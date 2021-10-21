 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school tournament pairings
0 comments

High school tournament pairings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FIELD HOCKEY

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

At Chancellor

Thursday’s semifinals

James Monroe 2, Courtland 1

Chancellor 3, Eastern View 0

Friday’s championship

James Monroe at Chancellor, 4

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Riverbend 2, Colonial Forge 0

Massaponax 3, North Stafford 0

Mountain View 3, Brooke Point 0

Thursday’s semifinals

Riverbend 2, Mountain View 1, OT

Massaponax at Stafford

Monday’s championship

Semifinal winners, 6

VOLLEYBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Wednesday’s quarterfinal

Riverbend 3, Massaponax 2

Thursday’s quarterfinals

North Stafford 3, Colonial Forge 2

Stafford 3, Brooke Point 0

Bye: Mountain View

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert