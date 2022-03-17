High school track preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Jessica Toliver

Last season: Girls fifth, boys sixth in district.

Top returnees: Boys-Jr. Liam Andros, So. Daniel Coles, So. Logan Andros, Jr. Dante Terrell, Jr. Daveon Estes 11, So. Garrett Pearl, Jr. Aaron Alexander. Girls-Sr. Jade Buckles

Top newcomers:

Outlook: The Andros brothers, Coles and Terrell give the Black-Hawk boys depth in the jumps and sprints.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Van Green

Last season: Girls first, boys second in district.

Top returnees: Boys-Sr. Jacinto Jones II (sprints), Jr. Colby Kinard (sprints), Sr. Justin Jones (jumps), So. Cameron Sidebotham (distance). Girls-Sr. Ali DiClemente (distance), Sr. Alyson Smith (jumps), So. Ella Glauber (distance).

Top newcomers: Boys-Fr. Bryan Harris (jumps), Fr. Sean Hill (jumps). Girls-Fr. Kate Loescher (distance), So. Alex Hopkins (sprints).

Outlook: The boys should be strong in the sprints, jumps and relays, while DiClemente leads a strong distance crew for the girls.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Anthony Bramlett

Last season: Girls fourth, boys seventh in district.

Top returnees: Boys-Sr. Qu’Ran Tatum, Sr. Caden Brooks, Sr. Alex Johnson, Jr. Terry Travis, Sr. Will Morgan. Girls-Sr. Gracen King, Sr. Lola Garvie, Jr.. Elianna Smith-Rodriquez, Jr. Kyndal Jones, Jr. Marianna Rivera Diaz.{p class=”Body”}Top newcomers: Boys-Jr. Elijah Bolich, Jr. Donte Hawthorn, JF. Dessie Ainsworth, Sr. Trey Floyd, Jr., D.J. Fox. Girls-Fr. Alexis Rose, Fr. Olivia Priddy, So. Anny Alvarez, Sr. Mallanah Borfay, Fr. Kelsey Bowler, Fr. Shanel Berry.

Outlook: Travis (500) and King (high jump) placed at the indoor state meet and will join several teammates in trying to qualify again in the spring.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coaches: Mike Porter, Ken Williams, Jill Williams, Michael Lewis

Last season: Girls third, boys fourth in district.

Top returnees: Boys-Jr. Vincent Bond (sprints), So. Eric Mensah (weights), Sr. Reginal Annor (jumps), Sr. Elias Richardson (jumps). Girls-So. Madelyn Anderson (distance), Sr. Emma Wunderly (distance), Sr. Kayla Dunbar (weights), Sr. Elizabeth Mensah (weights).

Top newcomers: Boys-Jr. Jaiden Fair (sprints), So. Diego Pons (middle distance), So. Ian Bollinger (distance). Girls-So. Ellie Baugh (sprints).

Outlook: The Wildcats have good balance among the events but are particularly strong in the weights, the boys’ jumps and the girls’ distance races.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Marquez Hall

Last season: Boys first, girls second in district.

Top returnees:

Top newcomers:

Outlook:

RIVERBEND

Coach: Anedra Logan

Last season: Boys third, girls fifth in district.

Top returnees: Boys-Sr. Blake Fairbanks (distance), Jr. Matthew Earnhart (pole vault). Girls-Jr. Samantha Potts (pole vault).

Outlook: Fairbanks is the school record-holder in the 3,200, and Earnhart and Potts form a solid pole vault duo.

STAFFORD

Coach: Laura Leonard

Last season: Boys sixth, girls seventh in district.

Top returnees: Boys-Sr. Justin Polcha (middle distance). Girls-Jr. Skyla Duffy (middle distance).

Top newcomers: Boys-Kazu Jordan (jumps).

Outlook: The Indians’ strength will be in the middle distance events.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Sansberry Harvey

Top returnees: Boys-Jr. Anton Jones (distance), Jr. Dominic (distance), Sr. Sean Kenny (distance), Jr, Elijah Kessler (distance), Jr. Zachery Frost (distance). Girls-Jr. Jaidyn Ferguson (sprints, jumps), So. Danica Sale (distance), So. Layanna Haynes (throws, hurdles).

Top newcomers: Boys-Sr. Isaiah Reid (sprints), Fr. Vladimir Joacin (throws), Fr. Cameron Johnson (sprints, jumps), Fr. Christian Hosford (sprints), Fr. James Leitch (sprints), Fr. Dylan Rice (jumps), Fr. Treshuan Williams (distance), Fr. Ta’Shaun Griffiths (distance), Sr. Delano Williams (sprints), Sr. Christian Baskins (hurdles). Girls-Fr. Angel Foderingham (throws), So. Heaven Foderingham (throws), Fr. Nyle Jones (sprints), Fr. Nina Torres (sprints), Fr. Melei Turner (hurdles), So. Olivia Power (sprints), Fr. Teagan Allen (distance), Fr. Camiya Robinson (distance), Fr. Ava Walton (distance), Fr. Saniya Jones (jumps), Fr. Taniyah Goodall (sprints).

Outlook: The Cavaliers have plenty of young talent joining several returning state qualifiers.

CHANCELLOR

Coaches: Travon Lucas and Dionne Cheeks

Top returnees: Boys-Sr. Jaquan Johnson (sprints), Sr. Tyler Evans (distance), Jr. Alexander Blair (distance), Sr. Brycen Edwards (throws, sprints), Jr. Keegan O’Gorman (middle distance). Girls-Jr. Isabella Murelli (sprints), Jr. Paris Johnson (sprints).

Top newcomers: Boys- So. Wyatt Jimenez (distance), Sr. Ryan Kwon (distance), So. Jaime Lewchin (throws), Fr. Deion Berry (throws). Girls-Sr. Rebecca Schoenberger (sistance), Jr. Kenya Lawson (throws), Fr. Jordan Ridley (sprints).

Outlook: The Chargers’ new coaches have a well-rounded team with several standouts.

COURTLAND

Coach: Scott Miller

Last season: Boys second, girls fourth in Region 4B.

Top returnees: Boys-Jr. Kwame Whitaker (sprints, jumps), Sr. Josiah Hrcka (throws), Jr. Kamari Jackson, Sr. Gabel Lantz (middle distance), So. Amir Mateo (sprints), Jr. Brendan Nave (distance), Jr. Christian Reid (distance). Girls-Sr. Madelyn Miller (jumps, hurdles), Jr. Jennifer Koumanji (sprints), Jr. Lily Wadas (sprints), Sr. Me’Kaila Baker (throws), So. Michelle Pendleton (throws) .Jr. Sarah Hoburg (distance).

Top newcomers: Sylvia Hardy, Christian Funches, Francis Roberts, Colin Ryan, Regan Halpin Sarai Smith, Chanan Mathis, Lai’Ani Barbour, Juliana Yaafi, Kilan Perry, Sohaila Nassari, Paige Stevens.

Outlook: The Cougars have 93 athletes and should score in multiple events, thanks to 14 winter state meet qualifiers.

CULPEPER

Coach: Mark Dennis

Top returnees: Boys-Sr. Dequan Thompson (jumps), Sr. Cole Rozwadowski (middle distance), So. Bennett Sutherland (sprints, jumps), Jr. Malachi Terrel (sprints, throws). Girls-Sr. Kimberly Navarette Guerrero (jumps, sprints), Sr. Sidnee Addo (sprints), Sr. Valentina Lemus (middle distance), So. Carley Layden (sprints, jumps), So. Theresa Breckley (throws), Sr. Ashley Lauritzen (throws).

Top newcomers: Boys-Jr. Gavin Burke (sprints, jumps, hurdles), So. Alijah Bank (throws).

Outlook: The Blue Devils boast several standouts, including Navarette Guerrero, who placed in five events at the state indoor meet, and state runners-up Thompson and Breckley. The throws will be a strength for the girls.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Raymond Gee

Top returnees: Boys-Jr. Hunter Lutz (distance), So. Aiden Grimsley (sprints), Sr. Hunter Kurtz (weights). Girls-So. Tamirra Young (sprints), Sr. Hannah Werth (jumps), Sr. Kyla Gee (weights).

Top newcomers: Girls-Sr. Evelyn Anderson (jumps, middle distance), Fr. Claire Anderson (distance), Fr. Holly Anderson (distance); Fr. Summer Gee (weights). Boys-Braden Walker (shot).

Outlook: The Anderson sisters sparked the Cyclone girls to the winter district title and plan to repeat that in the spring.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Greg Greven

Last season: Girls-Second in State Class 3 meet.

Top returnees: Boys-Jr. Bryan Dudley (jumps, sprints), Sr. Portius Willis (sprints), Sr. Jack Greven (middle distance), Jr. Jason Stinchcomb (middle distance), Kamron Wolkens (middle distance), Sr. isaiah Lawson (throws), Christian Hamm (throws), Christian Scott (throws). Girls-Sr. Isabelle Whitman (distance), Sr. Sydney Wynn (middle distance), So. Logan Conner (sprints, jumps).

Top newcomers: Boys-So .Peyton Darby (sprints), Jr. Keshaun Wallace (sprints), Jr. Kamari Catlett (sprints), So. Marquise Thornley (sprints), Fr. Jayden Bumbrey (sprints), Christian Young (throws) Girls-Fr. Alice Weber, Fr. Navi Kawesi-Mukooza, Fr. Destiny Scruggs (sprints, jumps).

Outlook: After placing in the indoor state meet, Dudley and Wynn look for more honors this spring. The boys are deep in the sprints, relays and throws.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Paul Koepfinger

Top returnees: Boys-Sr. Gary Lane (jumps), Sr. Alex Dachos (middle distance), Sr DeShawn Clark (sprints), So. Chanz Wiggins (sprints), Jr. Mauricio Blanco (sprints). Girls-Sr. Kellie Williams (middle distance) Caitlyn Wingeart (distance), Anijah James (hurdles, sprints) SaNijah Houston (sprints).

Top newcomers: Boys-So. Roget Walker (sprints, jumps). Girls-Leah Vance (middle distance), Samantha Jones (middle distance).

Outlook: The Foxes have quantity and quality, as Lane, Dachos and James all have all-stare honors to their credit. The boys’ relays also should be strong.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Charles Sayers

Top returnees: Boys-Sr. Jalen Tolson (hurdles, jumps), Sr. Jon Collins (jumps, hurdles), So. Min Lee (middle distance), So. Alip Nury (middle distance, jumps), Jr. Jin Lee (distance), Jr. Cameron Galliot (throws). Girls-Jr. Savannah Hinson (hurdles), Jr. Aiden Romasser (middle distance), Jr. Angela Coleman (jumps).

Top newcomers: Boys-Monte McMorris (throws), Antonio Harris (throws), Jr. Liam Wahlquist (middle distance). Girls-Fr. Jordanne Donnfack (middle distance), Fr. Allison Nelson (distance).

Outlook: Defending state champion Collins leads a strong crew of jumpers, and the Knights should be deep in the relays as well.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA

Coach: Jerry Cutright

Top athletes: Boys-Sr. Nicholas Emmert (distance), William Moore (middle distance), Tyler Torbush (pole vault), Anthony Smith (sprints), Tyson Robinson (jumps). Girls-Dezmajia Carter (jumps, sprints), Kennedy Harris (dIstance), Maeve Myers (middle distance), Madison Chandler (middle distance), Taylor Waddy (throws).

Outlook: Emmert and Carter are state championship contenders, and Torbush placed in the state indoor meet in the pole vault.

ORANGE

Coach:

Last season:

Top returnees:

Top newcomers:

Outlook: