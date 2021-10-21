High school tournament pairings

FIELD HOCKEY
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
At Chancellor
Thursday’s semifinals
James Monroe 2, Courtland 1
Chancellor 3, Eastern View 0
Friday’s championship
James Monroe at Chancellor, 4
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Riverbend 2, Colonial Forge 0
Massaponax 3, North Stafford 0
Mountain View 3, Brooke Point 0
Thursday’s semifinals
Riverbend 2, Mountain View 1, OT
Massaponax at Stafford
Monday’s championship
Semifinal winners, 6
VOLLEYBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Wednesday’s quarterfinal
Riverbend 3, Massaponax 2
Thursday’s quarterfinals
North Stafford 3, Colonial Forge 2
Stafford 3, Brooke Point 0
Bye: Mountain View
