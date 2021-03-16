High school volleyball: Chancellor outlasts King George to remain undefeated

Anderson provided the big hitting the Chargers needed to get over the hump. She finished with 20 kills and three aces.

“She’s a very powerful player when she gets going,” Walsh said. “She drives the emotion of the team. Everybody plays loose and gets going, too.”

In addition to Anderson and Ainsworth, junior Rachel Margelos recorded 16 assists and 12 digs, while fellow junior Kendall Washington contributed six kills.

Ainsworth said the most encouraging sign is the Chargers did not let their early deficit deter them.

“It feels really, really good,” she said. “I’m really proud of us to dig out of a deep hole like that. It’s what we work on in practice all the time. I’m glad we could apply it to the game.”

King George was paced by a sterling defensive effort from Lauren Wentzel who had 35 digs and 17 dimes (perfect passes).

Madison Carlie added 35 assists, seven digs and two blocks. Rebecca Heim had 11 kills, 10 digs and three blocks. Jaylin Washington had five kills and four blocks, while Abby Greenwood contributed 10 kills and 14 digs.