High school tournament pairings

FIELD HOCKEY

VHSL CLASS 6

Saturday's semifinals at Massaponax

Fairfax 2, Colonial Forge 0

Yorktown 2, Western Branch 0

Sunday's final at Courtland

Fairfax vs. Yorktown, noon

VHSL CLASS 5

Saturday's semifinals at Massaponax

Nansemond River 1, Stafford 0

Independence vs. Frank Cox, 6

Sunday's final at Courtland

Nansemond River vs. Independence/Frank Cox winner, 6

VHSL CLASS 4

Saturday's semifinals at Chancellor

Courtland 2, Atlee 0

Great Bridge 2, Loudoun Valley 1, OT

Sunday's final at Courtland

Great Bridge at Courtland, 2

VHSL CLASS 3

Saturday's semifinals at Chancellor

Poquoson 4, James Monroe 3

York vs. Tabb, 6

Sunday's final at Courtland

Poquoson vs. York/Tabb winner , 4

VISAA DIVISION II

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Fredericksburg Academy 2, Walsingham 0

Cape Henry 8, Norfolk Collegiate 0

Saturday's championship

At St. Catherine's H.S.

Cape Henry 3, Fredericksburg Academy 0

VOLLEYBALL

VHSL CLASS 5

Saturday's quarterfinals

Midlothian 3, Riverside 1

Deep Run at Massaponax, 6

First Colonial at Maury, 5

Menchville at Frank Cox, 5

VHSL CLASS 4

Saturday's quarterfinals

King George 3, Deep Creek 0

Atlee at Grafton, 7

E.C. Glass at James Wood, 4

Dominion at Western Albemarle, 4

