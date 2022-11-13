 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS

FIELD HOCKEY

VHSL state finals

CLASS 6

Fairfax 1, Yorktown 0

CLASS 5 Frank Cox 2, Nansemond River 0

CLASS 4

Great Bridge 2, Courtland 0

CLASS 3

Tabb 3, Poqouson 0

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL Tuesday’s VHSL state semifinals CLASS 6

Chantilly vs. Alexandria City

Kellam vs. Charles Colgan

CLASS 5

Massaponax at Midlothian

Frank Cox at First Colonial

CLASS 4

Grafton at King George

Dominion at James Wood

CLASS 3

Hidden Valley at Fort Defiance

York at Warren County

CLASS 2

Gate City at Glenvar

Poquoson at East Rockingham

CLASS 1

Rappahannock at Rappahannock County

Giles at Auburn/Patrick Henry–Glade Spring winner

