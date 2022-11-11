High school tournamnt pairings

FIELD HOCKEY
VHSL CLASS 6
Saturday's semifinals at Massaponax
Colonial Forge vs. Fairfax, noon
Yorktown vs. Western Branch, 2
Sunday's final at Courtland
Semifinal winners, noon
VHSL CLASS 5
Saturday's semifinals at Massaponax
Stafford vs. Nansemond River, 4
Independence vs. Frank Cox, 6
Sunday's final at Courtland
Semifinal winners, 6
People are also reading…
VHSL CLASS 4
Saturday's semifinals at Chancellor
Atlee vs. Courtland, noon
Loudoun Valley vs. Great Bridge, 2
Sunday's final at Courtland
Semifinal winners, 2
VHSL CLASS 3
Saturday's semifinals at Chancellor
James Monroe vs. Poquoson, 4
York vs. Tabb, 6
Sunday's final at Courtland
Semifinal winners, 4
VISAA DIVISION II
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Fredericksburg Academy 2, Walsingham 0
Cape Henry 8, Norfolk Collegiate 0
Saturday's championship
At St. Catherine's H.S.
Fredericksburg Academy vs. Cape Henry, 11:30 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
VHSL CLASS 5
Saturday's quarterfinals
Deep Run at Massaponax, 6
Riverside at Midlothian, 2
First Colonial at Maury, 5
Menchville at Frank Cox, 5
VHSL CLASS 4
Saturday's quarterfinals
Deep Creek at King George, 2
Atlee at Grafton, 7
E.C. Glass at James Wood, 4
Dominion at Western Albemarle, 4