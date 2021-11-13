High school volleyball, Class 4 quarterfinals: Chancellor can't close out match, drop heartbreaker to Warhill

A sea of index fingers swelled inside the Chancellor High gymnasium on Saturday afternoon, their hopeful owners signaling what the Chargers needed to force a decisive fifth set against Warhill: one point.

Leading 24–22, Chancellor had back-to-back opportunities to stem the Lions’ tide and defer the outcome of a Class 4 state quarterfinal to 15 points of winner-take-all bedlam.

In retrospect, the enormity of that moment may have been Chancellor’s undoing. After squandering consecutive game points, the Chargers watched in shock as Warhill celebrated its 25–17, 25–27, 25–14, 26–24 victory.

“I think everyone was in their own heads a little bit and just playing too tense,” said Chargers senior Anna Anderson, who finished with 25 kills. “It kind of brought down the momentum.”

That Chancellor was able to generate the necessary drive to qualify for states is a noteworthy accomplishment. The first 22 days of the Chargers’ season involved various forms of COVID-19 quarantine. They emerged just in time for the brunt of their front-loaded schedule and posted a meager 3–5 record through September.

“At the beginning, I didn’t know if we’d make it here,” senior libero Hunter Wright said. “There was a lot that we went against.”