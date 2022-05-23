 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school tournament pairings

  • 0
VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

BOYS’ SOCCER

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Monday’s final

Colonial Forge 3, Mountain View 0

REGION 6B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 5:30

Colgan at Osbourn, 6

Osbourn Park at Gar-Field, 6

Patriot at Freedom–Woodbridge, 7

REGION 4B

Monday’s first round

Mechanicsville 5, Spotsylvania 2

Tuesday’s first round

Matoaca at Courtland, 6

Monacan at Eastern View, 6

Hanover at Atlee, 6

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Hanover/Atlee winner at King George, 6

Mechanicsville at Chancellor, 6

Matoaca/Courtland winner at Powhatan, 6

Monacan/Eastern View winner at Patrick Henry–Ashland, 6

GIRLS’ SOCCER

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Monday’s final

Massaponax 2, Colonial Forge 1

REGION 6B

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 7:30

Freedom–South Riding at Colgan, 6

Woodbridge at John Champe, 6

Patriot at Forest Park, 6

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s first round

Patrick Henry at Eastern View, 5:30

Henrico at Chancellor, 6

Powhatan at Hanover, 6

Spotsylvania at Monacan, 6

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Patrick Henry/Eastern View winner at Courtland

Henrico/Chancellor winner at Atlee

Powhatan/Hanover winner at Matoaca

Spotsylvania/Monacan winner at Mechanicsville

BASEBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Monday’s final

Colonial Forge 3, Brooke Point 1

REGION 6B

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 6

Osbourn Park at Colgan, 6

Potomac at Freedom–South Riding, 6

Patriot at Forest Park, 6

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s first round

Patrick Henry-Ashland at Courtland, 4:30

Atlee at Powhatan, 5

Spotsylvania at Dinwiddie. 6

Monacan at Varina

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Monacan/Varina winner at King George

Spotsylvania/Dinwiddie winner at Chancellor

Patrick Henry/Courtland winner at Mechanicsville

Atlee/Powhatan winner at Hanover

REGION 3B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Maggie Walker at Caroline, 6:30

Culpeper at Brentsville, 6

Skyline at Meridian, 6:30

Friday’s quarterfinal

James Monroe at William Monroe, 6

REGION 1A

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Beach at Rappahannock, 6

Essex at Mathews, 6

Middlesex at Northumberland, 6

Chincoteague at Lancaster, 6

SOFTBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Monday’s final

Mountain View 4, Stafford 1

REGION 6B

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge at Freedom–South Riding, 6

John Champe at Woodbridge, 6

Forest Park at Battlefield, 6

Osbourn Park at Colgan, 6

REGION 4B

Monday’s first round

Spotsylvania 9, Mechaincsville 0

Tuesday’s first round

Eastern View at Powhatan, 4:30

Courtland at Monacan, 5:30

Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Matoaca, 6

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Spotsylvania at King George

 Monacan/Courtland winner at Hanover

Powhatan/Eastern View winner at Atlee

Matoaca/Patrick Henry winner at Dinwiddie

BOYS’ LACROSSE

REGION 5D

Monday’s quarterfinals

Briar Woods d. Mountain View

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 17, Brooke Point 5

Riverbend at Riverside, late

Other pairings TBA

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

REGION 5D

Monday’s quarterfinals

Woodgrove at Mountain View

Riverbend at Albemarle, 5:30

Other pairings TBA

REGION 4B

Monday’s semifinals

James Monroe at Kettle Run, 6

Culpeper at Meridian, 6

Championship

Semifinal winners

BOYS’ TENNIS

REGION 6D

Monday’s quarterfinals

Freedom–South Riding d. Colonial Forge

Woodbridge at Battlefield

Patriot at Colgan

John Champe at Hylton

REGION 5D

Monday’s quarterfinals

Independence 5, Riverbend 4

Riverside 5, Brooke Point 0

Other pairings TBA

REGION 4B

Monday’s quarterfinals

Hanover d. King George

Patrick Henry-Ashland at Chancellor

Atlee at Eastern View, 4

Mechanicsville at Matoaca

Tuesday’s semifinals

Hanover/KG winner vs. Mechanicsville/Matoaca winner

PH/Chancellor winner vs. Atlee/Eastern View winner

GIRLS’ TENNIS

REGION 6B

Monday’s first round

Freedom–South Riding d. Colonial Forge

John Champe at Colgan

Battlefield at Forest Park

Patriot at Hylton

REGION 5D

Monday’s quarterfinals

Riverbend 5, Potomac 0

Riverside 5, Brooke Point 0

Albemarle 5. Massaponax 1

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 5, Independence 3

Wednesday's semifinals

Patrick Henry vs. Riverbend (at UMW), noon

Riverside vs. Albemarle

REGION 4B

Monday’s quarterfinals

Hanover at Courtland, suspended

Powhatan at Atlee, 4:45

Eastern View at Mechanicsville

Monacan at Dinwiddie

Semifinals

Hanover/Courtland winner vs. Powhatan/Atlee winner

Eastern View/Mechanicsville winner vs. Monacan/Dinwiddie

REGION 3B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Meridian at James Monroe, 4

Culpeper at Maggie Walker

Championship

Semifinal winners

