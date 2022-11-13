High school tournament pairings

FIELD HOCKEY
VHSL state finals
CLASS 6
Fairfax 1, Yorktown 0
CLASS 5 Frank Cox 2, Nansemond River 0
CLASS 4
Great Bridge 2, Courtland 0
CLASS 3
Tabb 3, Poqouson 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL Tuesday’s VHSL state semifinals CLASS 6
Chantilly vs. Alexandria City
Kellam vs. Charles Colgan
CLASS 5
Massaponax at Midlothian
Frank Cox at First Colonial
CLASS 4
Grafton at King George
Dominion at James Wood
CLASS 3
Hidden Valley at Fort Defiance
York at Warren County
CLASS 2
Gate City at Glenvar
Poquoson at East Rockingham
CLASS 1
Rappahannock at Rappahannock County
Giles at Auburn/Patrick Henry–Glade Spring winner