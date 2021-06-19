High school track: Wray, Vollbrecht lead Courtland boys to runner-up state finish

Louisa got a third-place finish from junior Nicholas Emmert in the 1,600 (4:23.21) and a fourth from senior Lowell Johnson in the shot (48–10). Culpeper senior Donald Beaver was third in the long jump (21–8) and fifth in the triple jump (41–10.75), one spot behind King George’s Gary Lane (42–4). Culpeper’s Dequan Thompson placed seventh (41–10).

Louisa’s Tyler Torbush and King George’s Troy Spillman each cleared 10–6 in the pole vault to finish seventh and eighth, respectively. Courtland’s boys were fourth in the 400 relay (43.34).

Louisa’s Chloe Fritz placed sixth in the girls’ pole vault (9–6) and seventh in the high jump, clearing the same height (5–0) as Courtland’s Madelyn Miller (eighth), Orange’s Arianna Colson (ninth) and Louisa’s Sylvie Jackson (10th). Louisa’s Alicia Woolfolk placed sixth in the shot put (36–4) and eighth in the discus (96–5), and teammates Diymond Brooks (35–1) and Dezmajia Carter (35–0) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the triple jump.

Courtland’s Mikaiyla Baker was seventh in the shot (35–4.5), and Culpeper’s girls were third in the 400 relay (50.61).

CLASS 6