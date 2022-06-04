High school track state meet roundup: Colonial Forge's Harris, JM's Dudley shine

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A Brian and a Bryan both made their marks Saturday at different Virginia High School League state track meets.

Colonial Forge freshman Brian Harrris enjoyed a big day at the VHSL Class 6 state meet in Newport News, winning the boys’ long jump title (23–5) and running the decisive third leg as the Eagles repeated as champions in the 400 relay (42.14).

“He’s just a special kid,” Eagles coach Van Green said. “The stage isn’t too big for him. When you get to the big stage, some guys fold and others thrive on it. He’s one of those.”

After shattering the school record in the long jump with a mark that was nearly a foot farther than his previous best, Harris ran the crucial third leg of the relay, giving the Eagles an advantage over runner-up West Springfield. He joined Jacinto Jones II, Justin Jones and Colby Kynard on the winning relay.

“That was the leg that broke the other team’s back,” Green said. “He was the linchpin in our Penn Relays win as well. He just attacks the curve.”

Not to be outdone, James Monroe junior Bryan Dudley won two individual events and placed third in another at the Class 3 meet in Lynchburg.

Dudley outleaned Abingdon’s Xander Brown at the finish line to win the boys’ 100-meter title after both runners were timed in 10.76 seconds. He later decisively beat Brown to win the 200 in 22.08 after placing third in the long jump (22–6.75).

Harris and Dudley were the most successful local athletes on a day when several came home with gold medals from various season-ending state meets.

CLASS 6

Colonial Forge’s girls’ 400 relay team finished third (48.10), and the Eagles’ Zariah Ricks was eighth in the 400 (57.97).

CLASS 5

Also in Newport News, Riverbend senior Blake Fairbanks ran away from the field to win the Class 5 boys’ 3,200 meters (9:11.66). Teammate Jake Applegate earned third-place medals in both the 110 hurdles (14.93) and 300 hurdles (39.59).

Mountain View dominated the boys’ discus, with Kevin Sherrod winning the event (153–10) and Eric Mensah finishing third (147–0).

North Stafford’s Kailynn Tyson placed fifth in the girls’ 100 (12.46), shared sixth place with Massaponax’s Elianna Smith in the long jump (17–2.5) and anchored the Wolverines to a third-place finish in the 400 relay (48.16). Senior teammate Clifton Davis placed third in the boys’ 200 (22.01) and fifth in the 100 (11.03), and Samuel Yakulis Jr. was seventh in the 1,600 (4:27.74).

Massaponax got a fourth-place finish from Terry Travis in the boys’ 800 (1:59.10); a fifth-place showing from Gracen King in the girls’ high jump (5–2); and a seventh-place finish from Olivia Priddy in the girls’ 800 (2:22.32). Priddy joined Smith on the Panthers’ seventh-place 1,600 relay (4:10.90).

Riverbend’s Samantha Potts added a third-place medal in the girls’ pole vault (11–6) to Friday’s fifth-place showing in the pole vault. Teammate Matthew Earnhart was sixth in the boys’ pole vault (12–6), and Brooke Point freshman Brady Brennan placed fifth in the 3,200 (9:36.91).

CLASS 4

In Lynchburg, Louisa’s Nicholas Emmert placed second in the Class 4 boys’ 3,200 (9:11.44) and seventh in the 800 (1:56.83).

Mekaiyla Baker placed second in the girls’ shot put (36–5) for Courtland, which also earned third-place medals in both 400 relays (42.33 for the boys, 49.74 for the girls). The Cougars also got seventh-place points from Kiyah Lewis in the girls’ high jump (5–0) and Josiah Hrcka in the boys’ discus (133–2), the same event in which Spotsylvania’s Monte McMorris placed third (143–7).

Orange’s Nia Robinson was seventh in the girls’ shot (32–8.25), and Louisa’s Dezmajia Carter was eighth in the long jump (17–1). King George’s girls were eighth in the 1,600 relay (4:13.31).

CLASS 3

Culpeper’s Theresa Breckley became a two-time state champion, winning the girls’ shot put (41–0) after claiming the discus title on Friday. Teammate Jayla Ford was sixth (34–6.5). Teammate Dequan Thompson was runner-up in the boys’ long jump (22–8.5), and Kimberly Navarette Guerrero was fifth in the girls’ 200 (26.29) and ran on the Blue Devils’ sixth-placed 1,600 relay (4:12.75).

James Monroe’s Sydney Wynn joined Bryan Dudley as a state champion, claiming the girls’ 400 in 58.22 seconds.

Caroline’s Isaiah Reid finished fourth in the boys’ 100 (10.95) and fifth in the 200 (22.77). The Cavaliers were also fifth in the 1,600 relay (3:31.73).