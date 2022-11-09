 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school tournament pairings

FIELD HOCKEY

VHSL CLASS 6

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge 1, Kellam 0

Fairfax 2, South Lakes 0

Yorktown 1, Robinson 0

Western Branch 6, Patriot 0

Friday's semifinals at Massaponax

Colonial Forge vs. Fairfax, noon

Yorktown vs. Western Branch, 2

VHSL CLASS 5

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Stafford 4, Midlothian 0

Nansemond River 2, First Colonial 1

Independence 5, Godwin 0

Frank Cox 4, Gloucester 3

Friday's semifinals at Massaponax

Stafford vs. Nansemond River, 4

Independence vs. Frank Cox, 6

VHSL CLASS 4

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Courtland 7, Fauquier 0

Atlee 2, Grafton 1

Loudoun Valley 2, Chancellor 1

Great Bridge 3, Powhatan 0

Friday's semifinals at Chancellor

Atlee vs. Courtland, noon

Loudoun Valley vs. Great Bridge, 2

VHSL CLASS 3

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

James Monroe 6, Lakeland 0

Poquoson 2, Monticello 0

York 1, Meridian 0 (SO, 3-2)

Tabb 7, Maggie Walker 0

Friday's semifinals at Chancellor

James Monroe vs. Poquoson, 4

York vs. Tabb, 6

VISAA DIVISION II

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Walsingham at Fredericksburg Academy, 3

Norfolk Collegiate at Cape Henry, 4:30

VOLLEYBALL

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s final

Massaponax 3, Riverside 2

REGION 4B

Wednesday’s final

Atlee at King George, late

