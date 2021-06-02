High school tennis roundup: Chang advances to Region 6B finals

Riverbend’s Kendal Chang won her Region 6B singles semifinal, then teamed with Maya Jani to win their doubles semifinal in tournament play at Battlefield High School on Wednesday.

Chang cruised past Colgan’s Emily Staton 6-1, 6-1 to reach Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. final. Chang and Jani then edged Patriot’s Cherish and Unique Alton 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 to reach Thursday’s 11 a.m. doubles final.

Massaponax’s Abby Cinco also pulled double duty, but fell in both singles and doubles. Patriot’s Maya Bravo topped her 6-1, 6-1 in singles and then Cinco and playing partner Brooke Hydahl fell 11-9 in an agnonizing third-set tiebreaker 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, to John Champe’s Nivisha Vikraman and Kayleigh Hoang.

In Region 6B boys action, Riverbend’s Chase Catullo and Jack Wexler fell 6-2, 6-1 to Colgan’s Mathew Staton and Rebhi Villasmil Rodriguez. Wexler also fell in the singles semifinals, 6-1, 6-0 to Staton.

In pushed up Region 4B girls action, Eastern View’s Miranda McCoy won twice to reach Thursday morning’s singles final against Hanover’s Raine Weis.

McCoy defeated Brianna Velasco on Mechanicville 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals and then King George’s Lauren Wentzel 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.