High school tournament pairings

VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

GIRLS’ SOCCER

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Monday’s quarterfinals

Brooke Point 1, Riverbend 0

North Stafford at Mountain View

Massaponax 8, Stafford 0

Tuesday’s semifinals

Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 5:30

North Stafford/Mountain View winner vs. Massaponax

Monday, May 23 final

Semifinal winners

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

At King George

Tuesday’s semifinals

Chancellor vs. James Monroe, 5

Courtland vs. Eastern View, 7:30

Friday’s final

Semifinal winners, 5

BOYS’ SOCCER

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Monday’s quarterfinals

Brooke Point 2, Riverbend 1 (6-5 PKs)

Stafford at North Stafford

Massaponax at Mountain View

Tuesday’s semifinals

Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 7:15

Stafford/North Stafford winner vs. Massaponax/Mountain View

Monday, May 23 final

Semifinal winners

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

At King George

Wednesday’s semifinals

Chancellor vs. Eastern View, 5

King George vs. Courtland, 7:30

Friday’s final

Semifinal winners, 7:30

BASEBALL

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

At Courtland

Tuesday’s semifinals

Courtland vs Caroline, 4

Chancellor vs. King George, 8

BOYS’ LACROSSE

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Tuesday’s final

Brooke Point at Mountain View, 5:45

REGION 6B

Friday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.

John Champe at Forest Park

Woodbridge at Patriot, 6

Freedom-South Riding at Colgan

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Tuesday’s final

Colonial Forge at Mountain View, 4

REGION 6B

Friday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge at John Champe, 10 a.m.

Patriot at Colgan

Forest Park at Battlefield, 7

Freedom-South Riding at Woodbridge

BOYS’ TENNIS

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Monday’s quarterfinals

Brooke Point 5, Massaponax 2

Colonial Forge 5, Mountain View 0

Tuesday’s semifinals

Brooke Point at Riverbend, 4

Colonial Forge at Stafford

Thursday’s final

Semifinal winners

GIRLS’ TENNIS

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Monday’s quarterfinals

Brooke Point 5, Mountain View 2

Massaponax 6, North Stafford 0

Tuesday’s semifinals

Brooke Point at Riverbend, 1:30

Stafford at Massaponax

Thursday’s final

Semifinal winners

