 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school tennis roundup: Chang advances to Region 6B finals
0 comments

High school tennis roundup: Chang advances to Region 6B finals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Riverbend’s Kendal Chang won her Region 6B singles semifinal, then teamed with Maya Jani to win their doubles semifinal in tournament play at Battlefield High School on Wednesday.

Chang cruised past Colgan’s Emily Staton 6-1, 6-1 to reach Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. final. Chang and Jani then edged Patriot’s Cherish and Unique Alton 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 to reach Thursday’s 11 a.m. doubles final.

Massaponax’s Abby Cinco also pulled double duty, but fell in both singles and doubles. Patriot’s Maya Bravo topped her 6-1, 6-1 in singles and then Cinco and playing partner Brooke Hydahl fell 11-9 in an agnonizing third-set tiebreaker 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, to John Champe’s Nivisha Vikraman and Kayleigh Hoang.

In Region 6B boys action, Riverbend’s Chase Catullo and Jack Wexler fell 6-2, 6-1 to Colgan’s Mathew Staton and Rebhi Villasmil Rodriguez. Wexler also fell in the singles semifinals, 6-1, 6-0 to Staton.

In pushed up Region 4B girls action, Eastern View’s Miranda McCoy won twice to reach Thursday morning’s singles final against Hanover’s Raine Weis.

McCoy defeated Brianna Velasco on Mechanicville 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals and then King George’s Lauren Wentzel 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Wentzel bear Chancellor’s Rachel Margelos 6-3, 6-2 in her quarterfinal match.

In doubles action, Courtland’s Mac Watkins and Madison Shea earned a 6-3, 7-5 win over Patrick Henry-Ashland’s Katherine Stockwell and Sarah Hammond to advance to Thursday’s semifinals. If the pair can get a victory in that 11 a.m. match, they will advance to final scheduled to be played at 2 p.m.

Tennis Pairings

Click here for the full tennis pairings

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert