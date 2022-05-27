High school track: Navarette Guerrero shines for Blue Devils at 3B meet

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Culpeper’s Kimberly Navarette Guerrero won four events at Thursday’s Region 3B meet at Caroline.

Navarette Guerrero swept the girls’ 100- and 200-meter dashes, as well as the long and triple jumps, Teammate Theresa Breckley swept the girls’ shot put and discus titles.

James Monroe’s Bryan Dudley also swept the boys’ 100 and 200 and finished second in the long jump.

Other local event winners included James Monroe’s Sydney Wynn (girls’ 800); Culpeper’s Lawrence LaSasso (high jump) and Dequan Johnson (long jump) and girls’ 1,600 relay; and Caroline’s boys 400 and 3,200 relay teams.

The VHSL Class 3 state championships will be held June 3–4 in Lynchburg.

Following are event winners and area athletes who placed in the top eight:

BOYS MEET

High jump: 1. Lawrence LaSasso (Cul) 6–1; 5. Stephen Sutherland (Cul) 5–6; 7. Jason Andrix (Cul) 5–6.

Long jump: 1. Dequan Johnson (Cul) 21–1.5; 2. Dudley (JM) 20–11.5; 7. Marquise Thornley (JM) 19–3; 8. Sutherland (Cul) 19–2.5.

Triple jump: 1. Philip Daniel (Manassas Park) 42–8; 2. Thompson (Cul) 42–7; 5. Andrix (Cul) 39–7.5; 7. Gavin Davis (Car) 38–4.5; 8. Cameron Johnson (Car) 37–9.5.

Shot put: 1. Matteo DeLuca (Maggie Walker) 44–5; 2. Christian Scott (JM) 44–2; 3. Christian Hamm (JM) 44–0; 4. Isaiah Lawson (JM) 42–6; 7. Jack Frank (Car) 39–10.

Discus: 1. Alex Rosenbaum (Goochland) 138–0; 4. Lawson (JM) 124–1.

Pole vault: 1. Tyler Black (Gooch) 13–3; 7. Braeden Anthony (Cul) 8–3.

100 meters: 1. Bryan Dudley (JM) 10.97; 3. Michael Blamo (Cul) 11.53; 5. Malachi Terrell (JM) 11.62.

200: 1. Dudley (JM) 22.10; 2. Isaiah Reid (Car) 22.30; 6. Thompson (Cul) 23.44.

400: 1. Adrian Chenowith (Maggie Walker) 51.34; 3. Kameron Wolkens (JM) 53.51; 7. Coy Metzger (Cul) 54.69.

800: 1. Ben Blanchard (MW) 2:03.45; 2. Anton Jones–Wilson (Car) 2:04.40.

1,600: 1. Ben Roberts (MW) 4:37.22.

3,200: 1. Roberts (MW) 10:27.11.

110 hurdles: 1. William Smith (Skyline) 16.14; 2. Anthony (Cul) 17.88; 5. Christian Baskin (Car) 19.29; 6. Dylan Aberdeen (Cul) 19.37.

300 hurdles: 1. Smith (Sky) 42.24; 6. Kalib Murray (Cul) 46.09; 8. Anthony (Cul) 47.01.

400 relay: 1. Caroline 43.84; 2. James Monroe 43.94; 6. Culpeper 46.11.

1,600 relay: 1. Skyline 3:28.80; 2. Caroline 3:35.66; 4. Culpeper 3:37.35.

3,200 relay: 1. Caroline 8:39.76; 8. Culpeper 10:30.76.

GIRLS MEET

High jump: 1. Camille Hou (MW) 4–10; 4. Logan Conner (JM) 4–8; 8. Niyaira Waller (Car) 4–6.

Long jump: 1. Kimberly Navarette Guerrero (Cul) 16–7; 2. Carley Layden (Cul) 15–9; 6. Devon Richardson (Cul) 14–1; 7. Waller (Car) 13–7.5.

Triple jump: 1. Navarette Guerrero (Cul) 34–1; 2. Layden (Cul) 34–0; 3. Jaidyn Ferguson (Car) 33–7.

Shot put: 1. Theresa Breckley (Cul) 38–7; 3. Jayla Ford (Cul) 33–2.

Discus: 1. Breckley (Cul) 110–0; 2. Taylor Daniels (Cul) 105–2; 3. Ford (Cul) 101-4; 5. Ci’Nyah Turner (JM) 95–7.

Pole vault: 1. Cameron Unice (MW) 10–6.

100 meters: 1. Navarette Guerrero (Cul) 12.82.

200: 1. Navarette Guerrero (Cul) 26.42; 5. Waller (Car) 28.34; 7. Tinyia Terrell (Car) 28.60.

400: 1. Leilani Burgess (Gooch) 1:02.18; 6. Bella Groves (Cul) 1:05.76; 8. Navi Kawesi-Mukooza (JM) 1:06.42.

800: 1. Sydney Wynn (JM) 2:21.21; 8. Isabel Whitman (JM) 2:35.67.

1,600: 1. Catherine Garrison (MW) 5:01.33; 7. Isabella Hardaway (Cul) 5:39.88.

3,200: 1. Garrison (MW) 11:10.99.

110 hurdles: 1. Jadelyn Taylor (MW) 16.08; 3. Daniels (Cul) 17.28.

300 hurdles: 1. Taylor (MW) 49.50; 4. Daniels (Cul) 52.20; 6. Conner (JM) 52.88.

400 relay: 1. Goochland 52.18; 4. Caroline 54.17; 8. Culpeper 58.76.

1,600 relay: 1. 4:15.63; 5. Caroline 4:28.75.

3,200 relay: 1. Warren County 10:33.64; 4. Culpeper 10:55.85.

REGION 6B

Colonial Forge earned two event wins in the Region 6B championships which concluded Thursday in Woodbridge.

Justin Jones claimed the boys’ long jump title (23–3.5), with teammate Brian Harris second (22–3.75). The Eagles also won the girls’ 400 relay (48.70).

The Eagles also got second-place finishes from freshman Kate Loescher in the girls’ 1,600 (5:06.34), Ali DiClemente in the 3,200 (11:35.31), Lucia Herold in the girls’ shot put (38-11) and their boys’ 400 relay team (43.03).

Jacinto Jones II finished third in both in the boys’ 100 (11.12) and 400 (49.98). Other third-place medals came from DiClemente in the 1,600 (5:12.62) and Loescher in the 3,200 (11:37.28).

The VHSL Class 6 state meet will be held June 3-4 in Newport News.

Other Colonial Forge individual top-eight place winners:

BOYS MEET

Discus: 4. Logan McConnell 134–8.

100: 4. Colby Kynard 11.17; 7. Matt Fisher 11.22.

200: 4. Kynard 22.20. 3,200: 5. Cameron Sidebotham 9:53.80.

GIRLS MEET

High jump: 4. Alyson Smith 5–0.

Pole vault: 6. Nina Tauriac 9–0; 100: 8. Alex Hopkins 12.72.

200: 4. Essence Robinson 25.63. 3,200: 8. Mary Ella Glauber 12:31.19.

100 hurdles: 7. Gabrielle Freeman 16.05.

300 hurdles: 7. Freeman 48.23.