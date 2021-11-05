High school volleyball: Mountain View's unbeaten season ends in regional quarterfinals

It was hard for Mountain View senior Nalani McBride to hold back the tears after Thursday’s heartbreaking 3–2 loss to visiting Riverside in the Region 5D volleyball quarterfinals.
The Commonwealth District player of the year and her teammates appeared well on their way to their 28th victory of the season without a loss after winning the match’s first two sets.
But securing a victory means putting away your opponent for good, and unfortunately for coach Drew Wine’s squad, the Wildcats never delivered a knockout punch, even with a big lead in the fifth and final set.
Led by all-Dulles District middle blocker Zoe Thomas and outside hitter Kendall McDaniel, the Rams (17–7) ended Mountain View’s most successful season ever with a 23–25, 20–25, 25–22, 25–22, 15–13 win and advanced to Saturday’s regional semifinal matchup against Stone Bridge.
“This is a season to remember,” said an emotional McBride. “Nobody wants to go out this way, but we met a lot of our goals and we went out fighting.”
McBride showed her athleticism with 27 digs against a talented Rams team. Outside hitter Nella Bayard was another standout for the Wildcats. The senior was a force along the net with 28 well-placed kills. Another senior, Lauren Nelson, contributed 12 kills.
“This was a great season,” said Bayard. “After we got up by two sets, we may have gotten a little ahead of ourselves. But I’m proud of how we hustled and kept battling.”
Winning the first two sets didn’t come easily for the Wildcats, but they persevered. Mountain View trailed in both games, but rallied with strong finishes to take a 2–0 advantage and grab the early momentum.
Bayard scored the final three points in the first set as the Wildcats overcame a 23–22 deficit. In the second set, they trailed 14–5 but outscored the Rams with a flurry of kills to win 25–20. Zeta Berry, who recorded 44 assists, got the final one.
The 2–0 lead gave the Wildcats and their crowd some breathing room and a shot of confidence, but Riverside, which finished third in the Dulles District this year, showed its resiliency in the final three sets.
“I told them, either you want this or you don’t, said Rams coach Aga Radfar. “I told my two team captains that they’re leaders and to lead. We pulled it off.”
With Thomas and McDaniel leading the way, the Rams rallied and took advantage of several Wildcat errors to pull even and force a deciding fifth set. In the fourth set, they saw the Wildcats cut their eight-point lead to two (24–22), but held on with a strong finish.
Mountain View jumped out to a 9–3 lead in the fifth set, but Thomas brought Riverside back from the brink of elimination. Her block broke a 12–12 tie and then her kill secured the Rams’ trip to the region semifinals.