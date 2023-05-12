Senior Anijah James won three events to lead King George to the girls’ team title at Thursday’s Battlefield District track championships at Caroline.

James claimed the long and triple jumps and 100 hurdles and finished a close second in the 300 hurdles. She helped the Foxes outscore runner-up Courtland 127–119.5.

Courtland easily won the boys’ team title with 194 points to 124 for second-place Caroline.

Other individual multi-event winners included Culpeper’s A.J. Marshall (boys’ high and triple jumps) and Theresa Breckley (girls’ shot put and discus); Courtland’s Christian Reid (boys’ 1,600 and 3,200) and Lauren Castro (girls; 200 and 400).

Next up are the Region 3B meet (May 24 at Warren County) and the Region 4B meet (May 24–25 at Chesterfield).

BOYS’ MEET

Team scores: 1. Courtland 194; 2. Caroline 124; 3. Culpeper 111.5; 4. Eastern View 64; 5. King George 58; 6. Spotsylvania 46.5; 7. James Monroe 28; 8. Chancellor 26.

High jump: 1. A.J. Marshall (Cu) 6–0; 2. Joel Boakye (Ct) 5–10; 3. Lawrence LaSasso (Cu) 5–10; 4. DiAngelo Prouty (Ct) 5–8; 5. Liam Wahlquist (Sp) 5–8; 6. Tavare Terrell (Ca) 5–8; 7. Steven Sutherland (Cu) 5–6; 8. Nicholas Jones (Ct) 5-6.

Long jump: 1. Marquise Thornley (JM) 21–8; 2. Kwame Whitaker (Ct) 21–6.5; 3. Kalib Murray (Cu) 20–9; 4. D’Myo Hunter (EV) 20–8.5; 5. LaSasso (Cu) 20–2.5; 6. Kamari Jackson (Ct) 20–0.5; 7. Marshall (Cu) 20–0.5; 8. Sutherland (Cu) 19–9.5.

Triple jump: 1. Marshall (Cu) 44–6; 2. Whitaker (Ct) 42–10; 3. LaSasso (Cu) 40-11.5; 4. Gavin Davis (Ca) 40–9; 5. Grant Kornegay (JM) 40–6; 6. Cameron Johnson (Ca) 39–10.5; 7. Jackson (Ct) 38–11; 8. Benjamin Tidwell (KG) 38–9.

Shot put: 1. John Frank (Ca) 46–0; 2. Antonio Harris (Sp) 42–7; 3. Tronte Ballard (Ca) 42–4; 4. Malique Tunstall (Ca) 42–0; 5. Vladimir Joacin (Ca) 41–10; 6. Xavier Lake (EV) 41–3; 7. Cameron Gaillot (Sp) 41–1; 8. Mickens Laurore (JM) 40–6.

Discus: 1. Harris (Sp) 140–6; 2. Tunstall (Ca) 136–8; 3. Jayden Henrickson (Cu) 124–5; 4. Frank (Ca) 121–0; 5. Gaillot (Sp) 120–3; 6. Joacin (Ca) 118–5; 7. Walter Grigsby (Sp) 118–3; 8. Ballard (Ca) 109–11.

Pole vault: 1. Jaaziel Suyat (KG) 10–6; 2. Charles Niepraschk (KG) 10–0; 3. Matthew Dudenheter (Ca) 8–6; 4. Justin Hill (Ca) 8–6; 5. LaSasso (Cu) 8–0; 6. Dorian Martin (Ca) 7–0; 7. Braeden Anthony (Cu) 7–0.

100 meters: 1. Isaiah Reid (Ca) 10.99; 2. Chanan Mathis (Ct) 11.06; 3. Jalen Miller (Ch) 11.25; 4. Christian Smith (Cu) 11.28; 5. Justin Ford (Ct) 11.31; 6. Adrian James (KG) 11.38; 7. Francis Roberts (Ct) 11.48; 8. T.J. Norman (Cu) 11.50.

200: 1. Mathis (Ct) 21.58; 2. Ford (Ct) 22.15; 3. James (KG) 22.62; 4. Miller (Ch) 22.64; 5. Smith (Cu) 22.82; 6. Chanz Wiggins (KG) 22.92; 7. Thornley (JM) 23.00; 8. Kamron Wolken (JM) 23.06.

400: 1. Francis Roberts (Ct) 49.87; 2. Mohammed Ahmed (Ct) 50.66; 3. Wolken (JM) 51.34; 4. Saveyon Deas (Ct) 52.40; 5. Wahlquist (Sp) 52.45; 6. William Tilden (Ct) 53.00; 7. Coy Metzger (Cu) 53.29; 8. Emir Jackson (EV) 53.81.

800: 1. Anton Jones-Wilson (Ca) 2:04.07; 2. Chris Miller (EV) 2:04.50; 3. Charles Aiken (Ct) 2:04.71; 4. Max Clements (EV) 2:04.94; 5. Tony Demps (Ct) 2:05.90; 6. Ta;Shaun Griffith (Ca) 2:07.13; 7. Aidan Bair (Sp) 2:09.38; 8. Kevin Bautista (Ct) 2:10.36.

1,600: 1. Christian Reid (Ct) 4:44.28; 2. Collin Lyle-Keeney (EV) 4:47.25; 3. Miller (EV) 4:48.78; 4. Brendan Nave (Ct) 4:49.44; 5. Caleb Smith (Cu) 4:50.90; 6. Jin Lee (Sp) 4:51.40; 7. Mason Billstein (EV) 5:02.28; 8. Dudenheter (Ca) 5:04.55.

3,200: 1. Reid (Ct) 10:36.34; 2. Hunter Lutz (EV) 10:41.34; 3. Nave (Ct) 10:51.86; 4. Jayden Wallace (Sp) 11:03.48; 5. Isaac Clarke (KG) 11:05.30; 6. Dudenheter (Ca) 11:19.52; 7. Carlos Osegueda (Ch) 11:31.36; 8. Elijah Tritt (KG) 11:38.12.

110 hurdles: 1. Michael Blamo (Cu) 15.20; 2. Jamaal Lewis (Ct) 15.73; 3. Anthony (Cu) 16.58; 4. Christian Hosford (Ca) 16.81; 5. Ardarian Diamond (EV) 17.21; 6. Ishaan Patel (Ct) 18.02; 7. Jacob Wigglesworth (JM) 18.50; 8. Steven Gomez (Ch) 20.43.

300 hurdles: 1. Lewis (Ct) 41.23; 2. Patel (Ct) 42.46; 3. Hosford (Ca) 43.95; 4. Xander Aguilar (KG) 44.30; 5. Diamond (EV) 45.18; 6. Luke Wahlquist (Sp) 45.40; 7. DaTrez Gahagen (EV) 45.50; 8. Anthony (Cu) 45.99.

400 relay: 1. Courtland 42.64; 2. Culpeper 43.36; 3. King George 44.09; 4. Caroline 44.72; 5. Eastern View 45.48; 6. Chancellor 45.58; 7. James Monroe 46.74.

1,600 relay: 1. Courtland 3:27.72; 2. Culpeper 3:37.80; 3. Caroline 3:39.14; 4. King George 3:48.62; 5. Chancellor 3:52.01.

3,200 relay: 1. Courtland 8:41.22; 2. Caroline 8:48.64; 3. King George 9:27.15; 4. Chancellor 9:28.69; 5. Eastern View 9:28.96; 6. Culpeper 10:13.57.

GIRLS’ MEET

Team scores: 1. King George 127; 2. Courtland 119.5; 3. Caroline 84.33; Culpeper 83.16; 5. Eastern View 78; 6. Spotsylvania 60; 7. Chancellor 59; 8. James Monroe 31.

High jump: 1. Logan Conner (JM) 4–10; 2. Holly Anderson (EV) 4–8; 3. Malaia Dennis (EV) 4–6; 4. Brielle Smith (Ch) 4–6; 5. Zoie Hooks (Ct) 4–4; 6. Abigail Stedman (Cu) 4–4; 7. Winnie Bell (Sp) 4–4; 8. Sol-Marie Bailey (JM) 4–4.

Long jump: 1. Anijah James (KG) 17–3.5; 2. Harmony Jones (JM) 16–8.25; 3. Paris Johnson (Ch) 16–6.75; 4. Lauren Castro (Ct) 16–1.5; 5. Jaidyn Ferguson (Ca) 15–10.75; 6. Sophia Wilson (Sp) 15–7.5; 7. DaNae Lane (KG) 15–2.25; 8. Grace Mimnaugh (EV) 15–1.

Triple jump: 1. James (KG) 35–7.5; 2. Olivia Downum (KG) 35–0; 3. Ferguson (Ca) 34–11; 4. Lily Bunn (KG) 34–2; 5. Lane (KG) 34–1.5; 6. Mimnaugh (EV) 31–5; 7. Zuri Pitchford (Ct) 31–3.5; 8. Isabella Hardaway (Cu) 31–2.5.

Shot put: 1. Theresa Breckley (Cu) 40–5; 2. Kylee Quinn (Cu) 35–4; 3. Shantey Dyer (Sp) 32–6; 4. Riley Forehand (Ca) 32–2; 5. Michelle Pendleton (Ct) 31–11; 6. Kenya Lawson (Ch) 30–0; 7. Rachel Pike (Ct) 29–3; 8. Jessica Harrah (Cu) 29–1.

Discus: 1. Breckley (Cu) 136–2; 2. Lawson (Ch) 102–9; 3. Summer Gee (EV) 102–2; 4. Pendleton (Ct) 97–10; 5. Harrah (Cu) 96–8; 6. Amery Elliott (Sp) 86–0; 7. Pike (Ct) 81–2; 8. Forehand (Ca) 77–10.

Pole vault: 1. Alyssa Tonetti (KG) 10–0; 2. Susan Ishmael (Cu) 7–6; 3. Briyanna Sale (Ca) 7–6; 4. Hardaway (Cu) 7–6; 5. Gracelyn Edwards (Ca) 7–0; 6. Bridget Walsh (Ct) 6–6; 7. Stedman (Cu) 6–6.

100 meters: 1. Johnson (Ch) 12.49; 2. Janiyah Smith (Ct) 12.67; 3. Tamirra Young (EV) 12.71; 4. Jennifer Koumandji (Ct) 12.79; 5. Castro (Ct) 12.87; 6. Lane (KG) 13.11; 7. Rylin Todd (KG) 13.13; 8. Jones (JM) 13.48.

200: 1. Castro (Ct) 26.30; 2. Isabella Marulli (Ch) 26.35; 3. Young (EV) 26.36; 4. Todd (KG) 26.86; 5. Jones (JM) 27.35; 6. Navi Kawesi-Mukooza (JM) 27.45; 7. Mimnaugh (EV) 27.46; 8. Smith (Ct) 28.40.

400: 1. Castro (Ct) 1:00.01; 2. Callista Rash (KG) 1:00.12; 3. Tinyia Terrell (Ca) 1:00.15; 4. Janaya Raynor (Ct) 1:00.99; 5. Kawesi-Mukooza (JM) 1:02.04; 6. Evelyn Anderson (EV) 1:02.54; 7. Anna Wiederhold (Sp) 1:04.10; 8. Mimnaugh (EV) 1:04.63.

800: 1. Allison Nelson (Sp) 2:27.52; 3. Danica Sale (Ca) 2:31.99; 3. Paige Stevens (Ct) 2:33.46; 4. Breana Herbolsheimer (KG) 2:33.78; 5. H. Anderson (EV) 2:34.22; 6. Hannah Dildine (Sp) 2:36.19; 7. Sydney Fleming (Ct) 2:36.23; 8. Adeline Sappenfield (Ct) 2:40.63.

1,600: 1. H. Anderson (EV 5:40.03; 2. Ellen Gallagher (Ch) 5:46.71; 3. Juhi Pathak (Ct) 5:48.84; 4. Sale (Ca) 5:51.09; 5. Abigail Cruzan (Cu) 6:03.96; 6. Caitlin Wingeart (KG) 6:10.39; 7. Adeline Pirch (Sp) 6:11.10; 8. Leah Vance (KG) 6:18.40.

3,200: 1. Pirch (Sp) 13:54.52; 2. Wingeart (KG) 13:58.55; 3. Arwen Downum (KG) 14:29.89; 4. Grace Hillin (Cu) 14:35.93; 5. Teresa Aliprandini (EV) 14:40.19; 6. Elizabeth Stedman (Cu) 14:59.26; 7. Addison Hewson (Ct) 15:07.54.

100 hurdles: 1. James (KG) 17.06; 2. Kayla Veney (Ca) 17.94; 3. Gracelyn Edwards (Ca) 18.31; 4. Elsa Sesay (Ch) 18.74; 5. Savannah Hinson (Sp) 18.88; 6. Lindsey Gana (Ct) 19.60; 7. Nina Torres (Ca) 19.99; 8. Mia Winchell (Cu) 20.14.

300 hurdles: 1. Veney (Ca) 49.49; 2. James (KG) 49.61; 3. Peyton Hays (Ct) 52.95; 4. Dennis (EV) 54.24; 5. Saniya Lewis (Sp) 54.33; 6. Winchell (Cu) 55.04; 7. Torres (Ca) 55.93; 8. Brianna Dunston (Ct) 56.20.

400 relay: 1. King George 50.22; 2. Courtland 50.92; 3. Chancellor 51.08; 4. Caroline 51.53; 5. Culpeper 53.26; 6. Eastern View 54.18.

1,600 relay: 1. Eastern View 4:14.44; 2. Courtland 4:16.38; 3. Caroline 4:18.81; 4. Culpeper 4:22.97; 5. King George 4:35.30.

3,200 relay: 1. Spotsylvania 10:23.90; 2. Courtland 10:33.32; 3. Culpeper 10:47.51; 4. King George 11:45.76.