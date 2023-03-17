In Anedra Logan’s perfect world, Samantha Potts would never have a chance to catch her breath at a track meet.

“If I had my way, she’d do the long jump, the 4x1 (relay), the discus, the shot and the pole vault,” Logan said of Potts, her versatile senior standout at Riverbend High School.

Potts limits herself to two events, and she’s pretty good at a rare combination. At last spring’s VHSL Class 5 championships, she brought home medals in both the pole vault and discus throw.

The events were being held simultaneously at Todd Stadium in Newport News, which made for a busy day.

“It was crazy,” Potts said. “As I was warming up for the pole vault, I had one coach keep an ear open for the discus announcement. I had to run over to the discus, make my six throws and hustle back over to the pole vault.”

The compressed schedule didn’t seem to hurt Potts, who placed third in the pole vault (115-2) without the benefit of a warmup throw and fifth in the discus (11-6).

She then finished second in the pole vault in February’s state indoor meet, again clearing 11-6 and trailing only Glen Allen junior Emily Romano (12-0).

In an age of specialization, few athletes even try such a combination of such dissimilar field events. But Potts, a former gymnast, possesses a unique skill set.

“It comes down to power,” Logan said. “She’s explosive, which makes her able to clear the pole vault height she has. She’s very competitive, she’s very strong, and she’s relentless.”

Potts began throwing the discus in the sixth grade but didn’t take up pole vaulting until she reached high school, at the encouragement of her father. She maintains her strength with a regimen of pushups and pullups rather than straight weight training.

Discus isn’t contested during the indoor season, which allowed Potts to focus on the pole vault, her preferred event. She improved her personal best to 12 feet, which matched the best clearance by any area athlete (male or female) this past season.

“I’m definitely proud of that,” she said.

She also cleared 11 feet, 11.75 inches at last weekend’s New Balance Indoor National meet in Boston, tying for 26th in the nation among high school girls.

Logan believes that if Potts devoted more energy to the discus, “she could be in the top three in the state.” She also could see Potts becoming an elite heptathlete, thanks to her strength and speed.

But Potts already has her mind made up. She hopes to become a Division I pole vaulter, following in the footsteps of Stafford High School graduate Gennifer Hirata, another former gymnast who placed eighth in the recent NCAA Division I indoor championships for the University of South Dakota. Hirata holds the area high school record at 14 feet.

Potts is not ready to put away the discus quite yet, though.

“I want to win states in both events,” she said.