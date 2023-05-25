Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Courtland’s Chanan Mathis swept the boys’ 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes to lead the Cougars’ boys to a runner-up finish at Thursday’s Region 4B track meet at Matoaca.

Mathis was timed in 11.16 seconds in the 100, 22.28 in the 200 and 49.01 in the 400 as Courtland scored 132 points in the two-day meet, just behind team champion Atlee (138).

The Cougars also got first-place finishes from Joel Boakye (high jump) and their 400 and 1,600 relay teams. King George got event wins from Roget Walker in the boys’ triple jump and its girls’ 400 relay team.

The VHSL Class 4 state meet will be held June 2–3 in Lynchburg.

REGION 4B

BOYS’ MEET

Team scores: 1. Atlee 138; 2. Courtland 132; 3. Hanover 91; 9. King George 24; 12. Eastern View 9; 13. Spotsylvania 8; 14. Chancellor 6.

High jump: 1. Joel Boakye (Ct) 6-0; 3. Alexander Blair (Ch) 5-10; 4. DiAngelo Prouty (Ct) 5-8.

High jump: 1. Joel Boakye (Ct) 6-0; 3. Alexander Blair (Ch) 5-10; 4. DiAngelo Prouty (Ct) 5-8.

Triple jump: 1. Roget Walker (KG) 43-3; 3. Kwame Whitaker (Ct) 42-3.5; 4. Benjamin Tidwell (KG) 40-9.5.

Shot put: 1. Teddy Anderson (Powhatan) 51-4; 8. Antonio Harris (Sp) 43-11.

100 meters: 1. Chanan Mathis (Ct) 11.16; 2. Justin Ford (Ct) 11.27; 3. Whitaker (Ct) 11.42; 6. Francis Roberts (Ct) 11.59.

200: 1. Mathis (Ct) 22.28; 8. Whitaker (Ct) 23.20.

400: 1. Mathis (Ct) 49.01; 3. Roberts (Ct) 50.26; 7. Mohammed Ahmed (Ct) 52.21; 8. Saveyon Deas (Ct) 52.42.

800: 1. Patrick Allen (Atlee) 1:57.29.

1,600: 1. Patrick Allen (Atlee) 4:25.57; 7. Christian Reid (Ct) 4:42.95; 8. Hunter Lutz (EV) 4:47.08.

3,200: 1. Travis Albon (Atlee) 9:44.64.

110 hurdles: 1. Deonte Harris (Hanover) 15.16; 3. Jamaal Lewis (Ct) 15.72; 6. Ardarian Diamond (EV) 16.02; 8. Ishaan Patel (Ct) 16.69.

300 hurdles: 1. Dallas Gardner (Henrico) 39.49; 3. Lewis (Ct) 41.73; 6. Patel (Ct) 42.48.

400 relay: 1. Courtland (Kevin Koumondji, Ford, Kamari Jackson, Whitaker) 43.36; 7. King George 44.74.

1,600 relay: 1, Courtland (Roberts, Ahmen, Deas, William Tilden) 3:27.64; 8. King George 3:48.69.

3,200 relay: 1. Atlee 8:04.33; 3. Courtland 8:17.60; 4. Eastern View 8:22.26; 8. Spotsylvania 9:02.65.

GIRLS’ MEET

Team scores: 1. Hanover 138; 2. Atlee 117; 3. Monacan 115; 4. King George 59; 5. Courtland 56.5; 6. Eastern View 30; 7. Chancellor 26.5; 15. Spotsylvania 4.5.

Triple jump: 1. Jasmine Greenidge (Monacan) 35-7.5; 4. DaNae Lane (KG) 34-3; 5. Olivia Downum (KG) 33-11.

Discus: 1. Layla Sakrisson (Powhatan) 102-11; 2. Kenya Lawson (Ch) 102-11; 3. Summer Gee (EV) 102-5; 6. Rachael Pike (Ct) 92-10; 8. Michelle Pendleton (Ct) 85-3.

100 meters: 1. JaeLynn Joiner (Hanover) 12.57; 3. Jennifer Koumondji (Ct) 12.72; 4. Paris Johnson (Ch) 13.11; 5. Janiyah Smith (Ct) 13.14; 6. Tamirra Young (EV) 13.31; 7. Rylin Todd (KG) 13.37.

200: 1. Josie Rempe (Atlee) 25.34; 8. Koumondji (Ct) 28.51.

400: 1. Trinity Jones (Monacan) 58.18; 4. Lauren Castro (Ct) 59.96; 5. Callista Rush (KG) 1:00.28.

800: 1. Alli Crytser (Hanover) 2:17.28; 4. Holly Anderson (EV) 2:27.16.

1,600: 1. Alli Crytser (Hanover) 5:12.23.

3,200: 1. Ellie Agustin (Han) 11:19.47.

100 hurdles: 1. Tori Goodson (Atlee) 15.44; 2. Anijah James (KG) n/a.

300 hurdles: 1. Tori Lewis (Mon) 45.70.

400 relay: 1. King George (Todd, Ava Peters, Lane, James) 51:31; 2. Chancellor 51.59; 8. Eastern View 54.04.

1,600 relay: 1. Monacan 4:06.81; 3. Eastern View 4:13.04; 4. Courtland 4:16.67.

Wednesday’s results

REGION 5D

Kailynn Tyson took part in four event wins to help North Stafford’s girls finish second in Wednesday’s Region 5D meet in Harrisonburg.

Tyson claimed the triple jump (36-11), 100 meters (12.09) and 200 (24.89) and anchored the Wolverines’ winning 400 relay team (47.70). She also placed second in the long jump (17-8) as North Stafford finished as runner-up to Albemarle in the team standings.

Riverbend senior Samantha Potts swept the girls’ pole vault (11-10) and discus (109-6). Massaponax’s Terry Travis won the boys’ 800 meters (1:58.07) and anchored the Panthers’ first-place 1,600 and 3,200 relays. Freshman Davian Booker ran on the 1,600 relay after winning the boys’ 300 hurdles.

Other local event winners included Mountain View’s Vincent Bond (boys’ 400) and Madelyn Anderson (girls’ 800), Brooke Point’s Brady Brennan (boys’ 3,200) and Massaponax’s girls’ 1,600 relay.

The VHSL Class 5 state meet will be held June 2-3 in Newport News.

BOYS’ MEET Team scores: 1. Woodgrove 89; 2. Riverbend 74; 3. Harrisonburg 70; 5. Massaponax 59; 7. Brooke Point 4.5; 6. Mountain View 43; 15. (tie) Stafford and North Stafford 11.

High jump: 1. Xavier Williams (Har) 6-0; 2. Logan Andros (BP) 6-0; 3. (tie) Liam Andros (BP) 5-10; 5. (tie) Cedric Williams (BP) 5-10.

Long jump: 1. Teguan Martin (William Fleming) 22-2; 2. Jeremiah Thompson (BP) 21-5.25; 7. Davon Shelton (St) 21-0.75.

Triple jump: 1. Keith Brown (Har) 45-2.75; 8. Jack Maxwell (Rb) 39-1.5.

Shot put: 1. Luke Rogers (Independence) 51-0.5; 2. MarcAnthony Parker (Rb) 46-1; 5. Evan Medlin (Rb) 45-1; 6. Eric Mensah (MV) 45-1; 7. Dylan Weddle (BP) 44-8.

Discus: 1. Rogers (Ind) 145-5; 3. Mensah (MV) 132-7; 8. Weddle (BP) 112-10.

Pole vault: 1. Eljeron Bonga (Har) 12-0; 2. Jeffrey Smith (Rb) 11-0; Alec Abrams (Rb) 10-6; 4. Samuel Armstrong (NS) 10-6; 5. Andrew Clark (Rb) 10-0; 7. Sean Marshall (St) 9-6.

100 meters: 1. Alexander Brent (Woodgrove) 10.71; 5. Junior Bony (St) 10.95; 7. Elijah Bolich (Ma) 10.99.

200: 1. Connor Salmin (Wood) 21.92; 2. Vincent Bond (MV) 22.07; 7. Bolich (Ma) 22.51; 8. Thompson (BP) 22.83.

400: 1. Bond (MV) 49.14; 4. Jayden Hines (Ma) 50.40.

800: 1. Terry Travis (Ma) 1:58.07; 3. Alex Rexroat (NS) 2:00.67; 5. Darren Hill (BP) 2:01.65; 6. Justin Rau (Rb) 2:02.06; 8. Diego Pons (MV) 2:03.25.

1,600: 1. Prescott Noll (Wood) 4:28.04; 3. Ian Bollinger (MV) 4:31.35; 7. Aaron Jacobs (BP) 4:39.64.

3,200: 1. Brady Brennan (BP) 9:24.29; 5. Ethan Lapier (Rb) 9:53.40.

110 hurdles: 1. Malachi Coleman (WF) 14.39; 2. Jake Applegate (Rb) 14.41; 4. Davian Booker (Ma) 15.30.

300 hurdles: 1. Booker (Ma) 38.33; 2. Applegate (Rb) 39.58; 7. Eli Koenig (Rb) 41.25.

400 relay: 1. Woodgrove 41.88; 4. Massaponax 43.06; 5. Riverbend 43.28; 6. Stafford 43.36; 8. Brooke Point 44.30.

1,600 relay: 1. Massaponax (Hines, Knoah Harper, Booker, Terry) 3:20.66; 2. Mountain View 3:28.16; 3. Riverbend 3:28.47; 8. Brooke Point 3:31.82.

3,200 relay: 1. Masaponax (Hines, Harper, Zachary Allen, Terry) 8:09.34; 2. Riverbend 8:11.96; 8, Mountain View 9:13.36.

GIRLS’ MEET

Team scores: 1. Independence 110; 2. North Stafford 76; 3. Albemarle 75.5; 5. Riverbend 43; 7.(tie) Massaponax and Mountain View 35; 14. Stafford 25; 16. Brooke Point 6.

High jump: 1. Hannah Riolo (Ind) 5-6; 3. (tie) Julia Lucas (MV) 5-2; 5. Sophia Epperson (BP) 5-2; 7. (tie) Reghan Reynolds (MV) 4-10.

Long jump: 1. Laila Watkins (Alb) 18-1; 2. Kailynn Tyson (NS) 17-8; 3. Sascha Cotton (NS) 17-6.5.

Triple jump: 1. Tyson (NS) 36-11; 8. Katelyn Ochs (Rb) 32-7.25.

Shot put: 1. Aria Ibiezugbe (Riverside) 38-2; 3. Faith Butler (Ma) 33-6.5; 6. Shardae Williams (Rb) 31-11.5.

Discus: 1. Samantha Potts (Rb) 109-6; 3. Hannah Neiss (MV) 104-4.

Pole vault: 1. Potts (Rb) 11-10; 2. Coralynn Fisher (Rb) 9-6.

100 meters: 1. Tyson (NS) 12.09; 3. Ayanna Woods (NS) 12.58; 6. Cotton (NS) 12.66; 8. Abigail Ferreira (St) 12.89.

200: 1. Tyson (NS) 24.89; 6. Veronica Dumbuya (St) 26.60; 8. Alexandria Scott (St) 26.85.

400: 1. Valerie Gruen (Briar Woods) 58.63; 2. Kyndal Jones (Ma) 59.13; 3. Kamila Ijaz (Ma) 1:00.21; 6. Eliana Baugh (MV) 1:01.54; 7. Starr Hepburn (MV) 1:01.82.

800: 1. Madelyn Anderson (MV) 2:17.99; 3. Brenna Elchenko (St) 2:23.18; 6. Helena Griffith (MV) 2:24.22.

1,600: 1. Layna Capritta (Wood) 5:18.58; 6. Katherine Craig (NS) 5:39.46; 7. Olivia Morra (Rb) 5:52.26.

3,200: 1. Capritta (Wood) 11:30.90; 6. Craig (NS) 12:20.28; 7. Shae Reynolds (BP) 12:21.25.

100 hurdles: 1. Indira O’Neil (Stone Bridge) 14.96; 5. Woods (NS) 16.31.

300 hurdles: 1. O’Neill (SB) 44.16.

400 relay: 1. North Stafford (Mercy Koroma, Cotton, Woods Tyson) 47.70; 3. Stafford 49.81; 7. Riverbend 50.64.

1,600 relay: 1. Massaponax (Shanell Berry, Ijaz, Alexis Rose, Jones) 4:03.18; 3. Stafford 4:04.72; 5. Mountain View 4:09.26; 6. North Stafford 4:12.34; 8. Riverbend 4:18.17.

3,200 relay: 1. Albemarle 9:48.45; 3. Riverbend 9:57.91; 4. Massaponax 9:59.88; 7. Stafford 10:21.59.