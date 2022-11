Massaponax moved on to the Region 5D semifinals with an exciting 3–1 win over visiting Independence on Wednesday night.

The Panthers started slowly, losing the first set, 25–17, before coming back to win the second 29–27.

They won the third with a little more breathing room, 25–17, but the fourth was tight again.

Carly Clements finished off the final set, 26–24, and the match, with a kill for the victory.

The Panthers will play a yet to be determined in the semifinal round on Saturday.