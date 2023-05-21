BASEBALL
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at Forest Park, 6
Gar-Field at Freedom–South Riding, 6
Battlefield at Colgan, 6
Woodbridge at Patriot, 6
REGION 3B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Culpeper at Caroline, 6
SOFTBALL
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at Woodbridge, 6
People are also reading…
REGION 4B
Thursday's games
Courtland at Spotsylvania, 6
Chancellor at Powhatan, 6
Other pairings TBA
REGION 3B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Culpeper at Brentsville, 6
Caroline at Meridian, 6
Goochland at Maggie Walker, 5:30
William Monroe at Skyline, 6
REGION 1A
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Beach at Rappahannock, 6
Westmoreland at Essex, 6
TBA at Middlesex, 6
West Point at Chincoteague, 6
GIRLS’ SOCCER
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at Forest Park, 6
Patriot at Colgan, 6
Hylton at Freedom–South Riding, 6
Woodbridge at Battlefield, 7:30
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s first round
Chancellor at Courtland, 6
Other pairings TBA
REGION 3B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Warren County at Culpeper, 5:30
Caroline at Brentsville, 7:30
Goochland at Meridian, 5:45
Maggie Walker at William Monroe, 6
BOYS’ SOCCER
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at Forest Park, 6
Osbourn Park at Gar–Field, 6
Woodbridge/Colgan loser at Osbourn, 6
Woodbridge/Colgan winner at Battlefield, 5:30
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s first round
Dinwiddie at Chancellor
Monacan at Matoaca
Patrick Henry–Ashland at Hanover
George Wythe at Powhatan
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Monacan/Matoaca winner at King George
Dinwiddie/Chancellor winner at Mechanicsville
George Wythe/Powhatan winner at Courtland
Patrick Henry/Hanover winner at Atlee
REGION 3B
Wednesday’s quarterfinal
James Monroe at Manassas Park, 6
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Maggie Walker at Culpeper, 7
William Monroe at Goochland, 6
Brentsville at Meridian, 6
REGION 1A
Thursday’s quarterfinals
King & Queen at Westmoreland, 7
Rappahannock at Middlesex, 7
Lancaster at West Point, 6
Mathews at Northampton, 6
BOYS’ LACROSSE
REGION 6B
Wednesday’s semifinals
Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 5:30
Patriot at Freedom-South Riding, 7
REGION 5D
Monday's quarterfinals
Briar Woods at Mountain View, 7
Riverbend at Riverside, 6
Brooke Point at Albemarle, 5:30
Independence at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 6:30
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
REGION 6B
Wednesday’s semifinals
Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 7:30
John Champe at Colgan
REGION 5D
Monday's quarterfinals
Riverside at Mountain View, 5
Stafford at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 5
Riverbend at Independence. 5:30
Woodgrove at Albemarle, 7:15
REGION 4B
Monday’s semifinals
Kettle Run at Culpeper, 6
Brentsville at Meridian
GIRLS’ TENNIS
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at Forest Park, 3:30
REGION 5D
Monday’s quarterfinals
Riverbend vs. Independence (at UMW), noon
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Brooke Point at Riverside, noon
Massaponax at Albemarle, noon
Briar Woods vs. TBA
REGION 4B
Monday’s championship
Atlee at Courtland
REGION 3B
Tuesday’s semifinals
James Monroe vs. Brentsville (at UMW), 3:30
Meridian at Maggie Walker, 4
BOYS’ TENNIS
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at Hylton, 3:30
REGION 5D
Monday’s quarterfinals
Riverbend vs. Briar Woods (at UMW), noon
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Brooke Point at Riverside, noon
Stafford vs. TBA
Potomac Falls vs. TBA
REGION 4B
Friday’s semifinals
Mechanicsville at Eastern View
Powhatan at Hanover
Monday’s final
Semifinal winners
REGION 3B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Armstrong at Culpeper, noon
James Monroe vs. Maggie Walker (at UMW), 4:30