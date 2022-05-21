 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school tournament pairings

  • 0
VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

BOYS’ SOCCER

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Monday’s final

Mountain View at Colonial Forge, 5:30

REGION 6B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 5:30

Colgan at Osbourn, 6

Osbourn Park at Gar-Field, 6

Patriot at Freedom–Woodbridge, 7

REGION 4B

Monday’s first round

Spotsylvania at Mechanicsville, 6

Tuesday’s first round

Matoaca at Courtland, 6

Monacan at Eastern View, 6

Hanover at Atlee, 6

Thursday’s quarterfinals

People are also reading…

Hanover/Atlee winner at King George, 6

Spotsylvania/Mechanicsville winner at Chancellor, 6

Matoaca/Courtland winner at Powhatan, 6

Monacan/Eastern View winner at Patrick Henry-Ashland, 6

GIRLS’ SOCCER

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Monday’s final

Massaponax at Colonial Forge, 7:15

REGION 6B

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 7:30

Freedom–South Riding at Colgan, 6

Woodbridge at John Champe, 6

Patriot at Forest Park, 6

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s first round

Patrick Henry at Eastern View, 5:30

Henrico at Chancellor, 6

Powhatan at Hanover, 6

Spotsylvania at Monacan, 6

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Patrick Henry/Eastern View winner at Courtland

Henrico/Chancellor winner at Atlee

Powhatan/Hanover winner at Matoaca

Spotsylvania/Monacan winner at Mechanicsville

BASEBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Monday’s final

Colonial Forge at Brooke Point, 6

REGION 6B

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 6

Osbourn Park at Colgan, 6

Potomac at Freedom-South Riding, 6

Patriot at Forest Park, 6

SOFTBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Monday’s final

Stafford at Mountain View, 6

REGION 6B

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge at Freedom-South Riding, 6

John Champe at Woodbridge, 6

Forest Park at Battlefield, 6

Osbourn Park at Colgan, 6

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s first round

Courtland at Spotsylvania, 7

Other pairings TBA

BOYS’ LACROSSE

REGION 6B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

John Champe 16, Forest Park 8

Patriot 20, Woodbridge 1

Friday’s quarterfinals

Battlefield 16, Colonial Forge 0

Freedom–South Riding at Colgan

REGION 5D

Monday’s quarterfinals

Briar Woods at Mountain View, 5

Other pairings TBA

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

REGION 5D

Monday’s quarterfinals

Woodgrove at Mountain View, 5

Other pairings TBA

REGION 4B

Monday’s semifinals

James Monroe at Kettle Run, 6

Culpeper at Meridian, 6

BOYS’ TENNIS

REGION 6D

Monday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge vs. Freedom–South Riding (at John Champe), 4

Other pairings TBA

REGION 5D

Monday’s quarterfinals

Brooke Point vs. Riverside (at Stone Bridge), 3:30

Other pairings TBA

REGION 4B

Monday’s quarterfinals

Atlee at Eastern View, 4

Mechanicsville at Matoaca

Other pairings TBA

GIRLS’ TENNIS

REGION 6B

Monday’s first round

Colonial Forge at Freedom–South Riding, 1

Other pairings TBA

REGION 5D

Monday’s quarterfinals

Brooke Point at Riverside, 3:30

Other pairings TBA

REGION 4B

Monday’s quarterfinals

Hanover at Courtland, 1:30

Powhatan at Atlee, 4:45

Other pairings TBA

REGION 3B

Monday’s semifinals

Meridian at James Monroe, 4

Culpeper at Maggie Walker, 4:30

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert