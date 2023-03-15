In her 14 years of coaching tennis at Culpeper High School, Katie McWilliams developed an admiration for the program at neighboring Eastern View.

“Almost as soon as the school opened, they started a mecca of a program,” McWilliams said. “The kids, the families, everyone bought in immediately.”

McWilliams has an even closer view of that juggernaut now that she has taken over as girls’ coach for the Cyclones, who are shooting for a sweep of the Battlefield District team titles — and success beyond that.

Eastern View’s boys team earned the school’s first state tournament appearance last spring before falling to Hanover in the semifinals. The girls didn’t advance that far collectively, but current senior Miranda McCoy won the Region 4B individual singles title.

The teams encourage each other’s successes, with several families having siblings playing on the boys’ and girls’ squads simultaneously. Boys’ coach Preston Will also owns and operates Battlefield Tennis in Culpeper, an indoor facility which grants free court time to junior players, so there’s plenty of interaction.

“There are a lot of friends between the two teams, even outside of brothers and sisters,” he said. “So a lot of them just come out here and play.”

Bryce Johnson, Will’s No. 1 singles player from last season, graduated, but the rest of the team that went 21-2 has returned, with junior Julius Ferlazzo likely moving up to the top spot for Friday’s home opener against Caroline. And with freshman Luke Gyory entering the top six, Will predicts that “we may be even better this year.”

McWilliams’ girls’ team, which opened its season with a 9-0 win at Caroline on Tuesday, lacks the experience of the boys’ squad. But she does have an anchor in McCoy, whose leadership of a young team may be even more important than her serve or backhand.

McWilliams recounted a practice drill last week, in which she divided her team in half, with the losing side compelled to run sprints.

“(McCoy) was on the winning team, but she said, ‘Come on, we’re gonna run with them.’ That’s what you love to see from any leader, especially when the kids are looking up to her.”

McCoy is the latest in a long line of standout individual girls’ players at Eastern View that includes McKinley Smith (now playing collegiately at Army). She’s serving as a big sister and mentor for the Cyclones’ six freshmen, including Emily Wortman, her partner at No. 1 doubles.

Said McWilliams: “We only had four days of practice before our first scrimmage. I gave them the lineup and said that Miranda would be playing with Emily, and Emily’s eyeballs almost bugged out of her head. She was so surprised, shocked an nervous. But that’s a really good draw for her and a great opportunity to learn.”

Both squads have lofty goals again this season. The boys plan to repeat their state trip, and the girls hope to join them.

“I’ve got a lot of kids that don’t play any other sport,” Will said. “They’ve been playing year-round, and they all came back better.”