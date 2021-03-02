High school track: James Monroe wins three events at Class 3 state meet

James Monroe brought home three gold medals from senior Tuesday’s VHSL Class 3 state indoor track meet at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Beringer won the girls’ 500-meter dash for the second straight year in 1:17.44, edging teammate Sydney Wynn, the runner-up in 1:17.52. Those two later teamed up with Maddie Tierney and Yasmin Dean for a decisive victory in the 1,600 relay (4:03.42).
Beringer now has four career individual state titles, including back-to-back outdoor 800-meter championships. She has also run on two state champion 1,600 relay teams and played on JM’s three-time defending state champion field hockey team.
Meanwhile, senior Aidan Ryan captured the boys’ long jump title at 22 feet, 7.75 inches. He also placed eighth in the 55 meters (6.85).
Tatia Battiste finished sixth in the girls’ 300 meters (43.51) and seventh in the 55 meters (7.62) on Tuesday, helping JM finish sixth in the team standings. Western Albemarle won the team title.
CLASS 5 STATE MEET
Mountain View’s Colton Ocetnick and Brooke Point’s Amber Askelson won pole vault titles at Tuesday’s Class 5 state meet in Virginia Beach.
Ocetnik cleared 14 feet, 0.25 inches, more than two feet better than runner-up Greg Durgin of Atlee, to win the indoor state event for a second straight year. Askelson’s winning leap was 11 feet, a foot higher than Albemarle’s Zada Hall.
North Stafford’s distance runners enjoyed a strong day. After placing second in the boys’ 3,200 relay (8:28.16), the Wolverines got a 3–4 finish in the 3,200 meters from Noah LeCain (9:47.63) and Joshua Webb (9:48.21). Earlier, Samuel Yakulis Jr. finished fourth in the 1,600 (4:44.16), one spot behing Stafford’s Justin Polcha (4:34.31).
Polcha was also seventh in the 1,000 (2:46.47), with Mountain View’s Jacob Petska eighth (2:47.86). Stafford’s Tyler Barham placed sixth in the boys’ triple jump (40–6.5), and Ronald Gaymon was seventh in the 300 (37.39).
Mountain View’s boys were fourth in the 3,200 relay (8:34.21) and sixth in the 1,600 relay (3:40.79). Aidan Billings finished fourth in the 500 (1:07.69) for the Wildcats; Reginald Annor was seventh (5–8) in the high jump and freshman Eric Mensah was eighth in the shot put (39–11.25).
Stafford’s Skylar Duffy placed in girls’ two events: third in the 500 (1:19.40) and eighth in the 300 (44.44).
Mountain View got a fourth-place finish from Karrington Owens in the girls’ 500 (1:20.58), a sixth-place showing from Rebeka Simmons in the 1,000 (3:11.73) and a seventh-place finish from Casandra Opukah-Mensu in the high jump (4–2). The Wildcats also placed third in the 3,200 relay (9:48.63) and sixth in the 1,600 relay (4:21.51).
North Stafford’s Christopher Taylor placed third in the boys’ 55 meters (6.60) and helped the Wolverines finish eighth in the 800 relay (1:38.64).