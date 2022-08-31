High school volleyball preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Basma Joseph

Last season: 0-12

Top returners: L/DS Ashley Lingerman, RS Olivia Lupo, S Abigail Bell.

Top newcomers: S Hayden Ayers, MB/RS Zyon McClatchey.

Outlook: Two promising freshmen join a veteran nucleus to provide cause for cautious optimism.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Courtney Hempe

Last season: 12-16 (5-8 district)

Top returners: Jr. Isabel Ostvig, Sr. Evangely Teijera, Sr. Lucia Herold.

Top newcomers: Sr. MB Lorena Russell.

Outlook: With eight returners, the Eagles hope to regain their perch atop the district after taking a step back last season.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Joe Cox

Last season: 12-11 (7-6 district)

Top returners: Sr. OH Carlie Clements, Sr. OH/L Regan Shanahan, Sr. S Maddie Wells, Jr. MH Carlie Coghill, Sr. OH Takia Barnett, Sr. MH Avery Rau, Sr. MH Grace Burner, Sr. DS Liberty Young.

Top newcomers: So. Addy Higgins, So. DS Maddie Stohr, So. DS Cameron Cox, So. MH Kelsie Bowler, So. DS Leni Furrow.

Outlook: After missing regional play for the first time in several years, the Panthers will try to rebound behind four-year starters Clements and Shanahan and a deep sophomore class.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Drew Wine

Last season: 21-1, district champions.

Top returners: Sr. Autumn Brown, Sr. Zeta Berry, Jr. Alaina Corbin.

Top newcomers: C.J. Southland, Elsie Afful, Jayda Moffatt, Madi Bachman.

Outlook: The Wildcats lost three Division I players from their district title team, which went unbeaten until the Region 5D tournament. Brown, Berry and Corbin have experience but big shoes to fill.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Nicole Candelora

Last season: 12-8 (6-6 district)

Top returners: So. OH Allison Spittal, Sr. L Eva Kruzel, Sr. MB Alonna McCummings, So. MB Maya Tillman.

Top newcomers: So. S Ashley Stafira, Fr. OH Lindsay Carter, Fr. DS Sanai Jones.

Outlook: The Wolverines will rely on a young core led by Spittal, a first-team all-district pick as a freshman.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Brittany Snellings

Last season: 6-13 (2-8 district)

Top returners: Jr. OH Allie Lach, So. MH Peri Linterman, So. S Daisy Pentorn.

Top newcomers: Fr. S Aubrey Parker.

Outlook: Lach was a first-team all-district pick last season with over 200 kills and 200 digs. She leads a team looking to rebound.

STAFFORD

Coach: Rachel Louther

Last season:

Top returners: Sr. S/MB Jada Williams, Sr. OH Amber Shifflett, Sr. MH Belinda Johnson, Jr. L/DS Joline Ford.

Top newcomers: So. OH Linnea Rouse.

Outlook: New coach Louther inherits four returning starting seniors, but the Indians will miss graduated first-team all-district choice Gabrielle Meador.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Gracie Ruble

Last season: 3-16 (0-12 district)

Top returners: Jr. OH Aubrey Edwards, L Cat Brown.

Top newcomers: Fr. S Riley Forehand, So. OH Gracelyn Edwards.

Outlook: The Cavaliers are young but eager to improve. Aubrey Edwards is entering his third year as a starter.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Bob Walsh

Last season: 14-7 (10-3 district), Region 4B champion.

Top returners: Riana Stubbs, Anastazja Arvan, Stella Brown, Jade Kaleda, Erika Arroyo, Annika Skjoldal, Jocelyn Elgeti, Emily Reich.

Top newcomers: Destinee Goodman, Nivaya Smith, Natalie Olsen.

Outlook: The Chargers graduated several standouts from their regional title team but have eight seniors, including Reich, who missed most of the past two seasons with an ACL injury.

COURTLAND

Coach: Casey Cornell

Last season: 21-10 (13-1), district champions.

Top returners: S Chloe Rose, OH Maddie Smith, L Julianna Velez, OH/RS Iyana Seargeant.

Top newcomers: Carolina Eastlake, Isabel Hopkins.

Outlook: The Cougars will try to repeat as district champions with several new faces joining a handful of returning starters.

CULPEPER

Coach: Nic Jones

Last season: 4-17 (4-15 district)

Top returners: Jr. MH Theresa Breckley, Jr. L Abigail Smith.

Top newcomers: Jr. OH Isabel Bronesky.

Outlook: Five experienced juniors return, including Breckley (the 2021 team leader in kills) and Smith (the leader in digs).

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Seone Goode

Last season: 6-13 (5-9 district)

Top returners: Jr. OH Miranda Mcoy, Sr. L Emma Comer, Sr. OH Emerson Reid.

Top newcomers: Jr. OH Shalaya Slaughter.

Outlook: Six returning seniors give the Cyclones hope of moving up in the district standings.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Lou Wondree

Last season: 9-14 (5-8 district)

Top returners: So. OH Jordan Carter, Sr. RS Mariah Williams, Sr. L Kenzie Conyers, Sr. MB Cniyah Turner.

Top newcomers: So, MH Makayla Ford, Jr. S Angelina Badasu, OH Sophia Coulon.

Outlook: Carter, a first-team all-district outside hitter as a freshman, leads a young team that will try to replace the experience of six graduated seniors.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Jill Wine

Last season: 16-10 (10-4 district)

Top returners: Sr. OH Briana Ellis, Sr. S Madison Carlile, Sr. OH/RS Rebecca Heim.

Top newcomers: So. S Mia Clinton, Fr. S Brooke Heim.

Outlook: Ellis, who has committed to play at Division I Norfolk State, moves from the middle to outside hitter and should get support from a deep crew of setters.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Beth Eanes

Last season: 5-4 (2-3 district)

Top returners: Sr. OH Allison Newton, Sr. OH/MH Danielle Thurston, Sr. L Hannah Dilden, Jr. S Jordyn Richeson, Jr. OH Rylee Perkins.

Top newcomers: Jr. OH Lauren Long, Jr. RS Natalie Buckley, Jr. DS Mia Duncan.

Outlook: The Knights will rely on several newcomers to join a small nucleus of three returning starters.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA

Coach: Rachel Green

ORANGE

Coach: Austin Horner

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

COLONIAL BEACH

Coach: October Campbell

WESTMORELAND

Coach: Drew Hutt

Last season: 5-14

Top returners: Ceniya Candia, Whitnee Rotenizer, Brittney Rose, Addison Hinson, Trinity Wise, Destinee Quitno, Gracelyn Riley.

Top newcomers: Aven Clarke, Janaya Moore, JaNiyah Gaskins, Morgan Gooch, Laylah Clarke, Emma Oliver, Jenni Koontz.

Outlook: Second-team all-district returners Candia and Rose lead a team that hopes to make up for a lack of experience with energy and athleticism.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN

Coach: Jeff Shaeffer

Last season: 14-7, Delaney Conference champions.

Top returners: Sr. OH Bri De Armas, Jr. OH Madison Kamphuis, Sr. S Acacia Enriques.

Top newcomers: So. L Layna Thomas, So MH Scarlett Whittaker.

Outlook: With two standouts from last year’s conference champions now playing in college, the Eagles will rely on a young core of players.