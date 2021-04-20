High school volleyball, Class 6 semifinal: Colonial Forge falls in five sets to Floyd Kellam

All 12 players on the court wore face coverings, but there was no masking the emotions. As the Floyd Kellam volleyball team dissolved into a jubilant tangle of limbs following a thrilling five-set victory in Tuesday’s Class 6 state semifinal, their stunned Colonial Forge counterparts retreated into a solemn embrace just across the net.
The Eagles’ (22–25, 20–25, 25–21, 25–22, 18–16) defeat opened with mild disappointment, featured a dynamic comeback and finally crescendoed during a riveting final set.
Kellam (11–2) took advantage of uncharacteristically uptight play from Colonial Forge (15–1) to claim the first two sets and push the Eagles to the brink of elimination. Prior to Tuesday’s match, the Eagles had dropped just two sets all season. Now, with said season on the line, they needed to rebound from consecutive setbacks.
“At that point, we had nothing to lose, so we were going to go out there and give it our all,” said Eagles senior Paitlyn Walker, who finished with three aces and a staggering 53 assists. “We just had to terminate and not be afraid to make mistakes.”
That fearless mindset enabled Colonial Forge to even the match at two sets apiece, setting the stage for a frantic race to 15 points with a trip to the state championship at stake. Jessica George had 19 kills for Kellam, which will face T.C. Williams, a winner over Langley, in Saturday’s final.
Senior Baylee Ostvig supplied 17 kills and 13 digs, and libero Sarah Eltablyhi managed 21 digs for a Colonial Forge squad that advanced further in the postseason than any preceding it. The Eagles mounted their run despite the myriad inconveniences wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been a tough year in general,” Ostvig said. “Playing in masks is not fun, but we really just pushed together and pulled through.”
Before the decisive fifth set commenced, Kellam head coach Keira Peoples said she knew it was destined to be a point-for-point slugfest.
“I hate to say it, but it was who was going to mess up the last two points,” Peoples said. “It could’ve been us, it could’ve been them. Someone had to make the mistake.”
As the teams traded blows (and leads) in whiplash fashion, deadlocking at each point from 7 through 16, Courtney Hempe implored her girls to go down swinging.
And that’s exactly what they did. In the end, a pair of untimely hitting errors halted the deepest postseason run in the Colonial Forge program history.
“As a coach, I can’t be mad at that,” Hempe said.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco