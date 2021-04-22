High school tennis preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coaches: Boys—Andrea Keler; Girls—Josh Regan.
Top players: Boys—Jr. Michael Foley, Jr. Trey Williams. Girls—Sr. Abby Tivin, Jr. Victoria Rios, Sr. Gloria Johnson, Sr. Zhaleen Emerson, So Paige Gillespie, So. Cheyenne Smith.
Outlook: With three seniors near the top of the lineup, the girls hope to contend for a district title. The boys will count on newcomers to support Foley, who played No. 5 singles as a freshman.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coaches: Boys—Karen Gillespie; Girls—Augusta Harris.
Top players: Boys—Sr. Gabe Gillespie, Jr. Aaron Orton, Sr. Jake Porzeinski, Jr. Jake Stratton. Girls—Sr. Caroline Bignell, Sr. Helen Choi, Jr. Michelle Choi, Adelle Bloom, Briana Wahl, Lexie Loder, Rachel Regling.
Outlook: Gillespie posted an 11-3 record at No. 2 singles as a sophomore in 2019. Bignell reached the regional tournament as a sophomore and leads and experienced girls’ team.
MASSAPONAX
Coaches: Boys—Tyler Van Valkenburg; Girls—John Shinberger.
Top players: Boys—Sr. Donny Brewster, Jr. Nolan Brewster; Fr. Cameron Jennings. Girls—Sr. Abby Cinco, Jr. Brooke Hyldahl, Jr. Miranda Parrish, So. Grace Burner, So. Ailish Cornell, Fr. Josie Brewster, Sr. Kimiko Andrew.
Outlook: The girls have a strong nucleus from the 2019 team that went 19-1 and reached the state quarterfinals and should be district title contenders again. The Brewster brothers give the Panthers a potent duo at the top.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coaches: Boys—Katie Benson; Girls—Jessica Smigielski.
Top players: Boys—Sr. Brayden Hitz, So. William Hudson, Jr. Elijah Hernandez, So. Mauro Lobo. Girls—Jr. Kaitlyn Williams, Jr. Katelynn Calvert, Jr. Dawn Forrest.
Outlook: A trio of girls at the top of the ladder have the girls optimistic about 2021 and beyond. The boys will feature a completely new lineup after the 2020 season was canceled.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coaches: Boys—Josh Grein; Girls—Benjamin Webb.
Top players: Boys—Sr. Eric Martinez, Sr. Aidan Hollister, Sr. Ian O’Hare, Sr. Samuel Hillman.
Outlook: The boys have plenty of senior leadership returning.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Boys—Randy Garr; Girls—Theo Marcus.
Top players: Boys—Sr. Jack Scrivani, Jr. Ryan Catullo, Fr. Jack Wexler, Fr. Chase Catullo. Girls—Sr. Mallory Muilenberg, Sr. Rachel Marcus, Jr. Sophia Long, Fr. Kendal Chang, Fr. Maya Jani., So. Reilly O’Brien.
Outlook: Freshmen Chang and Jani immediately move to the top of an already experienced singles lineup for the girls. The boys hope to give Garr a district title in his final season as coach.
STAFFORD
Coaches: Boys—Brett Lively; Girls—Krys Bashista.
Top players: Boys—Sr. Nathan Fletcher, Jr. Sam Emerson, Sr. Henry Melson, Sr. Jakob Oldendick, Sr. Robert Kohllaas, Sr. Jayrod Dela Cruz. Girls—Sydney Selby, Emmalie Lemmon, Junga Steves.
Outlook: The boys return five of their top six seeds.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coaches: Boys—Archie Roberts; Girls—Janelle Brooks.
Top players: Boys—Xavier Atkins, Aidan Harrison, Charles Toure. Girls—Sr. Lydia Tillapaugh, Hanna Pettigrew, Marela Luciano.
Outlook: Tillabaugh returns to lead the girls’ team after playing No. 1 singles as a sophomore.
CHANCELLOR
Coaches: Boys—Kevin Linza; Girls—Marla Aste.
Top players: Boys—Jr. Jason Ransom, Jr. Silas Lacey, Jr. Evan Gaulard. Girls—Jr. Lea Perez, Jr. Rachel Margelos, Sr. Gillian Salsberry, So. Kailana Reed, So. Erika Arroyo.
Outlook: Perez and Salisberry give the girls two three-year varsity players. Without a senior, the Chargers’ top four returning boys’ players are juniors.
COURTLAND
Coaches: Boys—Matt Malobicky; Girls—Jimmie Williams
Top players: Boys—Sr. Matt Leonard. Girls—Jr. Abbey Flowers, J. Mac Watkins, So. Natalie Holt, Fr. Meredith Stapleton, Fr. Adele Granger.
Outlook: Leonard returns to lead the boys after playing No. 1 singles as a sophomore. The girls will rely on youth.
EASTERN VIEW
Coaches: Boys—Preston Will; Girls—Alex Curnow.
Top players: Boys—Jr. Bryce Johnson, Jr. Joey Galvin, Jr. Zach Lennox, Fr. Julius Ferlazzo, Fr. Morgan Kidd, Fr. Jack Fincher, So. Jason Manne. Girls—So. Miranda McCoy, So. Eliie Castro, Jr. Ainsley Ayers.
Outlook: Sophomores McCoy and Castro should make the Cyclone girls formidable at the top in singles and doubles. The boys have no seniors but plenty of depth and balance.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Robyn Castles (girls).
Top players: Sr. Kelsey Dupuy, Sr. Clare Kingsley, Jr. Bella McDermott, Jr. Olivia Adams, Sr. Hollis Glancy, Sr. Ana Heller, Jr. Nicole Weber, So. Isabella Bustamante, Fr. Piper Kingsley, Jr. Addi Gleason, So. Margaret Rowe.
Outlook: The Yellow Jackets return three of their top 6 from 2019, who are eager to make another state run. Bustamante is youth but will help the top of the ladder on a very deep roster.
KING GEORGE
Coaches: Boys—Greg Sprow; Girls—Bob Coffin.
Top players: Boys—Max Freitag, Lucas Umberger. Girls—Lauren Wentzel.
Outlook: Both programs are starting essentially from scratch with new coaches and relatively new lineups.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coaches: Boys—Mark Fontana; Girls—Rachel Hicks.
Top players: Boys—So. Drew DiFillipo, So. Jordan Low, So. Luke Wahlquist. Girls—So. Sidney Wright, Sr. Melia Smith, Jr. Emmy Lou Harold.
Outlook: Wright, a sophomore with plenty of experience, make take over the No. 1 seed for the girls. The boys’ lineup will be dominated by sophomores.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
ORANGE
Coaches: Boys—Mike Jamerson; Girls—Jay Allen.
LOUISA
Coach: Greg Palmer
Top players: Girls—Abbie Hopkins, Sarah Schulte.
Outlook: Both squads—especially the boys—will be young and inexperienced.
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
CULPEPER
Coach: Boys—Zack Springer; Girls—Katie McWilliams.