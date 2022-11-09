High school tournament pairings

FIELD HOCKEY
VHSL CLASS 6
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge 1, Kellam 0
Fairfax 2, South Lakes 0
Yorktown 1, Robinson 0
Western Branch 6, Patriot 0
Friday's semifinals at Massaponax
Colonial Forge vs. Fairfax, noon
Yorktown vs. Western Branch, 2
VHSL CLASS 5
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Stafford 4, Midlothian 0
Nansemond River 2, First Colonial 1
Independence 5, Godwin 0
Frank Cox 4, Gloucester 3
Friday's semifinals at Massaponax
Stafford vs. Nansemond River, 4
Independence vs. Frank Cox, 6
VHSL CLASS 4
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Courtland 7, Fauquier 0
Atlee 2, Grafton 1
Loudoun Valley 2, Chancellor 1
Great Bridge 3, Powhatan 0
Friday's semifinals at Chancellor
Atlee vs. Courtland, noon
Loudoun Valley vs. Great Bridge, 2
VHSL CLASS 3
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
James Monroe 6, Lakeland 0
Poquoson 2, Monticello 0
York 1, Meridian 0 (SO, 3-2)
Tabb 7, Maggie Walker 0
Friday's semifinals at Chancellor
James Monroe vs. Poquoson, 4
York vs. Tabb, 6
VISAA DIVISION II
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Walsingham at Fredericksburg Academy, 3
Norfolk Collegiate at Cape Henry, 4:30
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s final
Massaponax 3, Riverside 2
REGION 4B
Wednesday’s final
Atlee at King George, late