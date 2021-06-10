High school tournament scores, pairings

BOYS SOCCER
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge vs. Colgan (at Riverbend), 5:30
Friday’s quarterfinals
John Champe at Massaponax, 6
Patriot at Hylton, 6
Gar-Field at Osbourn, 6
REGION 5D
Monday's quarterfinals
Brooke Point at William Fleming, 6
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7
Tuesday's semifinals
Albemarle/Harrisonburg winner at Mountain View, 6
Brooke Point/William Fleming winner at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 6:30
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7
GIRLS SOCCER
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinal
Colonial Forge vs. Forest Park (at Riverbend), 7:30
Friday’s quarterfinals
Battlefield at Massaponax, 6
John Champe at Colgan, 6
Woodbridge at Patriot, 6
REGION 5D
Monday's quarterfinals
North Stafford at Brooke Point, 4:30
Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Harrisonburg, 5
Tuesday's semifinals
Harrisonburg/PH winner at Mountain View, 4
North Stafford/Brooke Point winner at Albemarle, 6
REGION 4B
Monday's semifinals
Monacan at Chancellor, 6
Courtland at Hanover
REGION 3B
Monday's quarterfinals
George Mason at James Monroe, 6
Brentsville at Goochland, 6
Independence at William Monroe, 5:30
Maggie Walker at Skyline, 6
BASEBALL
REGION 6B
Monday’s quarterfinals
Patriot at Colonial Forge, 6
Potomac at Riverbend, 6
Forest Park at Battlefield, 6
John Champe at Colgan, 6
REGION 5D
Monday's quarterfinals
Harrisonburg at North Stafford, 5
Brooke Point at Stafford, 6
Tuesday's semifinals
Brooke Point/Stafford winner at Mountain View, 6
Harrisonburg/N. Stafford winner at Albemarle, 6
SOFTBALL
REGION 6B
Monday's quarterfinals
Patriot at Riverbend, 6
Woodbridge at Massaponax, 6
Battlefield at Colgan, 7
Hylton at Osbourn Park, 7
REGION 5D
Monday's quarterfinals
Albemarle at North Stafford, 5
Harrisonburg at Stafford, 6
Tuesday's semifinals
Albemarle/North Stafford winner at Brooke Point, 6
Harisonburg/Stafford winner at Mountain View, 6
REGION 4B
Monday's semifinals
King George at Hanover, 6
Dinwiddie at Orange, 6
BOYS LACROSSE
REGION 6B
Monday’s quarterfinals
Patriot at Colonial Forge, 7
C.D. Hylton at Riverbend, 7
John Champe at Colgan, 7
Forest Park at Battlefield, 7:30
REGION 5D
Monday's quarterfinal
North Stafford at Brooke Point, 6:30
Tuesday's semifinals
North Stafford/Brooke Point winner at Mountain View, 1:30
Albemarle at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 4:45
REGION 4B
Tuesday's quarterfinals
Eastern View at Kettle Run
Culpeper at Liberty
George Mason at BrentsvilleBye: Fauquier
GIRLS LACROSSE
REGION 6B
Monday’s quarterfinals
Champe at Colonial Forge, 5
Woodbridge at Riverbend, 5
Patriot at Colgan, 5
Forest Park at Battlefield, 6
REGION 5D
Monday's quarterfinal
North Stafford at Stafford, 7
Tuesday's semifinals
Albemarle at Mountain View, noon
North Stafford/Stafford winner at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 3
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Eastern View at Liberty
Brentsville at Kettle Run
Byes: George Mason, Culpeper