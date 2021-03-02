High school track: James Monroe wins three events at Class 3 state meet

North Stafford’s distance runners enjoyed a strong day. After placing second in the boys’ 3,200 relay (8:28.16), the Wolverines got a 3–4 finish in the 3,200 meters from Noah LeCain (9:47.63) and Joshua Webb (9:48.21). Earlier, Samuel Yakulis Jr. finished fourth in the 1,600 (4:44.16), one spot behing Stafford’s Justin Polcha (4:34.31).

Polcha was also seventh in the 1,000 (2:46.47), with Mountain View’s Jacob Petska eighth (2:47.86). Stafford’s Tyler Barham placed sixth in the boys’ triple jump (40–6.5), and Ronald Gaymon was seventh in the 300 (37.39).

Mountain View’s boys were fourth in the 3,200 relay (8:34.21) and sixth in the 1,600 relay (3:40.79). Aidan Billings finished fourth in the 500 (1:07.69) for the Wildcats; Reginald Annor was seventh (5–8) in the high jump and freshman Eric Mensah was eighth in the shot put (39–11.25).

Stafford’s Skylar Duffy placed in girls’ two events: third in the 500 (1:19.40) and eighth in the 300 (44.44).

Mountain View got a fourth-place finish from Karrington Owens in the girls’ 500 (1:20.58), a sixth-place showing from Rebeka Simmons in the 1,000 (3:11.73) and a seventh-place finish from Casandra Opukah-Mensu in the high jump (4–2). The Wildcats also placed third in the 3,200 relay (9:48.63) and sixth in the 1,600 relay (4:21.51).