High school track: North Stafford boys, Colonial Forge girls take team titles at Commonwealth meet

Following five hours of blood, sweat and tears, the North Stafford boys 1,600 relay team knew the Wolverines’ fortunes rested squarely on its shoulder. A top-three finish in the day’s final event would give the boys their first Commonwealth District crown since 2013.
“We really wanted to come out here and get the title,” said junior Samuel Yakulis Jr. as he was packing up his gear to depart AJ Slye Memorial Stadium on Saturday. “And we knew it would be a pretty close fight with [Colonial] Forge. So we focused on coming two places behind them and staying third or doing better.”
And the script worked perfectly: Colonial Forge placing first and Yakulis’ relay squad finishing third, leaving the top two spots of the final team scoring at 125–124.5 in the Wolverines’ favor. Riverbend placed third with 82 points.
“They contributed tremendously,” said Wolverines’ coach Marquez Hall of the effort of the school’s distance runners. “Going back to last spring, [they carried it] over from last year. They came in strong, competed, worked their butts off and dominated cross country and winter track.”
Yakulis added a first in the 1,600-meter run and second in the 800 and Joshua Webb and Noah LeCain placed 1–3 in the 3,200. The Wolverines also got strong efforts from Micah Brown in the hurdles, Clifton Davis in the 100 and relays, Hezekiah Brown in the jumping events and Jayson Lewis in the weights.
“It hurts,” Colonial Forge coach Van Green said referring to the closeness of the final score. “[I’m] good friends with a lot of the North Stafford coaches; a healthy and professional respect. ... But at the end of the day, you take your hats off to them and shake their hand.”
The distance crew also had a major role in deciding the girls team champion where Colonial Forge outdistance the host North Stafford team, 189–89. Kayla Loescher and Ali DiClemente recorded 1–2 finishes in both the 1,600 and 3,200, while teammate Paityn Walker started in the 10th spot on the track, but led from start to finish in the 800.
“In the mile, I was going for a [personal best, under 5:17], but in the 2-mile, I would be kind of dead. [I] just wanted to get through it; race it to win,” said Loescher, who was a member of the Eagles’ district championship teams in her freshman and sophomore seasons. “[Ali and I] the first mile and a half just take it the way the pack was going. Not an easy race; [just] keep it under control because of the heat and in the last 800 just kick it.”
Loescher, who will be attending Hillsdale (Mich.) College in the fall, credited her and the distance runners success to the advice and mentoring off Serena Burla, a world-class marathon runner who lives near Colonial Forge High School.
“It’s a weird year having all three seasons compressed into the spring,” Loescher said. “It made training a little bit harder, but I’ve managed to stay healthy through the difference cycles.”
Nayome Shipp gave the Eagles a lift as well, winning both the high jump and 100 hurdles as well as placing second in the 300 hurdles.
Aaliyah Pyatt of Massaponax had an amazing day, sweeping both the 200 and 400 dashes. New to the shorter event, the senior still finished first despite competing in the slower heat (which did not have a recorded time).
The entire North Stafford, Mountain View, Brooke Point and Stafford teams advance to the Region 5D meet scheduled Wednesday at Harrisonburg High School. The top six individual finishers, plus the top three relays, advance from Colonial Forge, Massaponax and Riverbend qualify for the region 6B meet scheduled Wednesday and Thursday at Patriot High School in Nokesville. The state meets are slated for June 18 (Class 5) and June 19 (Class 6) at Hampton’s Todd Stadium.