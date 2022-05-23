High school tournament pairings

BOYS’ SOCCER
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Monday’s final
Colonial Forge 3, Mountain View 0
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 5:30
Colgan at Osbourn, 6
Osbourn Park at Gar-Field, 6
Patriot at Freedom–Woodbridge, 7
REGION 4B
Monday’s first round
Mechanicsville 5, Spotsylvania 2
Tuesday’s first round
Matoaca at Courtland, 6
Monacan at Eastern View, 6
Hanover at Atlee, 6
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Hanover/Atlee winner at King George, 6
Mechanicsville at Chancellor, 6
Matoaca/Courtland winner at Powhatan, 6
Monacan/Eastern View winner at Patrick Henry–Ashland, 6
GIRLS’ SOCCER
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Monday’s final
Massaponax 2, Colonial Forge 1
REGION 6B
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 7:30
Freedom–South Riding at Colgan, 6
Woodbridge at John Champe, 6
Patriot at Forest Park, 6
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s first round
Patrick Henry at Eastern View, 5:30
Henrico at Chancellor, 6
Powhatan at Hanover, 6
Spotsylvania at Monacan, 6
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Patrick Henry/Eastern View winner at Courtland
Henrico/Chancellor winner at Atlee
Powhatan/Hanover winner at Matoaca
Spotsylvania/Monacan winner at Mechanicsville
BASEBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Monday’s final
Colonial Forge 3, Brooke Point 1
REGION 6B
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 6
Osbourn Park at Colgan, 6
Potomac at Freedom–South Riding, 6
Patriot at Forest Park, 6
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s first round
Patrick Henry-Ashland at Courtland, 4:30
Atlee at Powhatan, 5
Spotsylvania at Dinwiddie. 6
Monacan at Varina
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Monacan/Varina winner at King George
Spotsylvania/Dinwiddie winner at Chancellor
Patrick Henry/Courtland winner at Mechanicsville
Atlee/Powhatan winner at Hanover
REGION 3B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Maggie Walker at Caroline, 6:30
Culpeper at Brentsville, 6
Skyline at Meridian, 6:30
Friday’s quarterfinal
James Monroe at William Monroe, 6
REGION 1A
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Beach at Rappahannock, 6
Essex at Mathews, 6
Middlesex at Northumberland, 6
Chincoteague at Lancaster, 6
SOFTBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Monday’s final
Mountain View 4, Stafford 1
REGION 6B
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at Freedom–South Riding, 6
John Champe at Woodbridge, 6
Forest Park at Battlefield, 6
Osbourn Park at Colgan, 6
REGION 4B
Monday’s first round
Spotsylvania 9, Mechaincsville 0
Tuesday’s first round
Eastern View at Powhatan, 4:30
Courtland at Monacan, 5:30
Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Matoaca, 6
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Spotsylvania at King George
Monacan/Courtland winner at Hanover
Powhatan/Eastern View winner at Atlee
Matoaca/Patrick Henry winner at Dinwiddie
BOYS’ LACROSSE
REGION 5D
Monday’s quarterfinals
Briar Woods d. Mountain View
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 17, Brooke Point 5
Riverbend at Riverside, late
Other pairings TBA
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
REGION 5D
Monday’s quarterfinals
Woodgrove at Mountain View
Riverbend at Albemarle, 5:30
Other pairings TBA
REGION 4B
Monday’s semifinals
James Monroe at Kettle Run, 6
Culpeper at Meridian, 6
Championship
Semifinal winners
BOYS’ TENNIS
REGION 6D
Monday’s quarterfinals
Freedom–South Riding d. Colonial Forge
Woodbridge at Battlefield
Patriot at Colgan
John Champe at Hylton
REGION 5D
Monday’s quarterfinals
Independence 5, Riverbend 4
Riverside 5, Brooke Point 0
Other pairings TBA
REGION 4B
Monday’s quarterfinals
Hanover d. King George
Patrick Henry-Ashland at Chancellor
Atlee at Eastern View, 4
Mechanicsville at Matoaca
Tuesday’s semifinals
Hanover/KG winner vs. Mechanicsville/Matoaca winner
PH/Chancellor winner vs. Atlee/Eastern View winner
GIRLS’ TENNIS
REGION 6B
Monday’s first round
Freedom–South Riding d. Colonial Forge
John Champe at Colgan
Battlefield at Forest Park
Patriot at Hylton
REGION 5D
Monday’s quarterfinals
Riverbend 5, Potomac 0
Riverside 5, Brooke Point 0
Albemarle 5. Massaponax 1
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 5, Independence 3
Wednesday's semifinals
Patrick Henry vs. Riverbend (at UMW), noon
Riverside vs. Albemarle
REGION 4B
Monday’s quarterfinals
Hanover at Courtland, suspended
Powhatan at Atlee, 4:45
Eastern View at Mechanicsville
Monacan at Dinwiddie
Semifinals
Hanover/Courtland winner vs. Powhatan/Atlee winner
Eastern View/Mechanicsville winner vs. Monacan/Dinwiddie
REGION 3B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Meridian at James Monroe, 4
Culpeper at Maggie Walker
Championship
Semifinal winners