High school tennis: Riverbend's Wexler reaches state final

Riverbend sophomore Jack Wexler advanced to the VHSL Class 5 boys' tennis singles final with a 6–3, 6–1 victory over Maury's Alexi Seretis Friday in Newport News.

Wexler (16–0) will face Princess Anne's Harrison Lee on Saturday at 9 a.m., trying to earn the first state title in school history on Saturday. Lee defeated Douglas Freeman's Dylan Chou 6–1, 6–1 in the other semifinal.

Later Friday, Wexler and Chase Catullo lost 6–4, 6–2 to Freeman's Chou and Daniel Lim in the state doubles final. They were the first Riverbend pairing to reach a state final.

Elsewhere, Eastern View's Miranda McCoy lost 6–0, 6–0 to Blacksburg's Kirsten Woods in the Class 4 girls' singles semifinals. Woods will face Great Bridge's Kayla Kennedy in Saturday's final.