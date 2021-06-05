 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school track: North Stafford boys, Colonial Forge girls take team titles at Commonwealth meet
0 comments

High school track: North Stafford boys, Colonial Forge girls take team titles at Commonwealth meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Following five hours of blood, sweat and tears, the North Stafford boys 1,600 relay team knew the Wolverines’ fortunes rested squarely on its shoulder. A top-three finish in the day’s final event would give the boys their first Commonwealth District crown since 2013.

“We really wanted to come out here and get the title,” said junior Samuel Yakulis Jr. as he was packing up his gear to depart AJ Slye Memorial Stadium on Saturday. “And we knew it would be a pretty close fight with [Colonial] Forge. So we focused on coming two places behind them and staying third or doing better.”

And the script worked perfectly: Colonial Forge placing first and Yakulis’ relay squad finishing third, leaving the top two spots of the final team scoring at 125–124.5 in the Wolverines’ favor. Riverbend placed third with 82 points.

“They contributed tremendously,” said Wolverines’ coach Marquez Hall of the effort of the school’s distance runners. “Going back to last spring, [they carried it] over from last year. They came in strong, competed, worked their butts off and dominated cross country and winter track.”

Yakulis added a first in the 1,600-meter run and second in the 800 and Joshua Webb and Noah LeCain placed 1–3 in the 3,200. The Wolverines also got strong efforts from Micah Brown in the hurdles, Clifton Davis in the 100 and relays, Hezekiah Brown in the jumping events and Jayson Lewis in the weights.

“It hurts,” Colonial Forge coach Van Green said referring to the closeness of the final score. “[I’m] good friends with a lot of the North Stafford coaches; a healthy and professional respect. ... But at the end of the day, you take your hats off to them and shake their hand.”

The distance crew also had a major role in deciding the girls team champion where Colonial Forge outdistance the host North Stafford team, 189–89. Kayla Loescher and Ali DiClemente recorded 1–2 finishes in both the 1,600 and 3,200, while teammate Paityn Walker started in the 10th spot on the track, but led from start to finish in the 800.

“In the mile, I was going for a [personal best, under 5:17], but in the 2-mile, I would be kind of dead. [I] just wanted to get through it; race it to win,” said Loescher, who was a member of the Eagles’ district championship teams in her freshman and sophomore seasons. “[Ali and I] the first mile and a half just take it the way the pack was going. Not an easy race; [just] keep it under control because of the heat and in the last 800 just kick it.”

Loescher, who will be attending Hillsdale (Mich.) College in the fall, credited her and the distance runners success to the advice and mentoring off Serena Burla, a world-class marathon runner who lives near Colonial Forge High School.

“It’s a weird year having all three seasons compressed into the spring,” Loescher said. “It made training a little bit harder, but I’ve managed to stay healthy through the difference cycles.”

Nayome Shipp gave the Eagles a lift as well, winning both the high jump and 100 hurdles as well as placing second in the 300 hurdles.

Aaliyah Pyatt of Massaponax had an amazing day, sweeping both the 200 and 400 dashes. New to the shorter event, the senior still finished first despite competing in the slower heat (which did not have a recorded time).

The entire North Stafford, Mountain View, Brooke Point and Stafford teams advance to the Region 5D meet scheduled Wednesday at Harrisonburg High School. The top six individual finishers, plus the top three relays, advance from Colonial Forge, Massaponax and Riverbend qualify for the region 6B meet scheduled Wednesday and Thursday at Patriot High School in Nokesville. The state meets are slated for June 18 (Class 5) and June 19 (Class 6) at Hampton’s Todd Stadium.

GIRLS MEET

TEAM SCORES: 1. Colonial Forge (CF) 189; 2. North Stafford (NS) 89; 3. Mountain View (MV) 71; 4. Massaponax (Ma) 58; 5. Riverbend (Rb); 6. Brooke Point (BP) 46; 7. Stafford (S) 13.
TOP INDIVIDUALS
High jump—1. Nayome Shipp (CF) 5–2; 2. Gracen King (Ma) 5–0; 3 (tie). Desire Roy (NS) and Alyson Smith (CF) 4–10; 5. Sophia Epperson (BP) 4–10; 6. Isabel Ostvig (CF) 4–8.
Long jump—1. Smith (CF) 16–2; 2. Ayanna Woods (NS) 16–1 1/2; 3. Brooklyn Simmons (CF) 16–1 1/2; 4. Malye Hawes (BP) 15–6 1/2; 5. Nyla Siler (NS) 15–0 1/2; 6. Juliana Norbrey (Rb) 14–1 1/2.
Triple jump—1. Raichelle Cornelius (NS) 34–1 1/2; 2. Ostvig (CF) 32–9; 3. Smith (CF) 32–3; 4. Coralynn Fisher (CF) 31–7.
Shot put—1. Gabrielle Figueroa (NS) 38–0 1/2; 2. Kayla Dunbar (MV) 34–5; 3. Katie Jones (CF) 32–9 1/2; 4. Nevaeh Heath (CF) 32–6; 5. Lucia Herold (CF) 32–5 1/2; 6. Elizabeth Mensah (MV) 31–1 1/2.
Discus—1. 1. Samantha Potts (Rb) 105–1; 2. Figueroa (NS) 103–6; 3. Roy (NS) 96–4; 4. Kaiyah Sharpe (BP) 91–8; 5. Brianna Sabatino (NS) 90–10; 6. Dunbar (MV) 89–10.
Pole vault—1. Amber Askelson (BP) 10–0; 2. S. Potts (Rb) 9–6; 3. Camille Trotta (Rb) 8–0; 4. Nina Tauriac (CF) 8–0; 5. Fisher (CF) 7–6; 6. Angela Potts (Rb) 7–0.
100 meters—1. Ayanna Woods (NS) 12:57; 2. Cornelius (NS) 12.72; 3. Iyanna Johnson (BP) 13.0; 4. Essence Robinson (CF) 13.13; 5. Janelle Anderson (MV) 13:41; 6. Nia Bigger (BP) 13.52.
200—1. Aaliyah Pyatt (Ma) 24.96; 2. Emily Catlett (Ma) 25.2; 3. Cornelius (NS) 25.77; 4. Johnson (BP) 26.47; 5. Bigger (BP) 27.67; 6. Kat Miller (Rb) 27.88.
400—1. Pyatt (Ma) 54.03; 2. Karrington Owens (MV) 59.08; 3. Talia Thomas (CF) 1:03.02; 4. Nella Bayard (MV) 1:03.05; 5. Latoya Downing (NS) 1:05.4; 6. Hannah Jenkins (CF) 1:06.02.
800—1. Paityn Walker (CF) 2:18.69; 2. Caroline Thomas (Ma) 2:22.27; 3. Rebekah Simmons (MV) 2:22.72; 4. Laura Peterson (MV) 2:24.21; 5. Natalie Kingston (MV) 2:28.72; 6. Lola Garvie (M) 2:29.99.
1,600—1. Kayla Loescher (CF) 5:17.79; 2. Ali DiClemente (CF) 5:23.11; 3. Madelyn Anderson (MV) 5:25.1; 4. Brenna Elchernko (St) 5:43.14; 5. Adalyn Perez (MV) 5:45.24; 6. Garvie (Ma) 5:45.7.
3,200—1. Loescher (CF) 12:25.74; 2. DiClemente (CF) 12:32.18; 3. Madison Carlisle (MV) 13:23.94; 4. Ella Dover (St) 13:28.48; 5. Sarah Christy (Rb) 13:40.51; 6. Madison Dahlstom (MV) 13:43.39.
100 hurdles—1. Shipp (CF) 17.21; 2. Smith (CF) 17.24; 3. Treakle (Rb) 17.69; 4. Thomas (CF) 17.82; 5. Alexia McNamara (NS) 18.79; 6. Camilla McKinney–Forbes (MV) 19.46.
300 hurdles—1. Emily Catlett (Ma) 46.65; 2. Shipp (CF) 51.27; 3. Ostvig (CF) 51.45; 4. Brenna Elchenko (St) 51.56; 5. Thomas (CF) 52.69; 6. Caroline Shults (St) 54.3.
400 relay—1. North Stafford 49.99; 2. Mountain View 52.2; 3. Colonial Forge 52.42; 4. Riverbend 54.41; 5. Massaponax 58.43.
1,600 relay—1. Colonial Forge 4:15.79; 2. Brooke Point 4:21.34; 3. Riverbend 4:38.07; 4. Mountain View 4:49.63.
3,200 relay—1. Colonial Forge 10:28.97; 2. Mountain View 10:59.12; 3. Riverbend 11:16.17; 4. Brooke Point 11:22.94.

BOYS MEET

TEAM SCORES: 1. North Stafford (NS) 125; 2. Colonial Forge (CF) 124.5; 3. Riverbend (Rb) 82; 4. Mountain View (MV) 80; 5. Brooke Point (BP) 61; 6. Stafford (St) 39.5; 7. Massaponax (Ma) 15.
TOP INDIVIDUALS
High jump—1. Logan Andros (BP) 6–4; 2. Liam Andros (BP) 6–0; 3. Hezekiah Brown (NS) 5–10; 4. Vanes Alabre (MV) 5–8; 5 (tie). Ian Wilson (CF) and Skilayr Atkinson (St) 5–8.
Long jump—1. H. Brown (NS) 20–9; 2. Bryson Long (Rb) 20–5; 3. Vincent Bond (MV) 20–41/2; 4. Michael Riley (BP) 20–2; 5. Jake Appegate (Rb) 19–3; 6; Yayah Conteh (NS) 19–2 1/2.
Triple jump—1. Elias Richardson (MV) 42–1; 2. Bryson Long (Rb) 40–6 1/2; 3. Brown (NS) 40–3 1/2; 4. Wilson (CF) 39–8; 5. Riley (BP) 39–7; 6. Coteh (NS) 39–0 1/2.
Shot put—1. Eric Mensah (MV) 44–9; 2. Reginald Annor (MV) 44–5 1/2; 3. Jayson Lewis (NS) 40-4 1/2; 4. Jordan Barnett (CF) 39–11; 5. Thomas Donaldson (St) 38–4 1/4; 6. Quintarius Floyd (BP) 38–2 1/2.
Discus—1. Lewis (NS) 139–7; 2. Annor (MV) 120–0; 3. Khalis Garrett Bey (CF) 116–10; 4. Riley (BP) 112–0; 5. Mensah (MV) 107–8; 6. Nolan McConnell (CF) 102–3.
Pole vault—1. Matthew Earnhart (Rb) 10–0; 2. Andrew Clark (Rb) 9–6; 3. Shaquille Killings (NS) 9–0; 4. Cole Bornschein (St) 8–6; 5. Richardson (MV) 8–6; 6. Sean Meese (CF) 8–6.
100 meters—1. Bond (MV) 11.26; 2. Shaun Harris (CF) 11.27; 3. Clifton Davis (NS) 11.46; 4. Colby Kynard (CF) 11.49; 5. Djuan Brady (Ma) 11.69; 6. H. Brown (NS) 11.71.
200—1. Harris (CF) 22.41; 2. Ronald Gaymon (St) 22.62; 3. Long (Rb) 22.98; 4. Jacinto Jones II (CF) 23.18; 5. Daveon Estes (BP) 23.76; 6. Christopher Taylor (NS) 23.84.
400—1. Aidan Billings (MV) 50.04; 2. Christian Jackson (CF) 50.18; 3. Gaymon (St) 50.97; 4; Applegate (Rb) 51.11; 5. Jordan Borders (CF) 51.80; 6. Jackson Gandy (Rb) 53.61.
800—1. Jackson (CF) 2:01.68; 2. Samuel Yakulis Jr. (NS) 2:02.9; 3. Michael Arner (CF) 2:04.15; 4. Justin Polcha (St) 2:05.63; 5. Craig Swain (MV) 2:06.77; 6. Ethan Wrye (Ma) 2:07.64.
1,600—1. Yakulis (NS) 4:26.42; 2. Noah LeCain (NS) 4:28.48; 3. Arner (CF) 4:33.17; 4. Blake Fairbanks (Rb) 4:33.25; 5. Polcha (St) 4:40.9; 6. Joshua Webb (NS) 4:43.97.
3,200—1. Joshua Webb (NS) 10:15.36; 2. Fairbanks (Rb) 10:16.06; 3. LeCain (St) 10:19.97; 4. Ben Putka (St) 10:20.41; 5. Jeremy Glauber (CF) 10:27.99; 6. Nathan Godsey (St) 11:35.09.
110 hurdles—1. Justin Jones (CF) 15.78; 2. Nayton Nontong (BP) 17.4; 3. Jackson McDonald (CF) 17.59; 4. Jadyn Anderson (BP) 18.4; 5. Micah Brown (NS) 18.82; 6. Bryant Oulds (Rb) 19.03.
300 hurdles—1. Wesley Forde (BP) 42.69; 2. M. Brown (NS) 43.99; 3. Applegate (Rb) 44.3; 4. Vincent Sabatino (NS) 44.94; 5. Oulds (Rb) 45.07; 6. McDonald (CF) 45.7.
400 relay—1. Colonial Forge 43.34; 2. North Stafford 43.56; 3. Mountain View 43.93; 4. Riverbend 44.1; 5. Brooke Point 45.46; 6. Stafford 49.85.
1,600 relay—1. Colonial Forge 3:25.3; 2. Riverbend 3:27.86; 3. North Stafford 3:33.03; 4. Massaponax 3:40.74; 5. Stafford 3:42.57; 6. Mountain View 3:57.56.
3,200 relay—1. Colonial Forge 8:38.29; 2. Massaponax 8:43.88; 3. Brooke Point 8:56.14; 4. Stafford 8:59.68; 5. Riverbend 8:59.91; 6. Mountain View 9:17.35.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert