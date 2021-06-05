High school track: North Stafford boys, Colonial Forge girls take team titles at Commonwealth meet

“It hurts,” Colonial Forge coach Van Green said referring to the closeness of the final score. “[I’m] good friends with a lot of the North Stafford coaches; a healthy and professional respect. ... But at the end of the day, you take your hats off to them and shake their hand.”

The distance crew also had a major role in deciding the girls team champion where Colonial Forge outdistance the host North Stafford team, 189–89. Kayla Loescher and Ali DiClemente recorded 1–2 finishes in both the 1,600 and 3,200, while teammate Paityn Walker started in the 10th spot on the track, but led from start to finish in the 800.

“In the mile, I was going for a [personal best, under 5:17], but in the 2-mile, I would be kind of dead. [I] just wanted to get through it; race it to win,” said Loescher, who was a member of the Eagles’ district championship teams in her freshman and sophomore seasons. “[Ali and I] the first mile and a half just take it the way the pack was going. Not an easy race; [just] keep it under control because of the heat and in the last 800 just kick it.”

Loescher, who will be attending Hillsdale (Mich.) College in the fall, credited her and the distance runners success to the advice and mentoring off Serena Burla, a world-class marathon runner who lives near Colonial Forge High School.