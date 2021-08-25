High school volleyball preview: Chargers cheer Anderson's hitting prowess

Back in the fall of 2018, Bob Walsh was desperate. The Chancellor volleyball coach needed to fill out a junior varsity roster that allowed for at most two or three substitutes.

Walsh was actively roving hallways in search of players when the school’s athletic trainer, Lane Catlett, tipped him off to a freshman cheerleader with athleticism to spare.

“Lane was like, ‘Hey, there’s a girl who’s almost six feet tall who can do backflips,’” Walsh recalled. “‘I’m not sure if she can play volleyball, but you might want to take a look at her.’”

The next day, Walsh dispatched an assistant coach to visit Anna Anderson in the cafeteria during her lunch period. His recruiting pitch was simple.

“They just really believed I’d make a good asset to the team,” Anderson said. “The coaches saw a lot of potential in me.”

Anderson agreed to attend a practice and was immediately thrown into a hitting drill. She hammered the first ball that came her way, then missed the next two badly.

“But you could see the instinct the first time she was out there,” Walsh said. “She was a physical specimen.”