High school tourrnament pairings
High school tourrnament pairings

FIELD HOCKEY

VHSL CLASS 6

Friday’s semifinals

At Spotsylvania

Yorktown vs. Grassfield, 1:30

Western Branch vs. Fairfax, 3:30

VHSL CLASS 5

Friday’s semifinals

At Spotsylvania

Stafford vs. First Colonial, 9:30 a.m.

Independence vs. Frank Cox, 11:30

VHSL CLASS 4

Friday’s semifinals

At Massaponax

Courtland vs. Jamestown, 1:30

Chancellor vs. Great Bridge, 3:30

VHSL CLASS 3

Friday’s semifinals

At Massaponax

Monticello vs. Tabb, 9:30 a.m.

James Monroe vs. Poquoson, 11:30 a.m.

VISAA DIVISION II

Thursday’s semifinals

Walsingham Academy at Fredericksburg Academy, 2:30

Nansemond–Suffolk at Cape Henry, 4

VOLLEYBALL

VHSL REGION 4B

Wednesday’s final

Chancellor at Atlee, 7

VISAA DIVISION II

Thursday’s semifinals

At Steward School

FCS vs. Nansemond–Suffolk, 2

Covenant at Peninsula Catholic, 4

