High school volleyball: Mountain View's unbeaten season ends in regional quarterfinals

Winning the first two sets didn’t come easily for the Wildcats, but they persevered. Mountain View trailed in both games, but rallied with strong finishes to take a 2–0 advantage and grab the early momentum.

Bayard scored the final three points in the first set as the Wildcats overcame a 23–22 deficit. In the second set, they trailed 14–5 but outscored the Rams with a flurry of kills to win 25–20. Zeta Berry, who recorded 44 assists, got the final one.

The 2–0 lead gave the Wildcats and their crowd some breathing room and a shot of confidence, but Riverside, which finished third in the Dulles District this year, showed its resiliency in the final three sets.

“I told them, either you want this or you don’t, said Rams coach Aga Radfar. “I told my two team captains that they’re leaders and to lead. We pulled it off.”

With Thomas and McDaniel leading the way, the Rams rallied and took advantage of several Wildcat errors to pull even and force a deciding fifth set. In the fourth set, they saw the Wildcats cut their eight-point lead to two (24–22), but held on with a strong finish.