High school tourrnament pairings

FIELD HOCKEY
VHSL CLASS 6
Friday’s semifinals
At Spotsylvania
Yorktown vs. Grassfield, 1:30
Western Branch vs. Fairfax, 3:30
VHSL CLASS 5
Friday’s semifinals
At Spotsylvania
Stafford vs. First Colonial, 9:30 a.m.
Independence vs. Frank Cox, 11:30
VHSL CLASS 4
Friday’s semifinals
At Massaponax
Courtland vs. Jamestown, 1:30
Chancellor vs. Great Bridge, 3:30
VHSL CLASS 3
Friday’s semifinals
At Massaponax
Monticello vs. Tabb, 9:30 a.m.
James Monroe vs. Poquoson, 11:30 a.m.
VISAA DIVISION II
Thursday’s semifinals
Walsingham Academy at Fredericksburg Academy, 2:30