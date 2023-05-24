Colonial Forge’s Alex Hopkins won the girls’ 100- and 200-meter dashes at Wednesday’s Region 6B track and field championships in Woodbridge.

The Eagles also got first-place performances from Isabella Ostvig (high jump), Kate Loescher (3,200) and the 3,200 relay on the girls’ side and Jaiden Oglesby (high jump) in the boys’ meet.

The VHSL Class 6 state meet will be held June 2–3 in Newport News.

BOYS’ MEET

High jump: 1. Jaiden Oglesby (CF) 6-8; 4. Trenton Cross-Lee (CF) 6-2.

Long jump: 1. Xavier Ogo (Forest Park) 23-1; 2. Oglesby (CF) 22-4.75; 3. Brian Harris (CF) 22-3.25.

Triple jump: 1. Ty’Heak Buie (Potomac) 46-10.25.

Shot put: 1. Davis Powers (Osbourn Park) 52-0.5.

Discus: 1. Michael Baker (Freedom-South Riding) 163-2; 6. Christian Holley (CF) 134-9.

Pole vault: 1. Bronson Andresz (Woodbridge) 13-6; 8. (tie) Jesse Woolstenhulme (CF) 11-0.

100 meters: 1. Jason Omari-Anim (Battlefield) 10.78; 5. Matt Fisher (CF) 10.92.

200: 1. Shadrach Nvodjo (Patriot) 21.52; 4. Fisher (CF) 22.09.

400: 1. Tyrel Robinson (Gar-Field) 48.65; 5. Brandon Powers (CF) 50.48.

800: 1. Jaiden Lockhart (Woodbridge) 1:54.06.

1,600: 1. Hayden Goodman (Wbg) 4:16.70; 6. Cameron Sidebotham (CF) 4:28.46.

3,200: 1. Trent Daniels (Gainesville) 9:32.93.

110 hurdles: 1. Joshua Kai-Smith (GF) 14.44; 8. Jackson McDonald (CF) 15.66.

300 hurdles: 1. Kai-Smith (GF) 38.75; 7. Elijah Thomas (CF) 40.06.

400 relay: 1. Patriot 42.08; 4. Colonial Forge 42.51.

1,600 relay: 1. Gar-Field 3:19.55; 5. Colonial Forge 3:22.68.

3,200 relay: 1. Woodbridge 7:44.60; 6. Colonial Forge 8:28.40.

GIRLS’ MEET

High jump: 1. Isabel Ostvig (CF) 5-6.

Long jump: 1. Lena Gooden (OP) 20-4.5; 4. Ostvig (CF) 18-4.75.

Triple jump: 1. Olivia Tolbert (Battlefield) 38-2.5; 5. Ostvig (CF) 35-8.

Shot put: 1. Naomi Woolfolk (Hylton) 40-7.75.

Discus: 1. Woolfolk (Hyl) 137-8; 6. Sydni Kelly (CF) 101-2.

Pole vault: 1. Vivianna Rodriguez (OP) 11-9; 5. (tie) Caitlyn Carter (CF) 8-0.

100 meters: 1. Alex Hopkins (CF) 12.04; 6. Essence Robinson (CF) 12.45.

200: 1. Hopkins (CF) 24.98; 6. Zariah Ricks (CF) 25.67; 7. Robinson (CF) 25.91.

400: 1. Farah Nasir (Gainesville) 57.00; 7. Gabrielle Freeman (CF) 1:02.02; 8. Victoria Clark (CF) 1:04.41.

800: 1. Psalm Jones (Colgan) 2:18.21; 5. Kate Shoaf (CF) 2:22.26.

1,600: 1. Colleen Kelly (Bat) 5:02.14; 4. Kate Loescher (CF) 5:02.86.

3,200: 1. Loescher (CF) 11:14.60.

100 hurdles: 1. Ava Rice (Bat) 14.12; 7. Ostvig (CF) 15.78.

300 hurdles: 1. Rice (Bat) 45.13.

400 relay: 1. Woodbridge 48.22; 3. Colonial Forge 48.70.

1,600 relay: 1. Gainesville 4:01.48; 4. Colonial Forge 4:03.68.

3,200 relay: 1. Colonial Forge 9:32.00.

REGION 4B

Courtland and King George each posted two individual event winners on the first day of the Region 4B track meet at Matoaca Wednesday.

The Cougars’ Kwame Whitaker won the boys’ long jump (23-2.25), and Michell Pendleton captured the girls’ shot put (35-2.5). The Foxes got victories from Anijah James in the girls’ long jump (18-9) and Alyssa Tonetti in the pole vault (10-0).

The meet continues Thursday.

BOYS’ MEET

Long jump: 1. Kwame Whitaker (Courtland) 23-2.25; 6. Roget Walker (King George) 20-4.5.

Discus: 1. Teddy Anderson (Powhatan) 149-6; 4. Antonio Harris (Spotsylvania) 134-7.

Pole vault: 1. Todd Benhase (Hanover) 14-0; 7. Jaaziel Suyat (KG) 10-0; 8. Charles Niepraschk (KG) 10-0.

GIRLS’ MEET

High jump: 1. Lily Hubert (Hanover) 5-0; 3. Lauren Castro (Ct) 4-8; 6. Holly Anderson (Eastern View) 4-8; 7. Zoie Hooks (Ct) 4-8; 8. (tie) Brielle Smith (Chancellor) and Winnie Bell (Sp) 4-6.

Long jump: 1. Anijah James (KG) 18-9; 3. Castro (Ct) 16-10; 4. (tie) DaNae Lane (KG) 16-9.5; 7. Paris Johnson (Ch) 16-8; 8. Grace Mimnaugh (EV) 16-3.

Shot put: 1. Michelle Pendleton (Ct) 35-2.5; 4. Summer Gee (EV) 32-8; 6. Kenya Lawson (Ch) 32-2; 8. Rachael Pike (Ct) 30-10.

Pole vault: 1. Alyssa Tonetti (KG) 10-0; 7. Bridget Walsh (Ct) 6-0.

3,200 relay: 1. Hanover 9:41.31; 4. Courtland 10:20.02; 5. Spotsylvania 10:34.45; 8. King George 11:28.67.

REGION 3B

A.J. Marshall won the high jump (6-4) and triple jump (45-6.5) to lead Culpeper to the boys’ team title at Wednesday’s Region 3B meet at Warren County.

Michael Blamo also won the 110 hurdles for the Blue Devils, who outscored runner-up Caroline 128-119. The Cavaliers’ Isaiah Reid swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and Caroline won the boys’ 3,200 relay and girls’ 400 relay.

Culpeper’s Theresa Breckley swept the girls’ shot put and discus. James Monroe got wins from Marquise Thornley and Harmony Jones in the long jumps.

The VHSL Class 3 state meet will be held June 2-3 in Lynchburg.

BOYS’ MEET

Team scores: 1. Culpeper 128; 2. Caroline 119; 3. Maggie Walker 106; 9. James Monroe 24.

High jump: 1. A.J. Marshall (Cu) 6-4; 3. Lawrence LaSasso (Cu) 6-0; 6. (tie) Tavare Terrell (Ca) 5-6.

Long jump: 1. Marquise Thornley (JM) 22-7.5; 2. Calib Murray (Cu) 22-6.5; 3. Marshall (Cu) 21-10.75; 4. Steven Sutherland (Cu) 21-2; 5. LaSasso (Cu) 21-2.

Triple jump: 1. Marshall (Cu) 45-6.5; 2. Murray (Cu) 42-3.25; 3. Gavin Davis (Ca) 42-2.5; 4. T.J. Norman (Cu) 42-2; 5. Cameron Johnson (Ca) 41-10.5.

Shot put: 1. Malachi Vinson-Proctor (Warren County) 47-10; 2. John Frank (Ca) 44-6; 3. Tronte Ballard (Ca) 43-5.5; 5. Malique Tunstall (Ca) 42-10.5; 6. Vladimir Joacin (Ca) 41-9.5; 8. Mickens Laurore (JM) 40-9.

Discus: 1. David Rizzo (WC) 147-5; 2. Tunstall (Ca) 138-6; 3. Frank (Ca) 132-1; 4. Joacin (Ca) 129-9; 5. Jayden Henrickson (Cu) 129-4; 6. Ballard (Ca) 119-4.

100 meters: 1. Isaiah Reid (Ca) 10.87; 2. Christian Smith (Ca) 11.26; 6. Michael Blamo (Cu) 11.38; 8. Thornley (JM) 11.42.

200: 1. Reid (Ca) 22.37; 4. Smith (Cu) 23.00; 7. Thornley (JM) 23.28; 8. Jacari Tiller (Ca) 23.34.

400: 1. Ahsan Abdul-Qasim (Skyline) 50.10; 5. Coy Metzger (Cu) 53.11.

800: 1. Joseph Ziayee (Meridian) 2:01.50; 2. Anton Jones-Wilson (Ca) 2:04.16; 4. Kamron Wolken (JM) 2:04.84.

1,600: 1. Reece Sperry (Skyline) 4:38.56; 8. Caleb Smith (Cu) 4:57.82.

3,200: 1. Clayton Rankin (WC) 10:21.39.

110 hurdles: 1. Blamo (Cu) 15.25; 3. Braeden Anthony (Cu) 16.13; 4. Christian Hosford (Ca) 16.31.

300 hurdles: 1. Blaise Skube (WC) 42.55; 5. Hosford (Ca) 43.32; 6. Anthony (Cu) 44.00.

400 relay: 1. Culpeper (Damewood, Norman, Murray, Smith) 42.97; 3. Caroline 43.69; 4. James Monroe 43.86.

1,600 relay: 1. Maggie Walker 3:30.61; 2. Caroline 3:32.18; 3. Culpeper 3:34.18.

3,200 relay: 1. Caroline (Griffith, Tolliver, Somers, Jones) 8:35.54; 7. Culpeper 9:04.05.

GIRLS’ MEET

Team scores: 1. Maggie Walker 190.5; 2. Brentsville 67; 3. Caroline 64.5; 4. Culpeper 64.33; 9. James Monroe 33.

High jump: 1. Leilani Burgess (Goochland) 5-0; 4. Logan Conner (JM) 4-8; 8. (tie) Abigail Stedman (Cu) 4-6.

Long jump: 1. Harmony Jones (JM) 18-2; 5. Kylee Quinn (Cu) 16-3; 7. Carley Layden (Cu) 16-1.

Triple jump: 1. Emily Rucker (Maggie Walker) 37-2.75; 3. Layden (Cu) 34-11.5.

Shot put: 1. Theresa Breckley (Cu) 40-0.5; 2. Quinn (Cu) 34-9; 4. Riley Forehand (Ca) 32-1; 5. Lilyana Johnson (Ca) 31-1.

Discus: 1. Breckley (Cu) 133-10; 3. Jessica Harrah (Cu) 103-9; 4. Forehand (Ca) 102-9.

100 meters: 1. De’Nayah Cuthbertson (Manassas Park) 12.89; 3. H. Jones (JM) 13.17; 5. Kennedy Jones (Ca) 13.45; 8. Navi Kawesi-Mukooza (JM) 13.57.

200: 1. Kayla Smith (Brentsville) 25.91; 4. H. Jones (JM) 27.49; 5. K. Jones (Ca) 27.90; 6. Kawesi-Mukooza (JM) 27.92;

400: 1. Smith (Brent) 59.76; 2. Tinyia Terrell (Ca) 1:00.26; 4. Kawesi-Mukooza (JM) 1:02.41; 8. Bella Groves (Cu) 1:03.52.

800: 1. Grace Crum (Meridian) 2:21.20.

1,600: 1. Crum (Meridian) 5:01.91; 7. Danica Sale (Ca) 5:55.11.

3,200: 1. Kaley Tanner (WC) 12:03.99.

100 hurdles: 1. Jadelyn Taylor (Gooch) 16.27; 3. Kayla Veney (Ca) 17.13; 6. Edwards (Ca) 18.57.

300 hurdles: 1. Cameron Unice (MW) 48.96; 2. Veney (Ca) 50.95.

400 relay: 1. Caroline (Veney, Terrell, Coleman, K. Jones) 51.47; 5. Culpeper 55.13.

1,600 relay: 1. Brentsville 4:12.82; 4. Caroline 4:20.44; 5. Culpeper 4:21.77.

3,200 relay: 1. Warren County 10:02.08; 3. Culpeper 10:24.72.