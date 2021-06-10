High school track roundup: Courtland boys, Louisa girls run away with titles

Courtland’s boys and Louisa’s girls earned runner-up trophies at Thursday’s Region 4B track meet at Atlee.
Courtland’s Jackson Vollbrecht swept the shot put and discus titles, while Sean Wray won the triple jump and 110 hurdles and finished second in the long jump and 300 hurdles. The Cougars scored 97.5 points, trailing only Patrick Henry-Ashland (109).
Louisa’s girls got event wins from Chloe Fritz (high jump), Dezmajia Carter (triple jump) and Alexis Woolfolk (discus) and finished with 131 points, 12 behind team champion Hanover.
The VHSL Class 4 state meet will be held June 19 in Lynchburg.
GIRLS MEET
Team scores: 1. Hanover 143; 2. Louisa 131; 3. Patrick Henry-Ashland 76; 4. Courtland 62; 6. King George 61.5; 8. Eastern View 31; 11. Chancellor 8; 12. Orange 5; 13. (tie) Caroline and Spotsylvania 1.
High jump: 1. Chloe Fritz (Lou) 5-4; 2. Sylvie Jackson (Lou) 5-2; 3. Madelyn Miller (Ct) 5-0; 4. Arianna Colson (Org) 4-10; 6. Kelly Doherty (EV) 4-10; 7. Emma Filkoski (KG) 4-10.
Long jump: 1. Anijah James (KG) 16-8; 4. Diymond Brooks (Lou) 15-11; 5. Dezmajia Carter (Lou) 15-11.
Triple jump: 1. Carter (Lou) 35-1.5; 2. Brooks (Lou) 33-10.5; 3. Jackson (Lou) 33-8.
Pole vault: 1. Macie Zazzaretti (Han) 9-6; 2. Fritz (Lou) 9-6; 4. Alyssa Tonetti (KG) 9-0; 6. Riely Smith (Lou) 8-6; 7. Hannah Ryan (Lou) 7-6; 8. Ella Chalkley (KG) 7-0.
Shot put: 1. Mekaiyla Baker (Ct) 38-3; 3. Alicia Woolfolk (Lou) 36-11; 5. Kyla Gee (EV) 33-6.5; 6. Michelle Pendleton (Ct) 31-5.
Discus: 1. Woolfolk (Lou) 100-9; 3. Baker (Ct) 94-2; 4. Gee (EV) 93-10; 8. Kaitlyn Damron (KG) 76-1.
100 meters: 1. Khia Holloway (Han) 12.34; 2. Carter (Lou) 12.89; 4. Tamirra Young (EV) 13.13; 5. Paris Johnson (Ch) 13.25; 6. Jennifer Koumandji (Ct) 13.47; 7. Janihya Smith (Ch) 13.48; 8. Cayla Frazier (Lou) 13.76.
200: 1. Holloway (Han) 25.68; 2. Young (EV) 26.54; 3. Sa’Nijah Houston (KG) 26.84; 4. Carter (Lou) 27.10; 7. Brianna London (Ct) 27.59; 8. Issabella Maruli (Ch) 27.82.
400: 1. Holloway (Han) 1:00.48; 7. Kellie Williams (KG) 1:04.96.
800: 1. Erika Osbourn (Han) 2:30.63; 3. Paige Stevens (Ct) 2:34.66; 4. Eleanor Veazey (KG) 2:36.86; 7. Sarah Hoburg (Ct) 2:42.12.
1,600: 1. Alli Crytser (Han) 5:15.92; 8. Danica Sale (Ca) 6:13.66.
3,200: 1. Crytser (Han) 111:19.79; 3. Kennedy Harris (Lou) 12:28.63.
100 hurdles: 1. London (Ct) 15.33; 4. Anijah James (KG) 16.82; 5. Olivia Hurley (Lou) 17.09; 8. Arianna Hoopes (Sp) 18.52.
300 hurdles: 1. Logan Nuckols (PH) 49.62; 3. Fritz (Lou) 51.40; 6. Hurley (Lou) 53.77.
400 relay: 1. King George (Fay McElroy, Katie Ward, James, Houston) 51.42; 2. Courtland 51.97; 3. Eastern View 52.48; 4. Louisa 53.13.
1,600 relay: 1. King George (Ward, Filkoski, Houston, Williams) 4:16.07; 4. Louisa 4:24.81; 7. Courtland 4:48.10; 8. Chancellor 4:44.98.
3,200 relay: 1. Patrick Henry 10:18.83; 2. Louisa 10:25.48; 4. King George 10:54.11; 5. Courtland 11:11.59.
BOYS MEET
Team scores: 1. Patrick Henry 109; 2. Courtland 97.5; 3. Hanover 767; 5. Louisa 51; 6. Caroline 46; 9. Eastern View 42; 10. Spotsylvania 31; 11. King George 24; 13. Chancellor 10.
High jump: 1. Jon Collins (Sp) 6-2; 2. Nasir Banks (EV) 5-10; 7. Alexander Blair (Ch) 5-6.
Long jump: 1. Aaron Nash (Pow) 23-8.5; 2. Sean Wray (Ct) 22-8; 3. Kwame Whitaker (Ct) 21-5.5; 7. Collins (Sp) 20-5.25.
Triple jump: 1. Wray (Ct) 42-7.25; 2. Gary Lane (KG) 41-11.5; 3. Isiah Blount (Ca) 41-7.75; 7. Zadok Laryea (Ca) 40-5.75.
Pole vault: 1. Troy Spillman (KG) 11-0; 3. Colin King (Lou) 10-0; 4. Tyler Torbush (Lou) 10-0; 6. Blount (Ca) 9-0; 7. Justin Davenport (Lou) 8-0.
Shot put: 1. Jackson Vollbrecht (Ct) 56-6.25; 2. Lowell Johnson (Lou) 50-5.75; 3. Blount (Ca) 47-9; 5. Zadok Laryea (Ca) 45-10.25; 7. Troy Moskowitz (Sp) 39-3.5.
Discus: 1. Vollbrecht (Ct) 165-11; 2. Blount (Ca) 150-9; 3. Josiah Hrcka (Ct) 137-3; 4. Johnson (Lou) 133-8; 7. Mosowitz (Sp) 120-5.
100 meters: 1. Anthony Greenhow (Pow) 10.63; 2. Ashton King (EV) 10.82; 6. (tie) Maurice Howard (Ct) 11.40.
200: 1. Greenhow (Pow) 21.39; 2. King (EV) 21.98; 6. Howard (Ct) 23.35; 7. Brycen Edwards (Ch) 23.39.
400: 1. Blake Moody (Mech) 52.10; 2. Nasir Banks (EV) 51.57; 3. Whitaker (Ct) 52.68; 8. Chase Greene (Sp) 54.07.
800: 1. Ethan Coleman (Han) 1:57.52; 4. Liam O’Gorman (Chan) 2:01.07; 5. Anton Jones-Wilson (Ca) 2:01.93; 7. Gavin McCraw (KG) 2:04.59.
1,600: 1. Trevor Mason (PH) 4:20.89; 3. Nicholas Emmert (Lou) 4:23.16; 5. Christian Reid (Ct) 4:46.73; 6. Dominic Kittle (Ca) 4:54.74;
3,200: 1. Grayson Clark (Mech) 9:38.27; 2. Branden Wood (Lou) 9:41.88; 7. Caiden Davenport (Lou) 10:36.38.
110 hurdles: 1. Wray (Ct) 14.90.
300 hurdles: 1. Barlowe Branch III (Din) 39.35; 2. Wray (Ct) 40.28; 3. Malik Huntington (Lou) 40.83; 6. Richard Hopp (KG) 45.40.
400 relay: 1. Patrick Henry 42.69; 2. Eastern View 42.87; 3. Courtland 43.42; 5. Louisa 44.90.
1,600 relay: 1. Mechanicsville 3:30.57; 2. Spotsylvania 3:31.99; 4. Caroline 3:35.45; 6. Louisa 3:36.70; 7. Courtland 3:41.72; 8. Chancellor 3:43.40.
3,200 relay: 1. Patrick Henry 8:04.68; 3. Spotsylvania 8:31.46; 4. Caroline 8:43.77. 6. Courtland 8:50.98; 7. Eastern View 8:53.12; 8. Louisa 9:01.89.
Wednesday’s meet
REGION 3B
James Monroe freshman Kennedy Flynn won both hurdles races and the Yellow Jackets swept the girls relays en route to a second-place team finish in Wednesday’s Region 3B meet at Lightridge High School in Aldie.
Flynn was timed in 14.73 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles and 46.34 in the 300-meter race. She also joined Yasmin Deane, Brianna Denson and Tatia Battiste to win the 400 relay (49.14), and JM also took the 1,600 relay (Deane, Ginny Beringer, Sydney Wynn and Maddie Tierney, 4:08.69) and 3,200 relay (Isabel Whitman, Wynn, Kelsey Reviello and Beringer, 10:15.24).
Other event winners for the JM girls included Battiste in the 100 (12.93), Deane in the 200 (25.47) and Denson in the long jump (16-6). For the boys, Ricky Goode-Wright won the high jump (6-1) and Aidan Ryan took the long jump (22-7.25).
JM also got runner-up finishes from Andrew Williams in the boys’ discus (142-9), Wynn in the girls’ 400 (58.84) and Beringer in the girls’ 800 (2:28.11).
The VHSL Class 3 state meet will be held June 18 in Lynchburg.
Following are other JM athletes who placed in the top six on Wednesday:
GIRLS
100: 3. Addison Allen 3 13.32; 5. Brianna Denson 13.64; 6. Vishanti Lashley 13.72. 200: 3. Battiste 26.69. 400: 3. Maddie Tierney 1:01.93.
BOYS
Long jump: 5. Goode-Wright 20-0. 200: 4. Brian Dudley 23.55.