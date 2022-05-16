High school tournament pairings

GIRLS’ SOCCER
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Monday’s quarterfinals
Brooke Point 1, Riverbend 0
North Stafford at Mountain View
Massaponax 8, Stafford 0
Tuesday’s semifinals
Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 5:30
North Stafford/Mountain View winner vs. Massaponax
Monday, May 23 final
Semifinal winners
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
At King George
Tuesday’s semifinals
Chancellor vs. James Monroe, 5
Courtland vs. Eastern View, 7:30
People are also reading…
Friday’s final
Semifinal winners, 5
BOYS’ SOCCER
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Monday’s quarterfinals
Brooke Point 2, Riverbend 1 (6-5 PKs)
Stafford at North Stafford
Massaponax at Mountain View
Tuesday’s semifinals
Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 7:15
Stafford/North Stafford winner vs. Massaponax/Mountain View
Monday, May 23 final
Semifinal winners
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
At King George
Wednesday’s semifinals
Chancellor vs. Eastern View, 5
King George vs. Courtland, 7:30
Friday’s final
Semifinal winners, 7:30
BASEBALL
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
At Courtland
Tuesday’s semifinals
Courtland vs Caroline, 4
Chancellor vs. King George, 8
BOYS’ LACROSSE
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Tuesday’s final
Brooke Point at Mountain View, 5:45
REGION 6B
Friday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.
John Champe at Forest Park
Woodbridge at Patriot, 6
Freedom-South Riding at Colgan
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Tuesday’s final
Colonial Forge at Mountain View, 4
REGION 6B
Friday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at John Champe, 10 a.m.
Patriot at Colgan
Forest Park at Battlefield, 7
Freedom-South Riding at Woodbridge
BOYS’ TENNIS
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Monday’s quarterfinals
Brooke Point 5, Massaponax 2
Colonial Forge 5, Mountain View 0
Tuesday’s semifinals
Brooke Point at Riverbend, 4
Colonial Forge at Stafford
Thursday’s final
Semifinal winners
GIRLS’ TENNIS
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Monday’s quarterfinals
Brooke Point 5, Mountain View 2
Massaponax 6, North Stafford 0
Tuesday’s semifinals
Brooke Point at Riverbend, 1:30
Stafford at Massaponax
Thursday’s final
Semifinal winners