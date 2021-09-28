High school volleyball: Mountain View serves up win over Stafford to remain unbeaten

A mix-up during pregame introductions led to several Stafford volleyball starters being either misidentified or omitted altogether.
They laughed it off, but the identity crisis seemed to carry over into Tuesday’s match against unbeaten Mountain View. Unsure of their starting rotations, the normally steady Indians surrendered the evening’s first point in a haze of confusion.
“I told them, ‘That was my mistake' and owned up to it,” Stafford interim coach Francesca Futia said. “We were going to try something else different tonight.”
The Wildcats (18-0, 6-0 Commonwealth) were more than happy to capitalize on the chaos, however momentary.
Behind 13 kills from Nella Bayard and 34 assists dished out by backup setter Alaina Corbin, Mountain View seized sole possession of first place in the district—and inched closer to securing home-court advantage throughout the playoffs—with a three-set (25-14, 25-20, 25-19) victory.
“Once we realized they didn’t know what they were doing, we knew we could execute our plan in the fashion we wanted to,” Wildcats senior Nalani McBride said.
The Indians (5-2) rebounded nicely in the second set, jumping out to an 8-4 lead and prompting Wildcats coach Drew Wine to call timeout. Whatever was said during that break produced the desired effect, as Mountain View rallied to win the set’s final four points after Stafford had pulled within two points at 21-19.
A decisive third set proved similarly competitive, as the teams exchanged leads in until Mountain View pulled ahead for good at 19-18.
Prior to Tuesday's match, Wine invited longtime Mountain View baseball coach Craig Lopez to deliver a pep talk to his team. Lopez, whose son Jacob died in 2019, spoke for almost 25 minutes about the importance of living in the moment.
"I think they rose up to that," Wine said.
After opening the season 5-0, Stafford has now suffered back-to-back losses and must look to rebound when it hosts Brooke Point on Wednesday. Gabby Meador led the Indians with 10 kills.
“Our biggest thing is that, individually we have really great players, and we need to find that again,” said Futia, who noted that the Indians face a rematch with the Wildcats on Monday.
Lauren Nelson added 10 kills for the Wildcats, who captured a championship at the King George tournament last weekend. If Mountain View lives up to its considerable potential, that won’t be the only trophy they hoist this fall.
“If everything goes to plan, we’re hoping to get a banner,” McBride said.
