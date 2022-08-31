High school volleyball preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: Basma Joseph
Last season: 0-12
Top returners: L/DS Ashley Lingerman, RS Olivia Lupo, S Abigail Bell.
Top newcomers: S Hayden Ayers, MB/RS Zyon McClatchey.
Outlook: Two promising freshmen join a veteran nucleus to provide cause for cautious optimism.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Courtney Hempe
Last season: 12-16 (5-8 district)
Top returners: Jr. Isabel Ostvig, Sr. Evangely Teijera, Sr. Lucia Herold.
Top newcomers: Sr. MB Lorena Russell.
Outlook: With eight returners, the Eagles hope to regain their perch atop the district after taking a step back last season.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Joe Cox
Last season: 12-11 (7-6 district)
Top returners: Sr. OH Carlie Clements, Sr. OH/L Regan Shanahan, Sr. S Maddie Wells, Jr. MH Carlie Coghill, Sr. OH Takia Barnett, Sr. MH Avery Rau, Sr. MH Grace Burner, Sr. DS Liberty Young.
Top newcomers: So. Addy Higgins, So. DS Maddie Stohr, So. DS Cameron Cox, So. MH Kelsie Bowler, So. DS Leni Furrow.
Outlook: After missing regional play for the first time in several years, the Panthers will try to rebound behind four-year starters Clements and Shanahan and a deep sophomore class.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Drew Wine
Last season: 21-1, district champions.
Top returners: Sr. Autumn Brown, Sr. Zeta Berry, Jr. Alaina Corbin.
Top newcomers: C.J. Southland, Elsie Afful, Jayda Moffatt, Madi Bachman.
Outlook: The Wildcats lost three Division I players from their district title team, which went unbeaten until the Region 5D tournament. Brown, Berry and Corbin have experience but big shoes to fill.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Nicole Candelora
Last season: 12-8 (6-6 district)
Top returners: So. OH Allison Spittal, Sr. L Eva Kruzel, Sr. MB Alonna McCummings, So. MB Maya Tillman.
Top newcomers: So. S Ashley Stafira, Fr. OH Lindsay Carter, Fr. DS Sanai Jones.
Outlook: The Wolverines will rely on a young core led by Spittal, a first-team all-district pick as a freshman.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Brittany Snellings
Last season: 6-13 (2-8 district)
Top returners: Jr. OH Allie Lach, So. MH Peri Linterman, So. S Daisy Pentorn.
Top newcomers: Fr. S Aubrey Parker.
Outlook: Lach was a first-team all-district pick last season with over 200 kills and 200 digs. She leads a team looking to rebound.
STAFFORD
Coach: Rachel Louther
Last season:
Top returners: Sr. S/MB Jada Williams, Sr. OH Amber Shifflett, Sr. MH Belinda Johnson, Jr. L/DS Joline Ford.
Top newcomers: So. OH Linnea Rouse.
Outlook: New coach Louther inherits four returning starting seniors, but the Indians will miss graduated first-team all-district choice Gabrielle Meador.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Gracie Ruble
Last season: 3-16 (0-12 district)
Top returners: Jr. OH Aubrey Edwards, L Cat Brown.
Top newcomers: Fr. S Riley Forehand, So. OH Gracelyn Edwards.
Outlook: The Cavaliers are young but eager to improve. Aubrey Edwards is entering his third year as a starter.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Bob Walsh
Last season: 14-7 (10-3 district), Region 4B champion.
Top returners: Riana Stubbs, Anastazja Arvan, Stella Brown, Jade Kaleda, Erika Arroyo, Annika Skjoldal, Jocelyn Elgeti, Emily Reich.
Top newcomers: Destinee Goodman, Nivaya Smith, Natalie Olsen.
Outlook: The Chargers graduated several standouts from their regional title team but have eight seniors, including Reich, who missed most of the past two seasons with an ACL injury.
COURTLAND
Coach: Casey Cornell
Last season: 21-10 (13-1), district champions.
Top returners: S Chloe Rose, OH Maddie Smith, L Julianna Velez, OH/RS Iyana Seargeant.
Top newcomers: Carolina Eastlake, Isabel Hopkins.
Outlook: The Cougars will try to repeat as district champions with several new faces joining a handful of returning starters.
CULPEPER
Coach: Nic Jones
Last season: 4-17 (4-15 district)
Top returners: Jr. MH Theresa Breckley, Jr. L Abigail Smith.
Top newcomers: Jr. OH Isabel Bronesky.
Outlook: Five experienced juniors return, including Breckley (the 2021 team leader in kills) and Smith (the leader in digs).
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Seone Goode
Last season: 6-13 (5-9 district)
Top returners: Jr. OH Miranda Mcoy, Sr. L Emma Comer, Sr. OH Emerson Reid.
Top newcomers: Jr. OH Shalaya Slaughter.
Outlook: Six returning seniors give the Cyclones hope of moving up in the district standings.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Lou Wondree
Last season: 9-14 (5-8 district)
Top returners: So. OH Jordan Carter, Sr. RS Mariah Williams, Sr. L Kenzie Conyers, Sr. MB Cniyah Turner.
Top newcomers: So, MH Makayla Ford, Jr. S Angelina Badasu, OH Sophia Coulon.
Outlook: Carter, a first-team all-district outside hitter as a freshman, leads a young team that will try to replace the experience of six graduated seniors.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Jill Wine
Last season: 16-10 (10-4 district)
Top returners: Sr. OH Briana Ellis, Sr. S Madison Carlile, Sr. OH/RS Rebecca Heim.
Top newcomers: So. S Mia Clinton, Fr. S Brooke Heim.
Outlook: Ellis, who has committed to play at Division I Norfolk State, moves from the middle to outside hitter and should get support from a deep crew of setters.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Beth Eanes
Last season: 5-4 (2-3 district)
Top returners: Sr. OH Allison Newton, Sr. OH/MH Danielle Thurston, Sr. L Hannah Dilden, Jr. S Jordyn Richeson, Jr. OH Rylee Perkins.
Top newcomers: Jr. OH Lauren Long, Jr. RS Natalie Buckley, Jr. DS Mia Duncan.
Outlook: The Knights will rely on several newcomers to join a small nucleus of three returning starters.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Rachel Green
ORANGE
Coach: Austin Horner
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
COLONIAL BEACH
Coach: October Campbell
WESTMORELAND
Coach: Drew Hutt
Last season: 5-14
Top returners: Ceniya Candia, Whitnee Rotenizer, Brittney Rose, Addison Hinson, Trinity Wise, Destinee Quitno, Gracelyn Riley.
Top newcomers: Aven Clarke, Janaya Moore, JaNiyah Gaskins, Morgan Gooch, Laylah Clarke, Emma Oliver, Jenni Koontz.
Outlook: Second-team all-district returners Candia and Rose lead a team that hopes to make up for a lack of experience with energy and athleticism.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN
Coach: Jeff Shaeffer
Last season: 14-7, Delaney Conference champions.
Top returners: Sr. OH Bri De Armas, Jr. OH Madison Kamphuis, Sr. S Acacia Enriques.
Top newcomers: So. L Layna Thomas, So MH Scarlett Whittaker.
Outlook: With two standouts from last year’s conference champions now playing in college, the Eagles will rely on a young core of players.