COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coaches: Jessica Toliver and Matthew Johnson

Last season: Boys fourth, girls sixth in district.

Top returners: Boys-So. Brady Brennan (distance), Sr. Liam Andros (jumps), Sr. Logan Andros (jumps), Sr. Cedric Williams (jumps), Jr. Darren Hill (middles distance), Jr. Shaun Tiller (middle distance), Jr. Jeremiah Thomason (sprints). Girls-Sr. Sophia Epperson (jumps).

Top newcomers: Sr, Taleah Bibbs (sprints), Sr. Nana Bonsu (hurdles), Sr. Wesley Forde (hurdles), Sr. Jaylen Guerrero (middle distance), So. Ian Nelson (distance), So. Christopher Ray (sprints), Jr. Logan Ramos (middle distance), Jr. Shae Reynolds (distance), Jr. Braylon Slappy (sprints), Sr. Amalie Spencer-Hamm (middle distance), Sr. Dylan Weddle (weights), Sr. Samuel Johnson (weights).

Outlook: Brennan, the reigning state cross country champion, is back on track after swimming in the winter. High jumping will be another strength, thanks to the Andros brothers and Epperson.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Van Green

Last season: Boys, girls first in district.

Top returners: Boys-Sr. Colby Kynard (sprints), So. Brian Harris (sprints, jumps), Sr. Jackson McDonald (hurdles), So. Matt Fisher (middle distance), Jr. Cameron Sidebotham (distance); Girls-Jr. Alex Hopkins (sprints), Jr. Kate Loescher (distance), Sr. Essence Robinson, Jr. Isabel Ostvig (jumps).

Top newcomers: Girls-Fr. Victoria Clark, Fr. Michael Basoah-Sarfo.

Outlook: Both teams are looking to defend their district titles. Harris is the reigning state long jump champion and joins Kynard on the 400 relay team that’s seeking a third straight state title.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Anthony Bramlett

Last season: Girls second, boys fifth in district.

Top returners: Boys-Terry Travis, Elijah Bolich, Knoah Harper, Anthony Gordon. Girls-Kyndal Jones, Shanell Berry, Olivia Priddy, Elianna Smith, Alexis Rose, Gabby Razor, Marianna Diaz, Cristina Vasquez.

Top newcomers: Boys-Davian Booker, Jayden Hines, Donavan Phillips, William Wiggins, Zach Allen, Edward Mills, Ian Shook. Girls-Kamilah Ijaz.

Outlook: The boys are talented and deep. The girls are young but should be competitive in the district.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Kenneth Williams

Last season: Girls fourth, boys sixth in district.

Top returners: Boys-Sr. Vincent Bond (sprints), Jr. Diego Pons (distance), Jr. Eric Mensah (throws); Girls-Jr. Madelyn Anderson (distance), Jr. Eliana Baugh (sprints), Jr. Karessa Anderson (throws), Sr. Yasmine Hasan (pole vault).

Top newcomers: Girls-Fr. Olivia Brunson (sprints), Fr. Elizabeth Kitchens (distance)

Outlook: Bond was a double state champion indoors and leads a squad that has plenty of talented freshmen and sophomores.

NORTH STAFFORD

Last season: Boys, girls third in district.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Anedra Logan

Last season: Boys second, girls fifth in district.

Top returners: Boys-Jr. Amir Mateo (sprints), So. Tyler Arnold (distance), So. Justin Rau (distance), So. Ethan Lapier (distance), Sr. MarcAnthony Parker (sprints, throws), Prezcott Unruh (hurdles). Girls-Sr. Samantha Potts (pole vault, discus).

Outlook: Coming off an indoor state team title, the boys are poised for more outdoor success. Potts placed in the state in both the pole vault and discus last spring.

STAFFORD

Coaches: Mark Prince and Lori Govar

Last season: Boys, girls seventh in district.

Top returners: Boys-Jr. Joey Pittman (middle distance), So. Sean Marshall (pole vault), Jr. Roman Nobriga (pole vault), Jr. Skilayr Atkinson (jumps) ; Girls-Sr. Ella Dover (distance), Sr. Brenna Elchenko (distance), So. Veronica Dumbuya (sprints).

Outlook: Dover and Elchenko give the Indians a strong 1-2 distance team, and increased numbers for both squads should help.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Sansberry Harvey

Last season: Girls sixth, boys eighth in district.

Top returners: Boys-Anton Jones (middle distance), TaShuan Griffiths (middle distance, pole vault), Dominic Kittle (middle distance), Demauri Brown (hurdles), John Franks (weights), Vladimir Joacin (jumps, throws, sprints), Isaiah Reid (sprints), Kameron Johnson (jumps), Dylan Rice (sprints). Girls-Jaidyn Ferguson (jumps), Audrey Edwards (jumps), Gracelyn Edwards (hurdles), Angel Foderingham (weights), Layanna Hayes (weights), Shania Jones (sprints), Olivia Power (jumps), Danica Sale (distance), Tinyia Terrell (jumps), Melei Turner (hurdles), Nina Torres (hurdles).

Top newcomers: Boys-Rashuan Morris (jumps, hurdles), Juelz Berryman (sprints), Tronte Ballard (weights), Dayton Bastidas (sprints),. Matthew Dudenheter (distance), Jordan Somers (distance), Tavare Terrell (jumps), Gerald Tolliver (distance), Jacari Tiller (sprints), Malique Tunstall (throws). Girls: Alysa Coleman (jumps), Kennedy Jones (sprints), Yassira Buckhanna (jumps), Cadence Rehbein (sprints), Alaiya Tompkins (jumps), Keasiah Thompkins (sprints), and Kayla Veney (hurdles), Shayla Knick (throws), Kyra Moore (pole vault), Bianca Sale (pole vault), Abigail Lepp (distance), Raygen Parkinson (throws), Shiniyah Wiley (throws).

Outlook: Jones, Wilson and Morris all placed at the state indoor meet and lead a deep, versatile team.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Dionne Cheeks

Last season: Girls fifth, boys sixth in district.

Top returners: Boys- Sr. Alexander Blair (jumps, distance); Girls-Sr. Paris Johnson (sprints), Sr. Issabella Marulli (sprints), Sr. Kenya Lawson (throws), Jr. Hannah Al-Hamdy (distance).

Top newcomers: Boys-Sr. Nathan Carter (sprints); Girls-Fr. Ellen Gallagher (distance), Fr. Carson Bergemann (distance), Fr. Delilah Setterlund (sprints).

Outlook: Johnson and Marulli give the Chargers a strong sprint squad as the team tries to compete with the district’s top rivals.

COURTLAND

Coach: Kristen Lowery

Last season: Boys first, girls second in district.

Top returners: Boys-Jusrin Ford (sprints), Chanan Mathis (sprints, jumps), Kwame Whitaker (jumps), Jamaal Lewis (hurdles), Christian Reid (distance), Brendan Nave (distance), Charles Aiken (middle distance). Girls-Lauren Castro (sprints, jumps), Jenni Koumondji (sprints), Janiyah Smith (sprints), Sarah Hoburg (jumps), Peyton Hayes (middle distance), Juliana Yaafi (hurdles), Paige Stevens (middle distance).

Top newcomers: Boys-Kevin Bautista, Tony Demps, Lorenzo Johnson, Kyron Malbon. Girls-Brianna Dunston, Janaya Raynor, Sophia Gonzalez, Addison Hewson.

Outlook: Indoor state champions Mathis (300) and Whitaker (long jump) lead a deep, versatile boys team looking to repeat as district champions. The girls are young but strong, especially in the sprints.

CULPEPER

Coach: Aaron Keich

Last season: Girls first, boys third in district.

Top returners: Boys-Lawrence LaSasso, (jumps), So. Kalib Murray (jumps), So. Christian Smith (sprints), So. Caleb Smith (distance). Girls-Jr. Theresa Breckley (throws), Carley Layden (jumps), Bell Groves (middle distance), Sr. Bella Hardaway (distance).

Top newcomers: Boys-A.J. Marshall (jumps). Girls-Sr. Kylee Quinn (sprints, throws), Sr. Maylee Regan (sprints, jumps). Fr. Jessica Harrah (throws).

Outlook: Breckley is the defending Class 3 girls’ state shot and discus champion, and Quinn is a versatile talent with state aspirations. LaSasso won the boys’ state indoor high jump, and Christian Smith was an all-state sprinter.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Raymond Gee

Last season: Girls fourth, boys seventh in district.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Travon Lucas

Last season: Boys fifth, girls eighth in district.

Top returners: Boys-Sr. Bryan Dudley (sprints, jumps), Jr. Peyton Darby (sprints), Jr. Kamron Wolken (sprints), Jr. Marquise Thornley (sprints, jumps), Jr. Bryce Jones (throws). Girls-Jr. Logan Conner (sprints, Sr. C’Nyah Turner (throws), So. Navi Kawesi-Mukooza (sprints).

Top newcomers: Boys-Fr. Luke Rossi (distance), Sr. Romel Turner Jr. (sprints, jumps), Jr. Grant Kornegah (sprints), Fr. Charles Battiste (sprints), So. Azhari Byrd (sprints). Girls-Fr. Harmony Jones (jumps), Jr. Suniya Johnson (sprints), Jr. Aja Jackson (sprints).

Outlook: Dudley is the defending Class 3 state champion in the 100 and 200 and leads a team deep in sprinters of both genders.

KING GEORGE

Coach; Paul Koepfinger.

Last season: Boys second, girls third in district.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Charles Sayers.

Last season: Boys fourth, girls seventh in district.

Top returnees: Boys-Aidan Biar (dstance), Jin Lee (distance), Liam Wahlquist (middle distance), Deven Wesley-Jones (sprints), Carmeron Gaillot (throws), Antonio Harris (throws). Girls-Anna Weiderhold (middle distance), Allison Nelson (middle distance), Hannah Dildine (middle distance), Jordan Donfack (sprints), Johanne Donfack (middle distance), Sanyia Lewis (sprints), Sophia Wilson (sprints, jumps), Jelani Jones (throws), Shantay Dyer (throws).

Top newcomers: Boys-Dante Chevalier (sprints), Chris Davis (sprints), T.J. Grisby (throws, jumps), Amir Savage (sprints, jumps), Braylon Puller (sprints). Girls-Adeline Pirch (distance).

Outlook: Both teams have their largest turnout in several years and a good balance among events.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN

Coach: Rebecca White

Top returners: Boys-Sr. Jimmy Volk (distance), So. Noah Caesar (jumps), So. Lawrence Reynolds (jumps). Girls-So. Lauren Reynolds (sprints, jumps).

Outlook: Despite having no home track or jumping pits, the Eagles hope to stay competitive. Their all-freshman girls’ 3,200 relay team placed third in the state meet last year.