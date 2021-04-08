High school tournament pairings

VOLLEYBALL
REGION 6B
Monday's quarterfinals
Osbourn Park at Colonial Forge, 6
Forest Park at Massaponax, 6
Woodbridge at Battlefield, 6
Patriot at Colgan, 7
REGION 5D
Monday's quarterfinals
North Stafford at Stafford, 6
Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 6
Tuesday's semifinals
Harrisonburg/PH winner at Mountain View, 6
North Stafford/Stafford winner at Albemarle, 6
FIELD HOCKEY
REGION 5D
Monday's first round
North Stafford at Brooke Point, 6
Tuesday's semifinals
North Stafford/Brooke Point winner at Stafford, 6
Mountain View at Albemarle, 6
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!