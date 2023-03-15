COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coaches: Boys-Andrea Kehler.

Top returners: Boys-So. Jacob Scott, Jr. Dieter Kufuor.

Top newcomers: Boys-Jr. Luke Jasso.

Outlook: The boys were district runners-up in 2022 and welcome four new players into their top six.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coaches: Boys-Karen Gillespie; Girls-Augusta Harris.

Last season: Boys 9-5.

Top returners: Boys-Sr. Bryce Putney, So. Sam Orton, Sr. Keegan Kaczmar.

Top newcomers: Boys-Fr. Charlie Bricki, Fr. Sunjae Kim.

Outlook: The boys lost two senior starters but hope to continually improve.

MASSAPONAX

Coaches: Boys-Don Brewster Jr.; Girls-John Shinberger.

Last season: Boys 3-7 ; Girls 14-6 (10-2).

Top returners: Boys-Jr. Cam Jennings, Sr. Max Butler, So. Marco Bautista, Jr. Izait Bautista. Girls-Sr. Grace Berner, Jr. Josie Brewster, Sr. Shelby Brewer.

Top newcomers: Boys-Fr. Ryan Ho, Sr. Cliff Aitken. Girls-Sr. Avery Rau, Sr. Marylin Ross, Fr. Avery Steis, Fr. Morgan Rau.

Outlook: Burner returns as the girls’ No. 1 seed, and the Rau sisters will join the top six. Jennings moves into the boys’ No. 1 seed after a postseason run in doubles in 2022.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Katie Benson

Top returners: Boys-Sr. William Hudson, Jr. Nolawi Solomon, Jr. Logan Zollner, Sr. Jacob Grena. Girls-Jr. Jasmine Muturi, Jr. Megan Soderholm, Jr. Meagan Calvert, Sr. Victoria Parage-Riboul.

Top newcomers: Boys- So. John Gratwol, So. Lucas Huber.

Outlook: The boys have four returning upperclassmen as Benson consolidates coaching both teams this spring.

RIVERBEND

Coaches: Boys-Curtis Harris; Girls-Brian Ratzlaff

Last season: Boys 12-3 (11-1)

Top returners: Boys-Chase Catullo, Charles Long, Joshua Bartlett, Quintin Palmeri, Lincoln Kwok, Druv Bejugam, Nikhil Gupta. Girls-Jr. Kendal Chang, Sr. Isa Bustamante-Velez, Jr. Maya Jani, Sr. Maddie Mills, Sr. Reilly O’Brien, So Jackie Dickinson.

Top newcomers: Boys-Deven Jani, Brian Ordonez, Luke DeGallery, Laim McHugh, Ryan Krause. Girls-Fr. Valentia Phan, So. Jackie Dickinson.

Outlook: Two-time All-Area boys player of the year Jack Wexler is taking the year off to train in Florida, but Catullo moves up to No. 1 and leads an experienced team that should contend for the district title. Chang is a two-time All-Area girls player of the year and joins Jani on a veteran girls’ squad.

STAFFORD

Coaches: Boys-Brett Lively; Girls-Krys Bashista.

Last season: Boys 13-3 (district champions); Girls 8-4.

Top returners: Boys-So. Xander Beamon, So. Aashray Somu, Jr. Jahrome Fletcher, Sr. Robert Calvert. Girls-So. Linnea Rouse, Sr. Isabella Rouse.

Top newcomers: Girls-Addison Mihoulides, Sydney Hagen, Leigh Montrief, Hannah Malin, Olivia Murray.

Outlook: The defending district champion boys have a solid returning nucleus. The girls are rebuilding, with only the Rouse sisters returning to the top six.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coaches: Boys-Sharon Swanton; Girls-Janelle Brooks.

Last season: Girls 5-10.

Top returners: Boys-Xavier Atkins, Charlie Holewa, William Casey.

Top newcomers: Boys-Gordon Storke, Sean Kessler, Daniel Bissoon.

Outlook: The girls have four seniors returning after qualifying for regional competition last spring. The boys have returnees at the top three seeds.

CHANCELLOR

Coaches: Boys-Sabrina Goodlett-Williams; Girls-Keaton Sawyer.

Last season: Girls 4-10.

Top returners: Boys-Jr. Joshua Young, So. Patrick Fallon. Girls-Sr. Jocelyn Elgeti, Sr. Ziyao Jiang.

Top newcomers: Boys-Sr. Benjamin Phillips, Fr. Andrew Rohrback. Girls-So. Angely Garcia Reyes, Jr. Brooklyn Givens.

Outlook: The boys welcome back five returning players with a strong work ethic. Seniors Elgeti and Yang return to the top two spots for an otherwise young girls’ team.

COURTLAND

Coaches: Boys-Alicia Knowles; Girls-Jimmie Williams.

Last season: Girls 14-3 (12-1).

Top returners: Boys-Jr. Fred Kline, Sr. Jackson Kourouklis. Girls-Jr. Adele Granger, Jr. Meredith Stapleton, Jr. Libby Snow, Sr. Natalie Holt.

Top newcomers: Boys-Jr. Keldibek Kozhoev, So. Alex Kourouklis. Girls-Fr, Allison Myers.

Outlook: Kozhoev, a transfer student from Krygyzstan, should be one of the area’s top singles players. With just one senior, the girls will rely on their depth.

CULPEPER

Coaches: Boys-Zack Sprunger; Girls-Randy Smyth.

Last season: Boys 2-14.

Top returners: Boys-Sr. Gavin Seely, Sr. Eli Harrington, So. Cooper Bailey. Girls-Sr. Allison Williams.

Top newcomers: Boys-Fr. Landon Stewart, Fr. Kayden Lawston, Fr. Blake Shaffer, Jr. Nicholas luces. Girls-Fr. Briana Luces.

Outlook: After breaking a two-year winless streak last spring, the boys hope to keep progressing. The girls have a new coach and lots of youth.

EASTERN VIEW

Coaches: Boys-Preston Will; Girls-Katie McWilliams.

Last season: Boys 21-2 (state semifinalists).

Top returners: Boys-Jr. Julius Ferlazzo, Sr. Jason Monroe, So. Josh Shrader, Jr. Morgan Kidd. Girls-Sr. Miranda McCoy.

Top newcomers: Boys-Fr. Luke Gyory. Girls-Fr. Brooke Galvin, Fr. Marley Kidd, Fr. Gabby Ferlazzo.

Outlook: Defending Region 4B singles champion McCoy leads an otherwise young girls’ team with six promising freshmen. Returning No. 1 seed Ferlazzo gives the boys hope of another deep postseason run.

JAMES MONROE

Coaches: Boys-Marshall Wood; Girls-Brian McDermott.

Last season: Girls 14-3 (12-1)

Top returners: Boys-So. Conor Franklin, Jr. Palmer Van Zandt. Girls-So. Gianna McDermott, Jr. Piper Kingsley, Sr. Rebecca Sniffin.

Top newcomers: Boys-Fr. Griffin Van Zandt, Fr. Jack Quinton, Fr. Ryan Wolfenbarge. Girls-So. Sophia Coulon.

Outlook: The girls have four returning starters, including top seed McDermott, whose father is now head coach. The boys will count on some talented freshmen after losing to Warren County in the regionals last spring.

KING GEORGE

Coaches: Boys-Gregg Sprow; Girls-Jenna Andrews.

Top returners: Boys-Sr. Luke Marshall, So. Jacob Piew. Girls-Jr. Kaitlyn Damron, So. Emaline Harkless.

Top newcomers: Girls-Sr. Madison Brigner, Fr. Ava Brigner.

Outlook: Both squads are young. The girls have nine newcomers who are new to the sport, and the boys graduated eight of last year’s top nine players.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coaches: Boys-Patrick Maginnis; Girls-Lori Kissell.

Last season: Girls 4-11

Top returners: Boys-Sr. Drew DeFilippo, Sr. Jordan Low, Sr. Satchel Bowling. Girls-Sr. Sydney Wright, Sr. Kayleigh Nelson, Sr. Abby Rose, Sr. Kyrstin Frederberger.

Top newcomers: Girls-Jr. Kaley Clemovich, So. Michaela Castle-Bruce, Jr. Savannah Orrock.

Outlook: Maginnis returns to coach the boys’ team after a break and inherits seniors at the top three spots. The girls have five seniors in their top six as well as several newcomers to the sport.