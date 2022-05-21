High school tournament pairings

BOYS’ SOCCER
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Monday’s final
Mountain View at Colonial Forge, 5:30
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 5:30
Colgan at Osbourn, 6
Osbourn Park at Gar-Field, 6
Patriot at Freedom–Woodbridge, 7
REGION 4B
Monday’s first round
Spotsylvania at Mechanicsville, 6
Tuesday’s first round
Matoaca at Courtland, 6
Monacan at Eastern View, 6
Hanover at Atlee, 6
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Hanover/Atlee winner at King George, 6
Spotsylvania/Mechanicsville winner at Chancellor, 6
Matoaca/Courtland winner at Powhatan, 6
Monacan/Eastern View winner at Patrick Henry-Ashland, 6
GIRLS’ SOCCER
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Monday’s final
Massaponax at Colonial Forge, 7:15
REGION 6B
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 7:30
Freedom–South Riding at Colgan, 6
Woodbridge at John Champe, 6
Patriot at Forest Park, 6
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s first round
Patrick Henry at Eastern View, 5:30
Henrico at Chancellor, 6
Powhatan at Hanover, 6
Spotsylvania at Monacan, 6
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Patrick Henry/Eastern View winner at Courtland
Henrico/Chancellor winner at Atlee
Powhatan/Hanover winner at Matoaca
Spotsylvania/Monacan winner at Mechanicsville
BASEBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Monday’s final
Colonial Forge at Brooke Point, 6
REGION 6B
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 6
Osbourn Park at Colgan, 6
Potomac at Freedom-South Riding, 6
Patriot at Forest Park, 6
SOFTBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Monday’s final
Stafford at Mountain View, 6
REGION 6B
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at Freedom-South Riding, 6
John Champe at Woodbridge, 6
Forest Park at Battlefield, 6
Osbourn Park at Colgan, 6
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s first round
Courtland at Spotsylvania, 7
Other pairings TBA
BOYS’ LACROSSE
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
John Champe 16, Forest Park 8
Patriot 20, Woodbridge 1
Friday’s quarterfinals
Battlefield 16, Colonial Forge 0
Freedom–South Riding at Colgan
REGION 5D
Monday’s quarterfinals
Briar Woods at Mountain View, 5
Other pairings TBA
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
REGION 5D
Monday’s quarterfinals
Woodgrove at Mountain View, 5
Other pairings TBA
REGION 4B
Monday’s semifinals
James Monroe at Kettle Run, 6
Culpeper at Meridian, 6
BOYS’ TENNIS
REGION 6D
Monday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge vs. Freedom–South Riding (at John Champe), 4
Other pairings TBA
REGION 5D
Monday’s quarterfinals
Brooke Point vs. Riverside (at Stone Bridge), 3:30
Other pairings TBA
REGION 4B
Monday’s quarterfinals
Atlee at Eastern View, 4
Mechanicsville at Matoaca
Other pairings TBA
GIRLS’ TENNIS
REGION 6B
Monday’s first round
Colonial Forge at Freedom–South Riding, 1
Other pairings TBA
REGION 5D
Monday’s quarterfinals
Brooke Point at Riverside, 3:30
Other pairings TBA
REGION 4B
Monday’s quarterfinals
Hanover at Courtland, 1:30
Powhatan at Atlee, 4:45
Other pairings TBA
REGION 3B
Monday’s semifinals
Meridian at James Monroe, 4
Culpeper at Maggie Walker, 4:30