High school tournament pairings

FIELD HOCKEY
REGION 6B
Thursday’s final
Patriot vs. Colonial Forge (at Mountain View), 6
REGION 5D
Thursday’s final
Albemarle at Stafford, 6 p.m.
REGION 4C
Thursday’s final
Chancellor at Orange
GROUP 1–3A, REGION B
Wednesday’s semifinals
James Monroe 6, Maggie Walker 0
Independence advances over Monticello (COVID)
Thursday's final
Semifinal winners
James Monroe at Independence
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 6B
Thursday’s final
Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 6
REGION 5D
Thursday’s final
Mountain View at Albemarle, 6
