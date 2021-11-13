High school volleyball, Class 4 quarterfinals: Chancellor can't close out match, drop heartbreaker to Warhill

A sea of index fingers swelled inside the Chancellor High gymnasium on Saturday afternoon, their hopeful owners signaling what the Chargers needed to force a decisive fifth set against Warhill: one point.
Leading 24–22, Chancellor had back-to-back opportunities to stem the Lions’ tide and defer the outcome of a Class 4 state quarterfinal to 15 points of winner-take-all bedlam.
In retrospect, the enormity of that moment may have been Chancellor’s undoing. After squandering consecutive game points, the Chargers watched in shock as Warhill celebrated its 25–17, 25–27, 25–14, 26–24 victory.
“I think everyone was in their own heads a little bit and just playing too tense,” said Chargers senior Anna Anderson, who finished with 25 kills. “It kind of brought down the momentum.”
That Chancellor was able to generate the necessary drive to qualify for states is a noteworthy accomplishment. The first 22 days of the Chargers’ season involved various forms of COVID-19 quarantine. They emerged just in time for the brunt of their front-loaded schedule and posted a meager 3–5 record through September.
“At the beginning, I didn’t know if we’d make it here,” senior libero Hunter Wright said. “There was a lot that we went against.”
The turning point came when longtime Chargers coach Bob Walsh tinkered with his lineup, putting girls in more comfortable spots. Chancellor’s five seniors accepted the mantle of leadership from there, setting into motion a run that culminated with a thrilling five-set triumph over Atlee in the Region 4B championship last week.
“After a while, everybody started clicking as a team and it became second nature to us,” Anderson said.
Conquering Warhill’s towering front line proved too tall of a task, though. Lions senior Dylan Norris, a 6-foot-2 setter, found ample hitting lanes en route to recording 16 kills. Defensively, the visitors from Williamsburg came in well prepared to stop the middle-hitting prowess of Anderson and fellow senior Kendall Washington.
“That’s all we really focused on the last two days of practice,” Warhill coach Alexis Callaway said.
Senior Rachel Margelos had 31 assists and 13 digs for the Chargers, who finish with a 14–7 record. The Lions, meanwhile, will face the winner of Grafton and Atlee in Tuesday’s state semifinal.
In the fourth set, Chancellor (14–7) trailed early before going on a 9–1 run to pull ahead 19–13. That the Lions whittled that lead down wasn’t terribly surprising to Wright, who finished with 18 digs.
She was more puzzled by a sequence that saw the Chargers misfire on a pair of services and surrender the final four points of the match with little resistance. As Warhill’s bench erupted in screams of glee, Chancellor’s wild ride of season had come to a screeching halt.
“We play a roller-coaster of a game sometimes, where we’re up and then we get down,” Wright said. “We usually end up, but today, we didn’t.”
