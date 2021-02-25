High school volleyball preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: Basma Joseph
Last season: 4-11
Top returnees: Sr. OH Jadyn Brown, MB Lilly Howard; Libero Ashley Lingerman.
Top newcomers: RH Olivia Lupo; DS Ella Knee.
Outlook: The young Black-Hawks will try to build around senior OH Brown, a second-team all-district selection in the fall of 2019.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Courtney Hempe
Last season: 24-7 (11-1 district)
Top returnees: Sr. S Paityn Walker, Libero Lauren Hyman, Baylie Ostvig, Loren Bell, Kayla Wallace.
Outlook: Walker, the district setter of the year in 2019, has signed to play beach volleyball at Western Kentucky University. She’s one of five starters returning to a team with high district, region and state goals.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Joe Cox
Last season: 15-6 (9-3 district)
Top returnees: Sr. S Mya Green, Sr. OH Makayla Wonpat, Sr. Libero Kimberly Dishman, Sr. MB Caroline Thomas, Jr. MB Reagan Mangum, So. OH Reagan Shanahan. Jr/ MB Tess Humphreys.
Top newcomers: So. OH Carlie Clements, Jr. OH Olivia Yakabouski, Jr. S Gracen King, So. DS Alexis Rogers, Jr. OH Grace Lewter, Jr. DE Julia Fountain.
Outlook: Passing should be the Panthers’ forte as they seek a third straight state tournament berth, as Green posted 760 assists last season and Wonpat excels at distribution. Clements, who’s competing in the state swim meet this week, will make a quick transition to the court.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Drew Wine
Last season: 14-14 (7-5 district)
Top returnees: Jr. Libero Nalani McBride, Jr. Nella Bayard, Sr. Isa Diaz, Jr. Lauren Nelson, Sr. Alexis Edmonds, Sr. Callie Knight, Sr. Hannah Myers, Jr. Cristina Diaz, Jr. Claire Wiese, Jr. Rachel Williams.
Top newcomers: So. Zeta Berry, So. Autumn Brown.
Outlook: McBride, a second-team all-state choice as a sophomore, is the area’s top Libero and leads a veteran team with 10 returning contributors and aspirations of winning district and regional titles. Bayard was also a first-team all-district pick as a sophomore.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Nicole Candelora
Last season: 25-5 (9-3 district), state runner-up
Top returnees: Sr, MB Gabriella Figueroa, Sr. S Isizabelle Allen, Sr. U Alayna Woodell, Sr. OH Ashley Blackwell.
Top newcomers: So. MB Alonna McCummings, Fr. OH Saige Thibodeaux.
Outlook: The graduation of state player of the year Victoria Barnett leaves a gaping hole, but the Wolverines have ample talent returning, led by all-region choice Figueroa and Allen, a three-year starter. Thibodeaux shows promise as a freshman.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Brittany Snellings
Last season: 8-12 (1-11 district)
Top returnees: Sr. MH Mallory Burns, S Kaleyn McDaniel.
Top newcomers: Fr. OH Allison Laun.
Outlook: An influx of young players joins a six upperclassmen (including Burns and McDaniel, who moves from defensive specialist to setter) as the Bears aim to move up in the standings.
STAFFORD
Coach: Courtney Nice
Last season: 8-7
Top returnees: Sr. RS Kylee Thomas, Jr. OH Gabrielle Meador, Jr. OH Ina Aoelua, Jr. S Skylar Sullivan.
Top newcomers: So. MH Jada Williams, Jr. DS Kassie Menard, So. MH Amber Shifflett.
Outlook: The Indians made strides last season to compete with the district’s best teams and are banking on an even stronger offense this season. Thomas earned honorable mention all-region in 2019.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Rod Crooks
Last season: 8-13 (3-7 district)
Top returnees: Sr. OH Lydia Tillapaugh, Sr. DS Jasmine Baker, Jr. S Holly Trout, Jr. OH Grace Shannon.
Outlook: Crooks, who built Chancellor into a state title contender, takes over a program with a solid nucleus and intentions on improving.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Bob Walsh
Last season: 13-11 (10-2 district)
Top returnees: Jr. OH Anna Anderson, Jr. Libero Rachel Margelos, Sr. OH Sierra Patterson, Jr. MB M’laya Ainsworth, Jr. DS Hunter Wright, Jr. MB Kendall Washington.
Top newcomers: Jr. DS Madi Stevenson, Jr. OH Destiny Summers, So. DS Erika Arroyo.
Outlook: Patterson is the Chargers’ only senior, but she is backed by a strong junior class featuring all-region picks Anderson and Margelos. Chancellor has designs on winning the district.
COURTLAND
Coach: Casey Cornell
Last season: 23-7-1 (11-1 district)
Top returnees: Sr. RS Emily Flamm, Sr. OH Olivia Haynes, Jr. OH Amanda Tripp.
Top newcomers: Sr. OH Sophia Wilson, Sr. RS Haleigh Mullikin.
Outlook: The 2019 Region 4B champions lost two key players (Macy Burnett and Alexa Walsh) to graduation, but remain one of the district favorites. Flamm was a second-team all-state pick and Haynes a first-team all-district choice as juniors.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Seone Goode
Last season: 0-20 (0-10 district)
Outlook: Goode takes over as coach and will try to build the Cyclones’ program. Her mother is the head coach at Spotsylvania.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Lou Wondree
Last season: 8-16-1 (3-7 district)
Top returnees: Jr. OH Imani McJunkin, Jr. DS Danelle Cloud, So. MH Kayana Cloud, So. OH Scarlett Allen, Sr. Libero Alyssa Johnson.
Top newcomers: Sr. S/MH Teagan Thompson, Jr. RS Zadasha Camacho, Jr. MH Kayana Spires.
Outlook: The Jackets return some experienced players and hope to get contributions from Thompson, who has endured two ACL tears.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Jill Wine
Last season: 15-15 (10-4 district)
Top returnees: Sr. Libero Lauren Wentzel, Sr. MB Gabby Mack, Sr. RS Jenah Deike, Sr. MB Jaylin Washington, So. MB Bri Ellis, So. OH Rebecca Heim, So. S Madison Carlisle.
Top newcomers: Jr. MB Dalu Aguolu, So. OH Abby Greenwood, Jr. DS Madison Herndon, Jr. RS Ella Indseth, Jr. S Ryleigh Lewis.
Outlook: Five starters graduated from last year’s team, but all-state choice Wentzel returns to keep the Foxes’ expectations high despite their youth.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Rachel Bentley-Goode
Last season: 14-9
Top returnees: So. OH Allison Newton, Sr. S Brooke Leonard, So. Libero Hannah Dildine.
Top newcomers: So. S Chloe Rose, Jr. OH Chloe Roark.
Outlook: Newton was a second-team all-district pick as a freshman, leading the Knights into the regional playoffs in their first year in Class 4. She leads a young team with eight sophomores.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Rachel Green
Last season: 5-14 overall (4-12 district)
Top returnees: Jr. OH Kylie Robinson, Jr. MH Emma McGehee, Jr. RS Abby VanPelt.
Top newcomer: Fr. Libero Savannah Bragg
Outlook: Juniors Robinson, McGehee and VanPelt are ready to become team leaders as the Lions try to move into the ranks of Jefferson District contenders.
ORANGE
Coach: Austin Horner
Last season: 3-16 (2-10 district)
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
CULPEPER
Coach: Mindy McCabe
Top returnees: Sr. S Kylie Wensel, Sr. RS Lindsey Reingruber, Sr. DS Ariel Regal.
Top newcomers: Fr. Samira Powell, Fr. Theresa Breckley, Fr. Valerie Shailor.
Outlook: The Blue Devils are young, but the team’s three returning senior will look to lead a young team that is ready to get the season rolling. Powell, Breckley and Shailor will help the team in the front row.