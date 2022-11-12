High school tournament pairings

FIELD HOCKEY
VHSL CLASS 6
Saturday's semifinals at Massaponax
Fairfax 2, Colonial Forge 0
Yorktown 2, Western Branch 0
Sunday's final at Courtland
Fairfax vs. Yorktown, noon
VHSL CLASS 5
Saturday's semifinals at Massaponax
Nansemond River 1, Stafford 0
Independence vs. Frank Cox, 6
Sunday's final at Courtland
Nansemond River vs. Independence/Frank Cox winner, 6
VHSL CLASS 4
Saturday's semifinals at Chancellor
Courtland 2, Atlee 0
Great Bridge 2, Loudoun Valley 1, OT
Sunday's final at Courtland
Great Bridge at Courtland, 2
VHSL CLASS 3
Saturday's semifinals at Chancellor
Poquoson 4, James Monroe 3
York vs. Tabb, 6
Sunday's final at Courtland
Poquoson vs. York/Tabb winner , 4
VISAA DIVISION II
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Fredericksburg Academy 2, Walsingham 0
Cape Henry 8, Norfolk Collegiate 0
Saturday's championship
At St. Catherine's H.S.
Cape Henry 3, Fredericksburg Academy 0
VOLLEYBALL
VHSL CLASS 5
Saturday's quarterfinals
Midlothian 3, Riverside 1
Deep Run at Massaponax, 6
First Colonial at Maury, 5
Menchville at Frank Cox, 5
VHSL CLASS 4
Saturday's quarterfinals
King George 3, Deep Creek 0
Atlee at Grafton, 7
E.C. Glass at James Wood, 4
Dominion at Western Albemarle, 4