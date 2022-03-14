High school tennis preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coaches: Boys—Andrea Kehler; Girls—Francesca Futia.

Last season: Boys 0–12.

Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Michael Foley, Sr. Trey Williams; Girls—Victoria Rios.

Top newcomers: Girls—Elizabeth Scott.

Outlook: Foley, an All-Area pick in 2021, and Rios return at the No. 1 singles spots.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coaches: Boys—Karen Gillespie; Girls—Augusta Harris.

Last season: Boys 7–3.

Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Aaron Orton, Jr. Bryce Putney. Girls—Sr. Michelle Choi, Sr. Rachel Regling, Sr. Adelle Bloom, Sr. Brianna Wahl.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Sam Orton, Sr. Ethan Wong. Girls—Sr. Madison Brewer, Jr. Avery Lieser.

Outlook: The boys return top seed Orton as well as Putney, who was unbeaten at No. 5 singles in 2021. Brewer moves up from No. 3 to the girls’ top seed.

MASSAPONAX

Coaches: Girls—John Shinberger.

Last season: Girls 12–1 (Region 6B finalists).

Top returnees: Girls—Sr. Brooke Hyldahl, Sr. Miranda Parrish, Jr. Grace Burner, So. Josie Brewster.

Top newcomers: Girls—So. Shelby Brewer, Fr. Natalia Sipko.

Outlook: Despite the graduation of top seed Abby Cinco, the girls have four starters back as they defend their Commonwealth District title.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coaches: Boys—Katie Benson; Girls—Jessica Smigielski.

Last season: Boys 4–6; Girls 3–7.

Top returnees: Boys—Jr. William Hudson, Sr. Elijah Hernandez, Sr. Edgar Rivera. Girls—Sr. Kaitlyn Williams, Sr. Serena Singh, Sr. Dawn Forrest.

Top newcomers: Boys—So. Nolawi Solomon. Girls—Jr. Maddie Kelly.

Outlook: Hudson returns at the No. 1 singles spot for the boys. Seniors Williams, Singh and Forrest form a strong returning nucleus for the girls.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coaches: Boys—Josh Grein;

Girls—Chris Mallory.

Last season: Boys 3–6.

Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Simon Alam, Sr. Michael Fisher So. Noah Sheiman.

Top newcomers: The boys are shooting for a second straight regional team berth.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Theo Marcus

Last season: Boys 9–1; Girls 5–4.

Top returnees: Boys—So. Jack Wexler, So. Chase Catullo. Girls—So. Kendal Chang, So. Maya Jani.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Charles Long, Fr. Joshua Bartlett.

Girls—Jr. Isabella Bustamante, Fr. Paloma Marcus.

Outlook: Wexler and Chang won district singles titles as freshmen and return as the leaders of young but talented teams aiming for regional berths.

STAFFORD

Coaches: Boys—Brett Lively; Girls—Krys Bashitsa.

Last season: Boys 8–3.

Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Sam Emerson, So. Oliver Lambert, So. Jahrome Fletcher. Girls—Sophie Loncar, Lauren Doty, Isabella Rouse.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Xander Beamon. Girls—Fr. Linnea Rouse, Fr. Addison Mihoulides.

Outlook: Both teams endured heavy graduation losses, with only one of the top six players returning on either side.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coaches: Boys—Archie Roberts; Girls—Janelle Brooks.

Outlook: Four of the girls’ top six singles players will be making their varsity débuts.

CHANCELLOR

Coaches: Boys—Kevin Linza; Girls—Kailyn Bruno.

Last season: Boys 5–4; Girls 5–4.

Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Silas Lacey, Sr. Evan Gaulard. Girls—Sr. Rachel Margelos, Sr. Lea Perez.

Top newcomers: Boys—So. Joshua Young. Girls—Sr. Ziyao Jing, Jr. Dallas McGurl.

Outlook: Young may crack the top three singles ladder on the boys’ side. Margelos and Perez return as the girls’ top two seeds.

COURTLAND

Coaches: Boys—Alicia Knowles; Girls—Jimmie Williams.

Last season: Boys 7–4; Girls 8–3 (Both Region 4B semifinalsts).

Top returnees: Boys—Ethan Furr. Girls—Sr. Mac Watkins, Sr. Madison Shea, Jr. Natalie Holt, So. Adele Granger, So. Meredith Stapleton.

Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Drew Sherwood, Fr. Molly Buckingham.

Outlook: The girls have a solid nucleus of returnees. The boys have a new coach and lots of new faces.

CULPEPER

Coaches: Boys—Zack Sprunger; Girls—Katie McWilliams.

Last season: Boys 0–9.

Top returnees: Boys—Jr. Gavin Seely, Jr. Eli Harrington. Girls—Sr. Lauren Bates, Sr. Costy Cuman.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Hudson Luke, 8th-graders Kayden Lawston, Blake Shaffer and Landon Stewart.

Outlook: Cuman, an exchange student from Italy, joins Bates to form a strong No. 1 doubles team. The boys are young and rebuilding.

EASTERN VIEW

Coaches: Boys—Preston Will; Girls—Travis Cleaver.

Last season: Boys 10–1 (Region 4B finalists).

Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Bryce Johnson, So. Julius Ferlazzo.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Josh Shrader, Fr. Noah Ferlazzo.

Outlook: Led by Johnson, the boys’ top six players return from a squad that reached the Region 4B final.

JAMES MONROE

Coaches: Boys—Marshall Wood; Girls—Robyn Castles.

Last season: Boys did not play.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Connor Franklin, So. Palmer Van Zandt, So. Miles Landeck.

Outlook: The boys are starting almost from scratch but have some promising youngsters.

KING GEORGE

Coaches: Boys–Greg Sprow; Girls—Jill Wine.

Top returnees: Girls—Sr. Terry Scaife, Jr. Maria Poley, Jr. Ciara Graves.

Top newcomers: Girls—Sr. Kiersten Hannah, Jr. Kaitlyn Dameron, Fr. Mia Cintron, Fr. Haven Flanagan.

Outlook: The girls will look to Scaife, who has been in the program since the eighth grade.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coaches: Boys—Bernie Spieker; Girls—Lori Kissell.

Top returnees: Boys—Jr. Drew DeFillippo, So. Jordan Low. Girls—Sr. Emmy Harold, Jr. Kayleigh Nelson, Sr. Sandy Medley, Jr. Sidney Wright, Jr. Abby Rose.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Ben Lambert, Fr. Tyler Baker, So. Satchel Bowling. Girls—Jr. Leann Joli Kari, Jr. Kyrstin Frederberger, So. Emelia Mabie.

Outlook: The boys don’t have a senior among their top five but have talent. The girls have plenty of experience to greet their new coach.