High school tournament scores and pairings

GIRLS’ SOCCER
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Tuesday’s semifinals
Colonial Forge 3, Brooke Point 2
Massaponax 5, Mountain View 1
Monday’s final
Massaponax at Colonial Forge
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
At King George
Tuesday’s semifinals
Chancellor 2, James Monroe 1
Eastern View 2, Courtland 1
Friday’s final
Chancellor vs. Eastern View, 5
BOYS’ SOCCER
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Tuesday’s semifinals
Colonial Forge 2, Brooke Point 1
Mountain View 2, North Stafford 1
Monday’s final
Semifinal winners
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
At King George
Wednesday’s semifinals
Chancellor vs. Eastern View, 5
King George vs. Courtland, 7:30
Friday’s final
Semifinal winners, 7:30
BASEBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
North Stafford at Colonial Forge, 6
Stafford 3, Mountain View 2
Massaponax 10, Riverbend 7
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
At Courtland
Tuesday’s semifinals
Courtland 7, Caroline 2
King George 8, Chancellor 6
Wednesday’s final
Courtland vs. King George, 6
SOFTBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Stafford 6, Colonial Forge 0
Mountain View 10, Brooke Point 0
Massaponax at North Stafford
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
At Spotsylvania
Tuesday’s semifinals
King Geoege 6, Eastern View 2
Chancellor vs. Spotsylvania, late
Wednesday’s final
Semifinal winners
BOYS’ LACROSSE
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Tuesday’s final
Mountain View 15, Brooke Point 9
REGION 6B
Friday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.
John Champe at Forest Park
Woodbridge at Patriot, 6
Freedom-South Riding at Colgan
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Tuesday’s final
Mountain View 15, Colonial Forge 10
REGION 6B
Friday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge at John Champe, 10 a.m.
Patriot at Colgan
Forest Park at Battlefield, 7
Freedom-South Riding at Woodbridge
BOYS’ TENNIS
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Tuesday’s semifinals
Brooke Point 5, Riverbend 4
Stafford 5, Colonial Forge 4
Thursday’s final
Semifinal winners
GIRLS’ TENNIS
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Tuesday’s semifinals
Riverbend 5, Brooke Point 0
Massaponax 5, Stafford 0
Thursday’s final
Semifinal winners