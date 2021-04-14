 Skip to main content
High school tournament pairings
High school tournament pairings

Virginia High School League

FIELD HOCKEY

REGION 6B

Thursday’s final

Patriot vs. Colonial Forge (at Mountain View), 6

REGION 5D

Thursday’s final

Albemarle at Stafford, 6 p.m.

REGION 4C

Thursday’s final

Chancellor at Orange

GROUP 1–3A, REGION B

Wednesday’s semifinals

James Monroe 6, Maggie Walker 0

Independence advances over Monticello (COVID)

Thursday's final

Semifinal winners

James Monroe at Independence

VOLLEYBALL

REGION 6B

Thursday’s final

Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 6

REGION 5D

Thursday’s final

Mountain View at Albemarle, 6

