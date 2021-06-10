High school track roundup: Courtland boys, Louisa girls run away with titles

400 relay: 1. Patrick Henry 42.69; 2. Eastern View 42.87; 3. Courtland 43.42; 5. Louisa 44.90.

1,600 relay: 1. Mechanicsville 3:30.57; 2. Spotsylvania 3:31.99; 4. Caroline 3:35.45; 6. Louisa 3:36.70; 7. Courtland 3:41.72; 8. Chancellor 3:43.40.

3,200 relay: 1. Patrick Henry 8:04.68; 3. Spotsylvania 8:31.46; 4. Caroline 8:43.77. 6. Courtland 8:50.98; 7. Eastern View 8:53.12; 8. Louisa 9:01.89.

Wednesday’s meet

REGION 3B

James Monroe freshman Kennedy Flynn won both hurdles races and the Yellow Jackets swept the girls relays en route to a second-place team finish in Wednesday’s Region 3B meet at Lightridge High School in Aldie.

Flynn was timed in 14.73 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles and 46.34 in the 300-meter race. She also joined Yasmin Deane, Brianna Denson and Tatia Battiste to win the 400 relay (49.14), and JM also took the 1,600 relay (Deane, Ginny Beringer, Sydney Wynn and Maddie Tierney, 4:08.69) and 3,200 relay (Isabel Whitman, Wynn, Kelsey Reviello and Beringer, 10:15.24).