High school volleyball: Chancellor outlasts King George to remain undefeated

In most years, the Battlefield District volleyball championship runs through either Chancellor, Courtland or King George.
So after Chancellor’s grueling 3–2 (16–25, 20–25, 25–20, 25–19, 15–12) road win over King George Tuesday night, Chargers head coach Bob Walsh and his players were feeling good about the remainder of this pandemic-shortened season.
Chancellor is now 4–0 heading into a home match with James Monroe on Thursday. After the Yellow Jackets, the Chargers have just Courtland remaining in their first trip through district play.
“It’s an exciting win for us,” Walsh said. “To get this advantage in the first [match with King George] is big.”
The Chargers turned the contest around in the third game when Walsh decided to switch junior standout M’laya Ainsworth from the outside to the middle.
Ainsworth went on to finish with 12 kills and 14 assists. The Foxes (3–2) could not regain momentum after the change.
Walsh said Ainsworth helped neutralize the Foxes’ defense. She was the second offensive option behind junior Anna Anderson.
“She brought her energy to the table,” Anderson said. “She was playing outstanding. She tried her best not to let one ball hit the floor. All we can ask for is effort and I think she did amazing with that.”
Anderson provided the big hitting the Chargers needed to get over the hump. She finished with 20 kills and three aces.
“She’s a very powerful player when she gets going,” Walsh said. “She drives the emotion of the team. Everybody plays loose and gets going, too.”
In addition to Anderson and Ainsworth, junior Rachel Margelos recorded 16 assists and 12 digs, while fellow junior Kendall Washington contributed six kills.
Ainsworth said the most encouraging sign is the Chargers did not let their early deficit deter them.
“It feels really, really good,” she said. “I’m really proud of us to dig out of a deep hole like that. It’s what we work on in practice all the time. I’m glad we could apply it to the game.”
King George was paced by a sterling defensive effort from Lauren Wentzel who had 35 digs and 17 dimes (perfect passes).
Madison Carlie added 35 assists, seven digs and two blocks. Rebecca Heim had 11 kills, 10 digs and three blocks. Jaylin Washington had five kills and four blocks, while Abby Greenwood contributed 10 kills and 14 digs.
King George head coach Jill Wine said one bright spot is the teams each scored 101 points. She said the Foxes now know they can compete with anyone in the district. King George returns to action Monday at home against Eastern View.
Wine said she told her players to enjoy the remainder of spring break and return ready to work.
“We were evenly matched,” Wine said of the Chancellor game. “I was proud of how we played. There are some areas we need to work on, and we will work on them.”
