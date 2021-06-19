High school track: Wray, Vollbrecht lead Courtland boys to runner-up state finish

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Seniors Sean Wray and Jackson Vollbrecht carried Courtland’s boys to a second-place team finish at Saturday’s VHSL Class 4 state track championships at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Wray decisively won three individual events: the long jump title (23–1.5) by nine inches over runner-up Aaron Nash of Powhatan, the triple jump (44–3.25) by nearly seven inches over Woodrow Wilson’s Jaime Mitchell and the 110-meter hurdles (14.85) by more than a second over Grafton’s Connor Massignan. Wray also placed third in the 300 hurdles (40.39).
Vollbrecht swept the boys’ shot put (61–7) and discus (179–3) crowns, with Caroline’s Isaiah Blount placing fourth in the discus (144–1) and seventh in the shot (46–1.5). Courtland’s Josiah Hrcka was eighth in the discus (132–0).
They helped the Cougars score 62 points, trailing only team champion Loudoun Valley’s 86.
Courtland’s Brianna London also won a state title in the girls’ 100 hurdles (15.13), with King George freshman Anijah James eighth (16.44).
Spotsylvania junior Jon Collins claimed the boys’ high jump title on fewer misses after he and Loudoun Valley’s Mason Miller each cleared 6–2.
Eastern View’s Ashton King was runner-up in both the boys’ 100 meters (10.72) and 200 (22.02) behind Powhatan’s Anthony Greenhow, who set Class 4 state records in both events (10.37 and 21.03). King also anchored the Cyclones’ third-place 400 relay (43.03).
Louisa got a third-place finish from junior Nicholas Emmert in the 1,600 (4:23.21) and a fourth from senior Lowell Johnson in the shot (48–10). Culpeper senior Donald Beaver was third in the long jump (21–8) and fifth in the triple jump (41–10.75), one spot behind King George’s Gary Lane (42–4). Culpeper’s Dequan Thompson placed seventh (41–10).
Louisa’s Tyler Torbush and King George’s Troy Spillman each cleared 10–6 in the pole vault to finish seventh and eighth, respectively. Courtland’s boys were fourth in the 400 relay (43.34).
Louisa’s Chloe Fritz placed sixth in the girls’ pole vault (9–6) and seventh in the high jump, clearing the same height (5–0) as Courtland’s Madelyn Miller (eighth), Orange’s Arianna Colson (ninth) and Louisa’s Sylvie Jackson (10th). Louisa’s Alicia Woolfolk placed sixth in the shot put (36–4) and eighth in the discus (96–5), and teammates Diymond Brooks (35–1) and Dezmajia Carter (35–0) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the triple jump.
Courtland’s Mikaiyla Baker was seventh in the shot (35–4.5), and Culpeper’s girls were third in the 400 relay (50.61).
CLASS 6
Colonial Forge’s boys won the 400 relay at the Class 6 state championships in Newport News. Tristan Palmer, Colby Kynard, Jordan Borders and Shaun Harris broke the tape in 42.49 seconds, edging runner-up Freedom–Woodbridge (42.70).
Two Eagles settled for silver medals despite posting the same result as the event winner. Senior Christian Jackson was declared runner-up in the 800 meters in a photo finish with McLean’s Xavier Jemison after each were timed in 1:52.97. Jackson also helped the Eagles place second in the 1,600 relay (3:21.02) and fourth in the 3,200 relay (8:07.98).
And Nayome Shipp was second in the girls’ high jump. She cleared the same height (5–4) as champion Viktorie Kelpkova of Yorktown, who won on fewer misses.
Harris also placed sixth in the boys’ 200 (22.02). Teammate Paityn Walker was fifth in the girls’ 800 (2:16.84) and Colonial Forge’s girls finished fourth in the 3,200 relay (9:57.50).
Massaponax senior Emily Catlett placed third in the girls’ 300 hurdles (45.55) and eighth in the 200 meters (25.75).
Riverbend sophomore Samantha Potts placed seventh in the girls’ pole vault (9–6) and eighth in the discus (107–4). Junior teammate Bryce Fairbanks placed sixth in the boys’ 3,200 meters (9:42.66), and junior teammate Bryson Long was seventh in the long jump (21–9.5).