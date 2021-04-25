High school track preview: State champion seniors want to jump to a logical conclusion

Aidan Ryan eagerly becomes a spectator after he’s completed a long jump for the James Monroe track and field team during Battlefield District competition.
Ryan said he enjoys watching Courtland’s Sean Wray use his lanky 6-foot-2 frame to stretch out on the runway and excel in the long and triple jumps. He said Caroline standout Zadok Laryea’s speed before taking off makes him a fierce competitor, as well.
“I’d say my strength is that I may not be the fastest and I may not be the bounciest, but I’m pretty strong,” Ryan said. “That’s one of the things that will help me.”
Laryea, Ryan and Wray all have state championships under their belt as the seniors enter the final season of their high school careers.
Wray captured the Class 4 title in the indoor triple jump in 2020. Ryan won the Class 3 long jump this past indoor season while Laryea took home gold in the Class 4 triple jump.
Each of them said they’re looking forward to competing against one another a final time this season.
“It’s going to be a show for sure,” Laryea said.
Ryan’s long jump of 22 feet, 7¾ inches won him the Class 3 long jump state championship last month. Laryea triple jumped 43–2¼ to win the Class 4 title at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Wray didn’t compete in indoor track because he was starting for the Courtland basketball team. He triple–jumped 44–10 ¼ to take home Class 4 gold in his last appearance in 2020.
All three said they’re friends and learn from one another.
“Aidan is just a pure athlete,” Wray said. “He’s so fun to watch. Zadok, I’ve been jumping with him since our freshman year. It’s just great to see how much he’s grown. He soaks things up and tries so hard. I was so happy for him.”
Ryan has signed a national letter of intent to play football for the University of Virginia. Laryea has committed to Emory & Henry to continue his track career. Wray said he’s aiming to compete in track for Howard University but hasn’t finalized his plans.
“It’s awesome to be able to compete against them,” Ryan said. “If I have those guys pushing me, I know I’ll do better and I know they will, as well.”
Ryan said his goal this season is to surpass 23 feet in the long jump. He may also sprint and dabble in the triple jump.
Wray said he hopes to leap 22 to 23 feet in the long jump and 46 to 47 feet in the triple.
Laryea wants to triple-jump 47 feet. He said he’s hit big jumps in practice, but either fouled or took off too far behind the board.
All three are eager to compete after missing the 2020 outdoor season as the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.
“Coming into this season I knew that I had to make a statement,” Laryea said. “I did a lot of workouts over the summer and stayed in shape so when this season came around I was ready to go.”
Laryea, Ryan and Wray all hope to add to their medal collection this season. Wray and the Cougars also have lofty goals in team competitions despite the loss of standout sprinter Matthew Spicer, who transferred to L.C. Bird in Chesterfield County.
Wray said Courtland still has a host of talented upperclassmen. And he knows he’ll be pushed by his friendly counterparts.
“I’m just excited for that first meet to see where I am,” Wray said. “And I’m excited to go against Zadok and Aidan.”
