High school track preview: Despite graduations, James Monroe hopes to be in running for titles

“People really, really look up to her,” Greven said.

Deane and Wynn are the only returners from the 1,600 relay teams that captured state titles last winter and spring.

Deane is the only returner from the 400 meter unit that won the state in the spring. She was joined on that team by Battiste, Flynn and Tierney.

Deane was also third in the 200 in the spring and looks to build on that performance for the winter sprints.

“I think she can absolutely go out and win a state title if she really wants to,” Greven said. “I think most importantly for both of them and for everybody is that they need the organization of sport right now to kind of just get back into the feeling of everything. I don’t put a lot of pressure on the kids.”

Wynn sets high expectations for herself.

She narrowly missed out on the state championship in the 500 last winter. She placed second to Beringer in the region and state in the event.

The state competition was by a razor-thin margin. Beringer completed the race in 1:17.44 compared to 1:17.52 for Wynn.