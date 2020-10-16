High school volleyball: Fredericksburg Christian keeps perfect run going with sweep of Carmel

In 24 seasons as head girls volleyball coach at Fredericksburg Christian, Jeff Shaeffer has never guided the Eagles to an unbeaten season. Following Friday’s 3–0 victory over visiting Carmel School of Sparta, the Eagles are four wins shy from achieving that feat.

“We all just wanted to win and play our best,” said junior outside hitter Morgan Griffis, who finished with a match-high 16 kills to go along with 10 digs. “Without the starters [Paige and Madi Bachman and Syndey Whittaker], it was a little difficult to get motivated, but we definitely brought it together. ... I just wanted to dominate today. I had that drive.”

Shaeffer credited his team’s overall depth as the Eagles (11–0) overcame the absence of the Bachman sisters to compete in a softball tournament in Georgia as well as Whittaker sidelined after being injured in a car accident earlier in the day. Whittaker, a junior, suffered only minor injuries and watched her teammates prevail from the FCS bench. Madison Kamphuir and Mckinley LeDuc, who split time between the varsity and JV this fall, helped fill the gap.

Nineteen aces, including four first-game aces by sophomore Cassie Miller, sparked the Eagles’ set sweep by scores of 25–13, 25–16, 25–20. With the score tied 19–19 in the third game, junior Taylor Thomas gave FCS a needed boost with four straight service aces.