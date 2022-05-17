 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school tournament scores and pairings

  • 0
VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

GIRLS’ SOCCER

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Tuesday’s semifinals

Colonial Forge 3, Brooke Point 2

Massaponax 5, Mountain View 1

Monday’s final

Massaponax at Colonial Forge

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

At King George

Tuesday’s semifinals

Chancellor 2, James Monroe 1

Eastern View 2, Courtland 1

Friday’s final

Chancellor vs. Eastern View, 5

BOYS’ SOCCER

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Tuesday’s semifinals

Colonial Forge 2, Brooke Point 1

Mountain View 2, North Stafford 1

Monday’s final

Semifinal winners

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

At King George

Wednesday’s semifinals

Chancellor vs. Eastern View, 5

King George vs. Courtland, 7:30

Friday’s final

Semifinal winners, 7:30

BASEBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

North Stafford at Colonial Forge, 6

Stafford 3, Mountain View 2

Massaponax 10, Riverbend 7

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

At Courtland

Tuesday’s semifinals

Courtland 7, Caroline 2

King George 8, Chancellor 6

Wednesday’s final

Courtland vs. King George, 6

SOFTBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Stafford 6, Colonial Forge 0

Mountain View 10, Brooke Point 0

Massaponax at North Stafford

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

At Spotsylvania

Tuesday’s semifinals

King Geoege 6, Eastern View 2

Chancellor vs. Spotsylvania, late

Wednesday’s final

Semifinal winners

BOYS’ LACROSSE

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Tuesday’s final

Mountain View 15, Brooke Point 9

REGION 6B

Friday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.

John Champe at Forest Park

Woodbridge at Patriot, 6

Freedom-South Riding at Colgan

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Tuesday’s final

Mountain View 15, Colonial Forge 10

REGION 6B

Friday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge at John Champe, 10 a.m.

Patriot at Colgan

Forest Park at Battlefield, 7

Freedom-South Riding at Woodbridge

BOYS’ TENNIS

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Tuesday’s semifinals

Brooke Point 5, Riverbend 4

Stafford 5, Colonial Forge 4

Thursday’s final

Semifinal winners

GIRLS’ TENNIS

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Tuesday’s semifinals

Riverbend 5, Brooke Point 0

Massaponax 5, Stafford 0

Thursday’s final

Semifinal winners

