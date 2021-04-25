High school track preview: State champion seniors want to jump to a logical conclusion

Wray didn’t compete in indoor track because he was starting for the Courtland basketball team. He triple–jumped 44–10 ¼ to take home Class 4 gold in his last appearance in 2020.

All three said they’re friends and learn from one another.

“Aidan is just a pure athlete,” Wray said. “He’s so fun to watch. Zadok, I’ve been jumping with him since our freshman year. It’s just great to see how much he’s grown. He soaks things up and tries so hard. I was so happy for him.”

Ryan has signed a national letter of intent to play football for the University of Virginia. Laryea has committed to Emory & Henry to continue his track career. Wray said he’s aiming to compete in track for Howard University but hasn’t finalized his plans.

“It’s awesome to be able to compete against them,” Ryan said. “If I have those guys pushing me, I know I’ll do better and I know they will, as well.”

Ryan said his goal this season is to surpass 23 feet in the long jump. He may also sprint and dabble in the triple jump.

Wray said he hopes to leap 22 to 23 feet in the long jump and 46 to 47 feet in the triple.