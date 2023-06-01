BASEBALL
REGION 5D
Thursday’s final
Independence 12, Riverbend 0 (5 innings)
REGION 4D
Thursday’s final
Amherst County 6, Louisa 0
REGION 3B
Thursday’s final
Caroline at Brentsville
SOFTBALL
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Spotsylvania 2, King George 0
Wednesday’s semifinal
Hanover 1, Powhatan 0
Friday’s final
Spotsylvania at Hanover, 6
REGION 4D
Thursday’s final
Louisa 5, Halifax County 1
BOYS’ SOCCER
REGION 4B
Thursday’s final
Courtland 2, Chancellor 1, OT
Thursday’s final
Northampton 3, Westmoreland 1
GIRLS’ SOCCER
REGION 1A
Thursday’s final
Northampton 8, Westmoreland 0