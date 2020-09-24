High school volleyball: Eagles shut out Seton

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Paige Bachman led the Fredericksburg Christian volleyball team with 16 kills in a 3–0 victory over Seton in Manassas on Thursday night. Set scores were 25–16, 25–12, 25–15.
Head Coach Jeff Shaeffer said he felt it was the best hitting night for his team thus far.
Sydney Whittaker contributed nine kills while Morgan Griffith and Emma Shaeffer notched 8 kills and 35 assists, respectively.
The Eagles travel to Richmond on Wednesday to face St. Gertrude.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!