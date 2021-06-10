 Skip to main content
High school tournament scores, pairings
High school tournament scores, pairings

VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

BOYS SOCCER

REGION 6B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge vs. Colgan (at Riverbend), 5:30

Friday’s quarterfinals

John Champe at Massaponax, 6

Patriot at Hylton, 6

Gar-Field at Osbourn, 6

REGION 5D

Monday's quarterfinals

Brooke Point at William Fleming, 6

Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7

Tuesday's semifinals

Albemarle/Harrisonburg winner at Mountain View, 6

Brooke Point/William Fleming winner at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 6:30

GIRLS SOCCER

REGION 6B

Thursday’s quarterfinal

Colonial Forge vs. Forest Park (at Riverbend), 7:30

Friday’s quarterfinals

Battlefield at Massaponax, 6

John Champe at Colgan, 6

Woodbridge at Patriot, 6

REGION 5D

Monday's quarterfinals

North Stafford at Brooke Point, 4:30

Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Harrisonburg, 5

Tuesday's semifinals

Harrisonburg/PH winner at Mountain View, 4

North Stafford/Brooke Point winner at Albemarle, 6

REGION 4B

Monday's semifinals

Monacan at Chancellor, 6

Courtland at Hanover

REGION 3B

Monday's quarterfinals

George Mason at James Monroe, 6

Brentsville at Goochland, 6

Independence at William Monroe, 5:30

Maggie Walker at Skyline, 6

BASEBALL

REGION 6B

Monday’s quarterfinals

Patriot at Colonial Forge, 6

Potomac at Riverbend, 6

Forest Park at Battlefield, 6

John Champe at Colgan, 6

REGION 5D

Monday's quarterfinals

Harrisonburg at North Stafford, 5

Brooke Point at Stafford, 6

Tuesday's semifinals

Brooke Point/Stafford winner at Mountain View, 6

Harrisonburg/N. Stafford winner at Albemarle, 6

SOFTBALL

REGION 6B

Monday's quarterfinals

Patriot at Riverbend, 6

Woodbridge at Massaponax, 6

Battlefield at Colgan, 7

Hylton at Osbourn Park, 7

REGION 5D

Monday's quarterfinals

Albemarle at North Stafford, 5

Harrisonburg at Stafford, 6

Tuesday's semifinals

Albemarle/North Stafford winner at Brooke Point, 6

Harisonburg/Stafford winner at Mountain View, 6

REGION 4B

Monday's semifinals

King George at Hanover, 6

Dinwiddie at Orange, 6

BOYS LACROSSE

REGION 6B

Monday’s quarterfinals

Patriot at Colonial Forge, 7

C.D. Hylton at Riverbend, 7

John Champe at Colgan, 7

Forest Park at Battlefield, 7:30

REGION 5D

Monday's quarterfinal

North Stafford at Brooke Point, 6:30

Tuesday's semifinals

North Stafford/Brooke Point winner at Mountain View, 1:30

Albemarle at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 4:45 

REGION 4B

Tuesday's quarterfinals

Eastern View at Kettle Run

Culpeper at Liberty

George Mason at BrentsvilleBye: Fauquier

GIRLS LACROSSE

REGION 6B

Monday’s quarterfinals

Champe at Colonial Forge, 5

Woodbridge at Riverbend, 5

Patriot at Colgan, 5

Forest Park at Battlefield, 6

REGION 5D

Monday's quarterfinal

North Stafford at Stafford, 7

Tuesday's semifinals

Albemarle at Mountain View, noon

North Stafford/Stafford winner at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 3

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Eastern View at Liberty

Brentsville at Kettle Run

Byes: George Mason, Culpeper

