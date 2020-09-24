 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school volleyball: Eagles shut out Seton
0 comments

High school volleyball: Eagles shut out Seton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Paige Bachman led the Fredericksburg Christian volleyball team with 16 kills in a 3–0 victory over Seton in Manassas on Thursday night. Set scores were 25–16, 25–12, 25–15.

Head Coach Jeff Shaeffer said he felt it was the best hitting night for his team thus far.

Sydney Whittaker contributed nine kills while Morgan Griffith and Emma Shaeffer notched 8 kills and 35 assists, respectively.

The Eagles travel to Richmond on Wednesday to face St. Gertrude.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert