High school tennis preview: Youth is served at Riverbend

Sports teams are like fraternities. Newcomers usually have to prove themselves, undergo an initiation and work their way up the ladder to gain acceptance.

Riverbend High School’s tennis teams expedited that process this spring, with talented freshmen immediately moving into the Nos. 1 and 2 spots on the singles ladder on both the boys’ and girls’ squads.

“Most of my players pretty much know, that even if they’re in the eighth grade, I’m going to play the best and most aggressive player at No. 1,” veteran boys’ coach Randy Garr said.

This spring, that player has been freshman Jack Wexler, with classmate Chase Catullo settling in at No. 2. The Bears’ girls’ team has a similar lineup, with ninth-graders Kendal Chang and Maya Jani ensconced as the top two seeds.

That precocious quartet’s arrival could have caused some consternation among their older teammates, all of whom were eager to get back on the court after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out almost the entire 2020 season.

But through practice and challenge matches, the youngest Bears showed their claws.