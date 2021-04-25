High school track and field capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coaches: Briana Hall and Kimberly Andros
Top athletes: Boys—So. Liam Andros (jumps), So, Logan Ambros (jumps), Sr. Michael Riley (jumps), Jr. Giovanni Zelaya (sprints), Fr. Daniel Coles (sprints), Fr. Garrett Pearl (distance). Girls—Sr. Amber Askelson (pole vault), So. Iyana Johnson, Sr. Nia Beggar, Fr. Emma Clark (distance), Fr. Nevaeha Burnett (hurdles), So. Vanilla McKinney (jumps).
Outlook: Askelson, the state indoor girls’ pole vault champion, leads a team that should be strong in the field events on both sides. The Ambros twins both qualified for state in the high jump.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Van Green
Top athletes: Boys—Sr. Christian Jackson (middle distance), Sr. Michael Arner (distance). Girls—Jr. Ali DiClemente (distance), Sr. Nayome Shipp (high jump), Sr. Paityn Walker (middle distance), Sr. Kayla Loescher (distance), Fr. Isabel Ostvig, Fr. Ella Glauder, Fr. Cameron Sidebotham.
Outlook: The Eagles have state title contenders in Jackson and Shipp (the 2021 indoor state champion), and their boys’ 3,200 relay team is also championship-caliber.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Maurice Hutton
Top athletes: Girls—Sr. Aaliyah Pyatt (sprints), Sr. Emily Catlett (sprints, hurdles).
Outlook: Pyatt, who has committed to South Carolina, is aiming to break the state 400-meter record. She and Catlett (bound for Boston University) give the Panthers an unmatched 1–2 sprint dup. The boys are still waiting for reinforcements from the regional champion football team.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coaches: Mike Porter, Dominic Hunter, Ken Williams, Jill Williams, Brek Hall.
Top athletes: Boys—Colton Octenik (pole vault), Justin Watson (weights), Fr. Diego Pons (middle distance), Fr. Eric Mensah (weights). Girls—Bekah Simmons (middle distance), Emma Wunderly (distance), Laura Peterson (middle distance), Karrington Owens (middle distance), Fr. Elizabeth Mensah (weights).
Outlook: Ocetnik won the indoor state boys’ pole vault title. The girls’ team should be strong in the middle distance races.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Marquez Hall
Top athletes: Boys—Sr. Christopher Taylor (sprints), Sr. Hezekiah Brown (jumps), Sr. Noah LeCain (distance), Sr. Joshua Webb (distance), Sr. Samuel Yakulis Jr. (distance), Fr. Joshua Ivey (sprints). Girls—Jr. Raichelle Cornelius (sprints), So. Ayanna Woods (sprints).
Outlook: LeCain, Webb and Yakulis should transition from a successful cross country season to a strong spring on the track. Sprinters Taylor and Woods placed in the state indoor meet.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Anedra Logan
Top athletes: Boys—Aaron Applegate (sprints, jumps), Bryson Long (jumps), Jackson Gandy (middle distance), Connor Drash (middle distance), Blake Fairbanks (distance), Jake Applegate (jumps), Girls—Samantha Potts (pole vault), Kat Miller (sprints), Ava Treakle (middle distance), McKayla Reger (distance).
Outlook: Fairbanks is a state-class distance runner, and Potts was regional runner-up in the pole vault.
STAFFORD
Coaches: Angelique Reynolds and Laura Leonard
Top athletes: Boys—Sr. Ronald Gaymon (sprints), Jr. Ben Putka (distance), Jr. Justin Polcha (distance). Girls—Skylar Duffy (sprints).
Outlook: The Indians should contend in the sprints and distance races. Gaymon was the 2019 400-meter district champion.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Sansberry Harvey
Top athletes: Boys—Sr. Zadok Laryea (jumps), Sr. Isaiah Blount (hurdles, weights), Sr. Cameron Freeman (middle distance), Jr. Tyler Aleshire (distance), Jr. Desmond Hogan (weights), Jr. Sean Kenny (distance), So. Jack Brusso (distande), So. John Frank (weights), So. Anton Jones (distance), So. Elijah Kessler (jumps). Girls—So. Jaidyn Ferguson (jumps, sprints), Sr. Litzy Ramos (distance), So. Hannah Clark (sprints), Fr. Leanna Hayes (sprints, hurdles), Fr. Briyana Sale (sprints), Fr. Danica Sale (distance).
Outlook: Laryea won the indoor state long jump title, and Blount is one of the area’s most versatile athlete. They’ll lead a deep boys’ team. Ferguson is a rare returning scorer on a young girls’ squad.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Sylvia Williams
Top athletes: Boys—Sr. Liam O’Gorman (distance), So. Alexander Blair (middle distance), Jr. Tyler Evans (middle distance), Jr. Brycen Edwards (sprints), Fr. Chance Oliver (sprints), So. Jeremyah Carter (sprints). Girls—Isabella Marulli (sprints), Fr. Makayla Jabbie (pole vault).
Outlook: The Chargers are small in numbers but have potential, especially in the sprints.
COURTLAND
Coach: Shannon Crabtree
Top athletes: Boys—Sr. Jackson Vollbrecht (weights), Sr. Sean Wray (jumps, sprints), Sr. Jason Lomax (sprints), Sr. Maurice Howard (sprints), Sr. M.J. Shelton (distance), Jr. Josiah Hrcka (weights), So. Kwame Whitaker (sprints), So. Justin Ford (sprints). Girls—Sr. Brianna London (sprints), Jr. McKayla Baker (weights), Jr. Maddie Miller (sprints), Fr. Michelle Pendleton (weights), So. Alexiya Gadsen (sprints), Fr. Paige Stevens (distance).
Outlook: The Cougars should be formidable in the sprints and relays, especially on a deep boys’ team. Vollbrecht won the state indoor shot put title and will try to add one in the discus as well.
EASTERN VIEW
Coaches: Raymond Gee and Larry Kilby
Top athletes: Boys—Sr. Ashton King (sprints), Jr. Nasir Banks (sprints), So. Hunter Lutz (distance), Fr. Max Clements (distance) . Girls—Jr. Kyla Gee (weights), Sr. Kelly Doherty (jumps), Fr. Grace Mimnaugh (distance), Fr. Skler Stull (distance).
Outlook: King earned all-state honors in the indoor 55 and 300 meters and leads the boys’ team. Gee and Doherty also placed in the indoor state meet.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Nick Brousse
Top athletes: Boys—Sr. Aidan Ryan (jumps, sprints), Aidan Riddehof (distance), Deonte Curry, Gren Williams, Portius Willis. Girls—Sr. Ginny Beringer (middle distance), Jr. Sydney Wynn (middle distance), Sr. Tatia Battiste (sprints), Jr. Yasmin Deane (middle distance), Brianna Denson, Addie Allen, Maddie Tierney, Kennedy Flynn, Isabel Whitman, Kelsey Reviello, Cecilia Lucas, Logan Conner.
Outlook: The Jackets have indoor state champions Ryan and Beringer, who joined Wynn to finish 1–2 in the 500. The girls will be strong in the relays as well.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Paul Koepfinger
Top athletes: Boys—Jr. Gavin McCraw (middle distance), Richard Hopp (hurdles, jumps). Girls—Ellie Veazey (middle distance), Kellie Williams (middle distance), Anna Kale (middle distance), Caitlyn Wingeart (distance), Katie Ward (distance), Alyssa Tonetti (pole vault), Anijiah James.
Outlook: The girls will be strong in the relays, and Tonetti was an all-state indoor pole vaulters. The boys are expecting a lift from the arrival of several players from the Foxes’ state semifinalist football team.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coaches: Boys—Charles Sayers; Girls—Cheyanne Falls.
Top athletes: Boys—Sr. McKeiran Romasser (middle distance), Jr. Jon Collins (jumps, sprints), Jr. Min Lee (middle distance), So. Jin Lee (distance), Jr. Alip Nury (middle distance), Sr. Hunter McFadden (distance), Jr. Jalen Tolson (hurdles, jumps), Sr. Troy Moskowitcz (weights), Sr. Chase Green (sprints), Jr. Cameron Galliot (weights). Girls—So. Aidan Romasser (middle distance), Sr. Ariana Hoopes (hurdles, weights), Jr. Julianne Tate (middle distance), So. Emma Seifker (jumps, sprints), So. Aaliyah Harris (sprints).
Outlook: Collins placed in the high and long jumps in the state indoor meet, and the Knights should be potent in the relays as well. The girls’ team is small in numbers but promising.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
ORANGE
Coach: Chris Koehler
Top athletes: Boys—Jr. Ryder Rose (distance), Fr. Aiden Koehler (distance). Girls—Jr. Ari Colson (jumps, hurldes), So. Zoi Harris (sprints), Jr. Candance Randall–Gaines (jumps), Jr. Caroll Bedolla (sprints).
Outlook: The Hornets aren’t deep, but Colson was state runner-up in the indoor high jump and Rose placed in the 1,000.
LOUISA
Coach: Jerry Cutright
Top athletes: Boys—Jr. Nicholas Emmert (distance), Sr. Branden Wood (distance), Caiden Davenport (distance), R.J. Brown (sprints), Lowell Johnson (weights), Damond Walker (sprints), Matt Klapak, William Moore, Josiah Cannon, Andrew Estes, Taylen Soriano (middle distance), Wyatt Snyder (hurdles), Malik Huntington (sprints). Girls—Jr. Dezmajia Carter (jumps, sprints), Chloe Fritz (pole vault), Kennedy Harris (distance), Alicia Woodfolk (weights), Olivia Hurley (hurdles), Sylvie Jackson (jumps), Maeve Myers, Madison Chandler, Caroline Chapman, Cayla Frazier, Riley Smith, Angel David.
Outlook: Emmert, the state indoor 1,600-meter champion, leads a strong boys’ distance crew. Carter is a threat to score at state in the jumps and sprints.
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
CULPEPER
Coach: Mark Dennis
Top athletes: Boys—Donald Beaver (jumps, sprints), Cameron Lacy (jumps, hurdles), Jonah Woodward (hurdles), Sydney Aggrey (sprints), Dequan Thompson (jumps), Bennett Sutherland (sprints), Caleb Smith (distance). Girls—Sidnee Addo (sprints), Taylor Daniels (jumps), Grace Damewood (jumps), Kylie Wensel (weights), Bella Hardaway (distance), Kimberly Navarrete Guerrero (sprints), Carly Layden (sprints).