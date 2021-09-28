High school volleyball: Mountain View serves up win over Stafford to remain unbeaten

A mix-up during pregame introductions led to several Stafford volleyball starters being either misidentified or omitted altogether.

They laughed it off, but the identity crisis seemed to carry over into Tuesday’s match against unbeaten Mountain View. Unsure of their starting rotations, the normally steady Indians surrendered the evening’s first point in a haze of confusion.

“I told them, ‘That was my mistake' and owned up to it,” Stafford interim coach Francesca Futia said. “We were going to try something else different tonight.”

The Wildcats (18-0, 6-0 Commonwealth) were more than happy to capitalize on the chaos, however momentary.

Behind 13 kills from Nella Bayard and 34 assists dished out by backup setter Alaina Corbin, Mountain View seized sole possession of first place in the district—and inched closer to securing home-court advantage throughout the playoffs—with a three-set (25-14, 25-20, 25-19) victory.

“Once we realized they didn’t know what they were doing, we knew we could execute our plan in the fashion we wanted to,” Wildcats senior Nalani McBride said.