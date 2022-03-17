High school track preview: Freshman Harris gives Colonial Forge a big jump start

As the son of former Colonial Forge and VMI track and field standout Sean Hill, Brian Harris has never lacked confidence in his natural abilities.

But capturing the AAU national championship with a long jump of 19 feet, 1 inch as an 11 year-old spurred Harris to new heights.

Harris is now a freshman at his dad’s high school alma mater.

He and a host of talented sprinters and jumpers have the Colonial Forge boys feeling good about their chances at the district, region and state levels this upcoming spring season.

“[The national title] helped me with just knowing I could do it,” Harris said. “I’m always trying my best but when I won that it just showed me that I could do it for real.”

Harris further cemented that he’s “for real” with a leap of 22-3 to win the Region 6B title this past indoor season.

He and Colonial Forge senior Justin Jones alternated besting each other in the indoor postseason. Jones placed ahead of Harris at the district and state level.

But Harris’ regional leap was the highlight of the season.

“We push each other a lot,” Harris said. “In practice, we just focus on our technique. When we get to the meet, we push each other to be the best that we can be.”

Harris is starting to put it all together at an early age.

Eagles head coach Van Green said Harris has an approach to jumping that belies his youth.

“I have no worries with Brian,” Green said. “We just mix him in with the other guys we have on the team and we’re looking to have a good outdoor season.”

Hill is a member of Green’s coaching staff and the former head coach of the Eagles. He also coaches his son with the Virginia Blaze AAU program.

Another son, Sean Hill Jr., is a freshman high jumper, triple jumper and hurdler for the Eagles.

“It’s a brotherly competition but it’s always been a Sean catching up to Brian type of thing,” Hill said. “They’ve learned to play off each other and learned that they’re not in competition with each other. Sean is finding his own thing. We never allowed them to pin sports against each other. We’ve told them ‘Y’all are the ‘H’ boys, now go do what you need to do.”

Hill said the goal is to keep it fun for Harris. He’s has also participated in football, soccer and wrestling growing up. He recently decided to stick with football and track and field for the duration of his high school career.

“For him, sky’s the limit,” Hill said. “It’s always been about him growing into his body and being patient.”

Harris was 5-foot-6 during a recent measurement. Hill has always told him that because of genetics he likely won’t surpass 6-foot. But Hill said 5-foot-11 would be the “sweet spot” where he could be a major college recruit.

“He’s 5-6, but he looks about 5-7, 5-8,” Hill said. “He’s not going to be one of those 6-foot kids, but 5-11 is what would take him over the edge. He jumps and runs bigger than what his body shows.”

Harris also competes in the 100 meters and has a personal-best time of 11.4 seconds. He’ll compete in the 200 this outdoor season. He hasn’t run the 200 yet in high school because it’s not an indoor event. He ran the first leg on the Eagles’ 400-meter relay team that placed third in the state for indoor.

“I’m just trying to PR in all my events this spring,” Harris said.

While Harris is just getting started, Jones is looking to make a splash in his final season. Hill said that Jones is a great leader with a physique that will attract major college programs. He now has to put the marks out there to gain the attention of recruiters.

“Justin can definitely get to 24 feet,” Green said. “When you’re talking about physical ability and you’re drawing a jumper, Justin is what you draw. He just has to put the little things together and he’ll be alright.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.