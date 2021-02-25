HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Mountain View's McBride has high net goals

As the daughter of a volleyball official and younger sister of a college standout, Nalani McBride arrived at Mountain View High School confident she had a foundation for success.
McBride’s self-assuredness resulted in a breakthrough sophomore campaign in which she earned Commonwealth District Libero of the Year honors as well as first-team All-Area and all-Region 5D recognition. She was named second-team all-state.
McBride returns for her junior season in which she hopes Mountain View can build on its .500 season (14-14, 7-5 Commonwealth) in 2019 and send four seniors out on a positive note.
“Definitely being exposed to a high level of volleyball at a young age made me want to work even harder,” McBride said. “It’s made me want to push myself to my limits and not accept anything less than the best.”
McBride certainly gave her best in 2019 when she accumulated 519 digs, 314 dimes (perfect passes) and 43 aces.
The Wildcats, who placed fourth in the district last season, also return first-team all-district junior Nella Bayard and honorable mention selections Isa Diaz and Lauren Nelson.
Diaz is the only senior among Mountain View’s top four returnees. McBride said her goal for this season is to lay the groundwork for future success at Mountain View and to give Diaz and three other seniors a proper sendoff.
“We have to give 100 percent for our seniors because this is not how anyone’s senior season should go,” McBride said of the way the pandemic has affected the team. “We have four that have been a part of this program all four years. So they’re definitely going to leave a dent and we just have to fill it.”
Before anyone parts ways, however, the Wildcats are focused on climbing in a very competitive Commonwealth District.
Head coach Drew Wine said McBride’s experience is pivotal for his team. She plays volleyball year-round, including during the sand and indoor travel seasons.
McBride’s mother Salina is a local official and assistant coach with the CORE Volleyball travel club that’s based in the Fredericksburg area. Her sister Tieralyn is a senior at Christopher Newport University and former Mountain View standout. The Marine Corps family moved from Hawaii to Georgia and arrived in Stafford several years ago.
“There’s a teamwork in their family that makes this so remarkable,” Wine said.
Wine said McBride’s vision and feel for the game makes her a special player. He said he has very little to do with her development as her mother and travel club have consistently nurtured her game.
“She’s going to make the routine play every time,” Wine said. “And she’s going to make the tougher play every time … We know when she’s touching the ball we’re in good shape.”
Salina McBride also coaches her daughter with CORE. She terms what her daughter does as “bettering the ball” and calls her daughter’s vision “high level.”
“She anticipates where the ball is going by looking at the player,” Salina McBride said. “She’s a very unique player because she’s in the position where the ball’s going even before the hitter is hitting it.”
Salina McBride said the sport has also benefited her family off the court.
She said Nalani McBride can be an introvert but volleyball has allowed her to develop friendships with people she otherwise may not have encountered. She’s also learned to have empathy for teammates who are in the early stages of their growth.
“She’s very quiet, so you wouldn’t think she’s so competitive,” Salina McBride said. “But when she allows you in, then it’s just a party.”
