HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Mountain View's McBride has high net goals

“We have to give 100 percent for our seniors because this is not how anyone’s senior season should go,” McBride said of the way the pandemic has affected the team. “We have four that have been a part of this program all four years. So they’re definitely going to leave a dent and we just have to fill it.”

Before anyone parts ways, however, the Wildcats are focused on climbing in a very competitive Commonwealth District.

Head coach Drew Wine said McBride’s experience is pivotal for his team. She plays volleyball year-round, including during the sand and indoor travel seasons.

McBride’s mother Salina is a local official and assistant coach with the CORE Volleyball travel club that’s based in the Fredericksburg area. Her sister Tieralyn is a senior at Christopher Newport University and former Mountain View standout. The Marine Corps family moved from Hawaii to Georgia and arrived in Stafford several years ago.

“There’s a teamwork in their family that makes this so remarkable,” Wine said.

Wine said McBride’s vision and feel for the game makes her a special player. He said he has very little to do with her development as her mother and travel club have consistently nurtured her game.