High school track and field capsules

Outlook: The Chargers are small in numbers but have potential, especially in the sprints.

COURTLAND

Coach: Shannon Crabtree

Top athletes: Boys—Sr. Jackson Vollbrecht (weights), Sr. Sean Wray (jumps, sprints), Sr. Jason Lomax (sprints), Sr. Maurice Howard (sprints), Sr. M.J. Shelton (distance), Jr. Josiah Hrcka (weights), So. Kwame Whitaker (sprints), So. Justin Ford (sprints). Girls—Sr. Brianna London (sprints), Jr. McKayla Baker (weights), Jr. Maddie Miller (sprints), Fr. Michelle Pendleton (weights), So. Alexiya Gadsen (sprints), Fr. Paige Stevens (distance).

Outlook: The Cougars should be formidable in the sprints and relays, especially on a deep boys’ team. Vollbrecht won the state indoor shot put title and will try to add one in the discus as well.

EASTERN VIEW

Coaches: Raymond Gee and Larry Kilby

Top athletes: Boys—Sr. Ashton King (sprints), Jr. Nasir Banks (sprints), So. Hunter Lutz (distance), Fr. Max Clements (distance) . Girls—Jr. Kyla Gee (weights), Sr. Kelly Doherty (jumps), Fr. Grace Mimnaugh (distance), Fr. Skler Stull (distance).