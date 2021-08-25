High school volleyball preview: Chargers cheer Anderson's hitting prowess

Back in the fall of 2018, Bob Walsh was desperate. The Chancellor volleyball coach needed to fill out a junior varsity roster that allowed for at most two or three substitutes.
Walsh was actively roving hallways in search of players when the school’s athletic trainer, Lane Catlett, tipped him off to a freshman cheerleader with athleticism to spare.
“Lane was like, ‘Hey, there’s a girl who’s almost six feet tall who can do backflips,’” Walsh recalled. “‘I’m not sure if she can play volleyball, but you might want to take a look at her.’”
The next day, Walsh dispatched an assistant coach to visit Anna Anderson in the cafeteria during her lunch period. His recruiting pitch was simple.
“They just really believed I’d make a good asset to the team,” Anderson said. “The coaches saw a lot of potential in me.”
Anderson agreed to attend a practice and was immediately thrown into a hitting drill. She hammered the first ball that came her way, then missed the next two badly.
“But you could see the instinct the first time she was out there,” Walsh said. “She was a physical specimen.”
Anderson started on JV as a freshman, then moved up to varsity as a sophomore in 2019. Her banner season came this past spring, when she accumulated a staggering 208 kills and 115 digs from her outside hitter position.
The transition from stunting to spiking balls past helpless blockers proved seamless for the 5-foot-10 Anderson, who still cheers but now considers volleyball her primary sport.
“It kind of all transferred over,” Anderson said. “My jump, my strength and power that I use to hit. Volleyball has kind of taken over.”
Counting Anderson, the Chargers return four key starters—all seniors—from a team that went 10-2 in the Battlefield District and advanced to the Region 4B semifinals. Senior Rachel Margelos moves over to libero after starting at setter last spring.
Walsh estimated that 80 percent of the team’s balls will go to either Anderson or Kendall Washington, an FLS All-Area honorable mention a season ago.
“We’re kind of like the old Washington Redskins, where everyone in the gym knows she’s going to get the ball,” Walsh said of Anderson. “We don’t hide anything.”
For now, however, Anderson’s senior season is on hold after a Chancellor player tested positive for COVID-19. The Chargers can’t return to the court until Sept. 4, per Virginia Department of Health protocols.
While Chancellor won’t take part in a planned tournament at Fluvanna this weekend, any missed district matches will be made up, Walsh said. The formula for regional playoff seeding factors divides points by matches played, so the Chargers are unlikely to be penalized for the pause.
“I don’t think it’s going to affect our team very much, just because of how we all played together when we first came back in,” Anderson said of the layoff. “I think one or two practices before our first game, we’ll be ready to go.”
