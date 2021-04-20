High school volleyball, Class 6 semifinal: Colonial Forge falls in five sets to Floyd Kellam

All 12 players on the court wore face coverings, but there was no masking the emotions. As the Floyd Kellam volleyball team dissolved into a jubilant tangle of limbs following a thrilling five-set victory in Tuesday’s Class 6 state semifinal, their stunned Colonial Forge counterparts retreated into a solemn embrace just across the net.

The Eagles’ (22–25, 20–25, 25–21, 25–22, 18–16) defeat opened with mild disappointment, featured a dynamic comeback and finally crescendoed during a riveting final set.

Kellam (11–2) took advantage of uncharacteristically uptight play from Colonial Forge (15–1) to claim the first two sets and push the Eagles to the brink of elimination. Prior to Tuesday’s match, the Eagles had dropped just two sets all season. Now, with said season on the line, they needed to rebound from consecutive setbacks.

“At that point, we had nothing to lose, so we were going to go out there and give it our all,” said Eagles senior Paitlyn Walker, who finished with three aces and a staggering 53 assists. “We just had to terminate and not be afraid to make mistakes.”